Video.React is a web video player built from the ground up for an HTML5 world using React library.

Installation

Install video-react and peer dependencies via NPM

npm install --save video-react react react-dom

import css in your app or add video-react styles in your page

import '~video-react/dist/video-react.css' ;

or

@ import '~video-react/styles/scss/video-react' ;

or

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://video-react.github.io/assets/video-react.css" />

Import the components you need, example:

import React from 'react' ; import { Player } from 'video-react' ; export default props => { return ( < Player > < source src = "https://media.w3.org/2010/05/sintel/trailer_hd.mp4" /> </ Player > ); };

Browser support

Browser Windows Mac Linux Android iOS Chrome Y Y Y Y Native Firefox Y Y Y untested Native Edge Y - - - - IE 11 untested - - - - Safari - Y - - Y

Please note that only the latest stable version is tested and supported. Video-react may be usable in older releases, and we will accept pull requests for them, but they will not be frequently tested or actively supported.

For the items marked as "untested", we do welcome volunteer testers.

Development

Run tests:

npm test

Run from local

$ npm install $ npm start

Contribution

Interested in making contribution to this project? Want to report a bug? Please read the contribution guide.

Inspiration & Credits