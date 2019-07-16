openbase logo
@voximplant/react-native-foreground-service

by voximplant
2.0.0

React native module to start foreground service on android

Readme

react-native-foreground-service

A foreground service performs some operation that is noticeable to the user. For example, an audio app would use a foreground service to play an audio track. Foreground services must display a notification. Foreground services continue running even when the user isn't interacting with the app.

See the Android official documentation for details on the concept.

Getting started

$ npm install @voximplant/react-native-foreground-service --save

Automatic installation (Android only)

  • React Native 0.60+

    CLI autolink feature links the module while building the app.

    1. Add the FOREGROUND_SERVICE permission to the application's AndroidManifest.xml:
      <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE"/>
    2. Add VIForegroundService as a service to the application's AndroidManifest.xml:
      <service android:name="com.voximplant.foregroundservice.VIForegroundService"> </service>

  • React Native <= 0.59

    $ react-native link @voximplant/react-native-foreground-service

    1. Add the FOREGROUND_SERVICE permission to the application's AndroidManifest.xml:
      <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE"/>
    2. Add VIForegroundService as a service to the application's AndroidManifest.xml:
      <service android:name="com.voximplant.foregroundservice.VIForegroundService"> </service>

Manual installation (Android only, React Native <= 0.59)

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
    • Add import com.voximplant.foregroundservice.VIForegroundServicePackage; to the imports at the top of the file
    • Add new VIForegroundServicePackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  2. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':@voximplant_react-native-foreground-service'
project(':@voximplant_react-native-foreground-service').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@voximplant/react-native-foreground-service/android')
  3. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
    implementation project(':@voximplant_react-native-foreground-service')
  4. Add the FOREGROUND_SERVICE permission to the application's AndroidManifest.xml:
    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE"/>
  5. Add VIForegroundService as a service to the application's AndroidManifest.xml:
    <service android:name="com.voximplant.foregroundservice.VIForegroundService"> </service>

Demo project

Demo application: react-native-foreground-service-demo

Usage

Import module

import VIForegroundService from '@voximplant/react-native-foreground-service';

Create notification channel (Android 8+)

Since the foreground service must display a notification, for Android 8+ it is required to create a notification channel first:

const channelConfig = {
    id: 'channelId',
    name: 'Channel name',
    description: 'Channel description',
    enableVibration: false
};
VIForegroundService.createNotificationChannel(channelConfig);

Start foreground service

async startForegroundService() {
    const notificationConfig = {
        channelId: 'channelId',
        id: 3456,
        title: 'Title',
        text: 'Some text',
        icon: 'ic_icon'
    };
    try {
        await VIForegroundService.startService(notificationConfig);
    } catch (e) {
        console.error(e);
    }
}

Stop foreground service

VIForegroundService.stopService();

Reference

Methods

static async startService(notificationConfig)

Starts the foreground service and displays a notification with the defined configuration

static async stopService()

Stops the foreground service

static async createNotificationChannel(channelConfig)

Creates a notification channel for the foreground service. For Android 8+ the notification channel should be created before starting the foreground service

Configs

NotificationChannelConfig
Property nameDescriptionRequired
idUnique channel idyes
nameNotification channel nameyes
descriptionNotification channel descriptionno
importanceNotification channel importance. One of:
  • 1 – 'min'
  • 2 – 'low' (by default)
  • 3 – 'default'
  • 4 – 'high'
  • 5 – 'max'
no
enableVibrationSets whether notification posted to this channel should vibrate. False by default.no
NotificationConfig
Property nameDescriptionRequired
channelIdNotification channel id to display the notificationyes (Android 8+ only)
idUnique notification idyes
titleNotification titleyes
textNotification textyes
iconIcon nameyes
priorityPriority of this notification. One of:
  •  0 – PRIORITY_DEFAULT (by default)
  • -1 – PRIORITY_LOW
  • -2 – PRIORITY_MIN
  •  1 – PRIORITY_HIGH
  •  2 – PRIORITY_MAX
no

