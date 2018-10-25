A responsive React image zoom component for touch and mouse.

Designed for shopping site product detail.

Features Include:

In-place and side-by-side image enlargement

Positive or negative space guide lens options

Interaction hint

Configurable enlarged image dimensions

Optional enlarged image external render

Hover intent

Long-press gesture

Fade transitions

Basic react-slick carousel support

Status

Demo

Please visit the react-image-magnify demo site

Experiment with react-image-magnify live on CodePen. Use the Change View button to select editing mode or for different layout options. Use the Fork button to save your changes.

Installation

npm install react-image-magnify

Usage

If you are upgrading from v1x to v2x, please see the release notes.

import ReactImageMagnify from 'react-image-magnify' ; ... <ReactImageMagnify {...{ smallImage : { alt : 'Wristwatch by Ted Baker London' , isFluidWidth : true , src : watchImg300 }, largeImage : { src : watchImg1200, width : 1200 , height : 1800 } }} /> ...

See more usage examples in the example project.

Required Props

Prop Type Default Description smallImage Object N/A Small image information. See Small Image below. largeImage Object N/A Large image information. See Large Image below.

Optional Styling Props

Prop Type Default Description className String N/A CSS class applied to root container element. style Object N/A Style applied to root container element. imageClassName String N/A CSS class applied to small image element. imageStyle Object N/A Style applied to small image element. lensStyle Object N/A Style applied to tinted lens. enlargedImageContainerClassName String N/A CSS class applied to enlarged image container element. enlargedImageContainerStyle Object N/A Style applied to enlarged image container element. enlargedImageClassName String N/A CSS class applied to enlarged image element. enlargedImageStyle Object N/A Style applied to enlarged image element.

Optional Interaction Props

Prop Type Default Description fadeDurationInMs Number 300 Milliseconds duration of magnified image fade in/fade out. hoverDelayInMs Number 250 Milliseconds to delay hover trigger. hoverOffDelayInMs Number 150 Milliseconds to delay hover-off trigger. isActivatedOnTouch Boolean false Activate magnification immediately on touch. May impact scrolling. pressDuration Number 500 Milliseconds to delay long-press activation (long touch). pressMoveThreshold Number 5 Pixels of movement allowed during long-press activation.

Optional Behavioral Props

Prop Type Default Description enlargedImagePosition String beside (over for touch) Enlarged image placement. Can be 'beside' or 'over'. enlargedImageContainerDimensions Object {width: '100%', height: '100%'} Specify enlarged image container dimensions as an object with width and height properties. Values may be expressed as a percentage (e.g. '150%') or a number (e.g. 200). Percentage is based on small image dimension. Number is pixels. Not applied when enlargedImagePosition is set to 'over', the default for touch input. enlargedImagePortalId String N/A Render enlarged image into an HTML element of your choosing by specifying the target element id. Requires React v16. Ignored for touch input by default - see isEnlargedImagePortalEnabledForTouch. isEnlargedImagePortalEnabledForTouch Boolean false Specify portal rendering should be honored for touch input. hintComponent Function (Provided) Reference to a component class or functional component. A Default is provided. shouldHideHintAfterFirstActivation Boolean true Only show hint until the first interaction begins. isHintEnabled Boolean false Enable hint feature. hintTextMouse String Hover to Zoom Hint text for mouse. hintTextTouch String Long-Touch to Zoom Hint text for touch. shouldUsePositiveSpaceLens Boolean false Specify a positive space lens in place of the default negative space lens. lensComponent Function (Provided) Specify a custom lens component.

Small Image

{ src: String , (required) srcSet: String , sizes: String , width: Number , (required if isFluidWidth is not set ) height: Number , (required if isFluidWidth is not set ) isFluidWidth: Boolean , ( default false ) alt: String , onLoad: Function , onError: Function }

For more information on responsive images, please try these resources:

Responsive Images 101

Responsive Images - The srcset and sizes Attributes

Large Image

{ src: String , (required) srcSet: String , sizes: String , width: Number , (required) height: Number , (required) alt: String , (defaults to empty string ) onLoad: Function , onError: Function }

Support

Please open an issue.

Example Project

git clone https://github.com/ethanselzer/react-image-magnify.git cd react-image-magnify npm install npm run build cd example yarn yarn start

If your default browser does not start automatically, open a new browser window and go to localhost:3000

Development

git clone https://github.com/ethanselzer/react-image-magnify.git cd react-image-magnify npm install npm run #See available commands

The Example Project may be used in development.

To rebuild the source automatically when changes are made, run yarn run build-watch .

Contributing

Please contribute using Github Flow. Create a branch, add commits, and open a pull request.

Attribution

Thanks to the following community members for opening Issues and Pull Requests.

@damien916

@colepatrickturner

@andreatosatto90

@nathanziarek

@hombrew

@smashercosmo

@sk1e

@vidries

@ionutzp

@sbloedel

@spiderbites

@Akarshit

@eddy20vt

@evannoronha

@benjaminadk

@nilsklimm

@m4recek

@yaser-ali-vp

@carlgunderson

@tojvan

@kskonecka

@Coriou

You are awesome! ✨💫

License

MIT