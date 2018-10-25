A responsive React image zoom component for touch and mouse.
Designed for shopping site product detail.
Features Include:
Please visit the react-image-magnify demo site
Experiment with react-image-magnify live on CodePen. Use the Change View button to select editing mode or for different layout options. Use the Fork button to save your changes.
npm install react-image-magnify
If you are upgrading from v1x to v2x, please see the release notes.
import ReactImageMagnify from 'react-image-magnify';
...
<ReactImageMagnify {...{
smallImage: {
alt: 'Wristwatch by Ted Baker London',
isFluidWidth: true,
src: watchImg300
},
largeImage: {
src: watchImg1200,
width: 1200,
height: 1800
}
}} />
...
See more usage examples in the example project.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|smallImage
|Object
|N/A
|Small image information. See Small Image below.
|largeImage
|Object
|N/A
|Large image information. See Large Image below.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|className
|String
|N/A
|CSS class applied to root container element.
|style
|Object
|N/A
|Style applied to root container element.
|imageClassName
|String
|N/A
|CSS class applied to small image element.
|imageStyle
|Object
|N/A
|Style applied to small image element.
|lensStyle
|Object
|N/A
|Style applied to tinted lens.
|enlargedImageContainerClassName
|String
|N/A
|CSS class applied to enlarged image container element.
|enlargedImageContainerStyle
|Object
|N/A
|Style applied to enlarged image container element.
|enlargedImageClassName
|String
|N/A
|CSS class applied to enlarged image element.
|enlargedImageStyle
|Object
|N/A
|Style applied to enlarged image element.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|fadeDurationInMs
|Number
|300
|Milliseconds duration of magnified image fade in/fade out.
|hoverDelayInMs
|Number
|250
|Milliseconds to delay hover trigger.
|hoverOffDelayInMs
|Number
|150
|Milliseconds to delay hover-off trigger.
|isActivatedOnTouch
|Boolean
|false
|Activate magnification immediately on touch. May impact scrolling.
|pressDuration
|Number
|500
|Milliseconds to delay long-press activation (long touch).
|pressMoveThreshold
|Number
|5
|Pixels of movement allowed during long-press activation.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|enlargedImagePosition
|String
|beside (over for touch)
|Enlarged image placement. Can be 'beside' or 'over'.
|enlargedImageContainerDimensions
|Object
|{width: '100%', height: '100%'}
|Specify enlarged image container dimensions as an object with width and height properties. Values may be expressed as a percentage (e.g. '150%') or a number (e.g. 200). Percentage is based on small image dimension. Number is pixels. Not applied when enlargedImagePosition is set to 'over', the default for touch input.
|enlargedImagePortalId
|String
|N/A
|Render enlarged image into an HTML element of your choosing by specifying the target element id. Requires React v16. Ignored for touch input by default - see isEnlargedImagePortalEnabledForTouch.
|isEnlargedImagePortalEnabledForTouch
|Boolean
|false
|Specify portal rendering should be honored for touch input.
|hintComponent
|Function
|(Provided)
|Reference to a component class or functional component. A Default is provided.
|shouldHideHintAfterFirstActivation
|Boolean
|true
|Only show hint until the first interaction begins.
|isHintEnabled
|Boolean
|false
|Enable hint feature.
|hintTextMouse
|String
|Hover to Zoom
|Hint text for mouse.
|hintTextTouch
|String
|Long-Touch to Zoom
|Hint text for touch.
|shouldUsePositiveSpaceLens
|Boolean
|false
|Specify a positive space lens in place of the default negative space lens.
|lensComponent
|Function
|(Provided)
|Specify a custom lens component.
{
src: String, (required)
srcSet: String,
sizes: String,
width: Number, (required if isFluidWidth is not set)
height: Number, (required if isFluidWidth is not set)
isFluidWidth: Boolean, (default false)
alt: String,
onLoad: Function,
onError: Function
}
For more information on responsive images, please try these resources:
Responsive Images 101
Responsive Images - The srcset and sizes Attributes
{
src: String, (required)
srcSet: String,
sizes: String,
width: Number, (required)
height: Number, (required)
alt: String, (defaults to empty string)
onLoad: Function,
onError: Function
}
Please open an issue.
git clone https://github.com/ethanselzer/react-image-magnify.git
cd react-image-magnify
npm install
npm run build
cd example
yarn
yarn start
If your default browser does not start automatically, open a new browser window and go to localhost:3000
git clone https://github.com/ethanselzer/react-image-magnify.git
cd react-image-magnify
npm install
npm run #See available commands
The Example Project may be used in development.
To rebuild the source automatically when changes are made, run
yarn run build-watch.
Please contribute using Github Flow. Create a branch, add commits, and open a pull request.
Thanks to the following community members for opening Issues and Pull Requests.
@damien916
@colepatrickturner
@andreatosatto90
@nathanziarek
@hombrew
@smashercosmo
@sk1e
@vidries
@ionutzp
@sbloedel
@spiderbites
@Akarshit
@eddy20vt
@evannoronha
@benjaminadk
@nilsklimm
@m4recek
@yaser-ali-vp
@carlgunderson
@tojvan
@kskonecka
@Coriou
You are awesome! ✨💫
MIT