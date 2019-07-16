A foreground service performs some operation that is noticeable to the user. For example, an audio app would use a foreground service to play an audio track. Foreground services must display a notification. Foreground services continue running even when the user isn't interacting with the app.

See the Android official documentation for details on the concept.

Getting started

$ npm install @voximplant/react-native-foreground-service --save

Automatic installation (Android only)

React Native 0.60+ CLI autolink feature links the module while building the app. Add the FOREGROUND_SERVICE permission to the application's AndroidManifest.xml : < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE" /> Add VIForegroundService as a service to the application's AndroidManifest.xml : < service android:name = "com.voximplant.foregroundservice.VIForegroundService" > </ service >

React Native <= 0.59 $ react-native link @voximplant/react-native-foreground-service Add the FOREGROUND_SERVICE permission to the application's AndroidManifest.xml : < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE" /> Add VIForegroundService as a service to the application's AndroidManifest.xml : < service android:name = "com.voximplant.foregroundservice.VIForegroundService" > </ service >



Manual installation (Android only, React Native <= 0.59)

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java Add import com.voximplant.foregroundservice.VIForegroundServicePackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new VIForegroundServicePackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':@voximplant_react-native-foreground-service' project ( ':@voximplant_react-native-foreground-service' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/@voximplant/react-native-foreground-service/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : implementation project( ': @voximplant_react -native-foreground-service' ) Add the FOREGROUND_SERVICE permission to the application's AndroidManifest.xml : < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE" /> Add VIForegroundService as a service to the application's AndroidManifest.xml : < service android:name = "com.voximplant.foregroundservice.VIForegroundService" > </ service >

Demo project

Demo application: react-native-foreground-service-demo

Usage

Import module

import VIForegroundService from '@voximplant/react-native-foreground-service' ;

Create notification channel (Android 8+)

Since the foreground service must display a notification, for Android 8+ it is required to create a notification channel first:

const channelConfig = { id : 'channelId' , name : 'Channel name' , description : 'Channel description' , enableVibration : false }; VIForegroundService.createNotificationChannel(channelConfig);

Start foreground service

async startForegroundService() { const notificationConfig = { channelId : 'channelId' , id : 3456 , title : 'Title' , text : 'Some text' , icon : 'ic_icon' }; try { await VIForegroundService.startService(notificationConfig); } catch (e) { console .error(e); } }

Stop foreground service

VIForegroundService.stopService();

Reference

Methods

static async startService(notificationConfig)

Starts the foreground service and displays a notification with the defined configuration

static async stopService()

Stops the foreground service

static async createNotificationChannel(channelConfig)

Creates a notification channel for the foreground service. For Android 8+ the notification channel should be created before starting the foreground service

Configs

NotificationChannelConfig

Property name Description Required id Unique channel id yes name Notification channel name yes description Notification channel description no importance Notification channel importance. One of: 1 – 'min'

2 – 'low' (by default)

3 – 'default'

4 – 'high'

5 – 'max' no enableVibration Sets whether notification posted to this channel should vibrate. False by default. no

NotificationConfig