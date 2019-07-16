A foreground service performs some operation that is noticeable to the user. For example, an audio app would use a foreground service to play an audio track. Foreground services must display a notification. Foreground services continue running even when the user isn't interacting with the app.
See the Android official documentation for details on the concept.
$ npm install @voximplant/react-native-foreground-service --save
React Native 0.60+
CLI autolink feature links the module while building the app.
AndroidManifest.xml:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE"/>
AndroidManifest.xml:
<service android:name="com.voximplant.foregroundservice.VIForegroundService"> </service>
React Native <= 0.59
$ react-native link @voximplant/react-native-foreground-service
AndroidManifest.xml:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE"/>
AndroidManifest.xml:
<service android:name="com.voximplant.foregroundservice.VIForegroundService"> </service>
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import com.voximplant.foregroundservice.VIForegroundServicePackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new VIForegroundServicePackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':@voximplant_react-native-foreground-service'
project(':@voximplant_react-native-foreground-service').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@voximplant/react-native-foreground-service/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
implementation project(':@voximplant_react-native-foreground-service')
AndroidManifest.xml:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE"/>
AndroidManifest.xml:
<service android:name="com.voximplant.foregroundservice.VIForegroundService"> </service>
Demo application: react-native-foreground-service-demo
import VIForegroundService from '@voximplant/react-native-foreground-service';
Since the foreground service must display a notification, for Android 8+ it is required to create a notification channel first:
const channelConfig = {
id: 'channelId',
name: 'Channel name',
description: 'Channel description',
enableVibration: false
};
VIForegroundService.createNotificationChannel(channelConfig);
async startForegroundService() {
const notificationConfig = {
channelId: 'channelId',
id: 3456,
title: 'Title',
text: 'Some text',
icon: 'ic_icon'
};
try {
await VIForegroundService.startService(notificationConfig);
} catch (e) {
console.error(e);
}
}
VIForegroundService.stopService();
static async startService(notificationConfig)
Starts the foreground service and displays a notification with the defined configuration
static async stopService()
Stops the foreground service
static async createNotificationChannel(channelConfig)
Creates a notification channel for the foreground service. For Android 8+ the notification channel should be created before starting the foreground service
NotificationChannelConfig
|Property name
|Description
|Required
|id
|Unique channel id
|yes
|name
|Notification channel name
|yes
|description
|Notification channel description
|no
|importance
|Notification channel importance. One of:
|no
|enableVibration
|Sets whether notification posted to this channel should vibrate. False by default.
|no
NotificationConfig
|Property name
|Description
|Required
|channelId
|Notification channel id to display the notification
|yes (Android 8+ only)
|id
|Unique notification id
|yes
|title
|Notification title
|yes
|text
|Notification text
|yes
|icon
|Icon name
|yes
|priority
|Priority of this notification. One of:
|no