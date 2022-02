VSCode-Logging is a mono-repo containing a set of libraries to be used when implementing logging functionality in VSCode Extensions.

It currently contains the following packages:

@vscode-logging/logger A logging library for VSCode Extensions.

@vscode-logging/logger A logging library for VSCode Extensions. @vscode-logging/types Common Logger Type Signatures to be used in Dependency Injection Scenarios.

@vscode-logging/types Common Logger Type Signatures to be used in Dependency Injection Scenarios. @vscode-logging/wrapper An optional wrapper and utilities to reduce boiler plate when consuming @vscode-logging/logger.

Support

Please open issues on github.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.