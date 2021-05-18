openbase logo
@vonage/server-sdk

by Nexmo
2.10.10 (see all)

Vonage API client for Node.js. API support for SMS, Voice, Text-to-Speech, Numbers, Verify (2FA) and more.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.2K

GitHub Stars

330

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

78

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Multi Factor Authentication API

Readme

Vonage Server SDK for Node.js

GitHub Workflow Status (branch) Codecov Latest Release

Contributor Covenant License

Vonage

This is the Node.JS Server SDK for Vonage APIs. To use it you will need a Vonage account. Sign up for free at vonage.com.

For full API documentation refer to developer.nexmo.com.

Installation

With NPM

npm install @vonage/server-sdk

With Yarn

yarn add @vonage/server-sdk

Constructor

const Vonage = require('@vonage/server-sdk');

const vonage = new Vonage({
    apiKey: API_KEY,
    apiSecret: API_SECRET,
    applicationId: APP_ID,
    privateKey: PRIVATE_KEY_PATH,
    signatureSecret: SIGNATURE_SECRET,
    signatureMethod: SIGNATURE_METHOD
  }, options);
  • apiKey - API Key from Vonage API. If applicationId and privateKey are present, apiKey is optional.
  • apiSecret - API SECRET from Vonage API. If applicationId and privateKey are present, apiSecret is optional.
  • applicationId - (optional) The Vonage API Application ID to be used when creating JWTs.
  • privateKey - (optional) The Private Key to be used when creating JWTs. You can specify the key as any of the following:
    • A Buffer containing the file contents.
    • A String containing the path to the key file on disk.
    • A String containing the key itself.
  • signatureSecret - (optional) API signature secret from Vonage API, used for signing SMS message requests
  • signatureMethod - (optional) signature method matching the one you gave Vonage API, used for signing SMS message requests. Must be one of "md5hash", "md5", "sha1", "sha256", or "sha512"
  • options - (optional) Additional options for the constructor.

Options are:

{
  // If true, log information to the console
  debug: true|false,
  // append info the the User-Agent sent to Nexmo
  // e.g. pass 'my-app' for /nexmo-node/1.0.0/4.2.7/my-app
  appendToUserAgent: string,
  // Set a custom logger
  logger: {
    log: function() {level, args...}
    info: function() {args...},
    warn: function() {args...}
  },
  // Set a custom timeout for requests to Nexmo in milliseconds. Defaults to the standard for Node http requests, which is 120,000 ms.
  timeout: integer,
  // Set a custom host for requests instead of api.nexmo.com
  apiHost: string,
  // Set a custom host for requests instead of rest.nexmo.com
  restHost: string
}

Callbacks

All methods expect a callback function to be passed in, with a method signature of (error, response) where:

  • error - is an Error object if the API call returns an error, or null if the API call was successful.
  • response - is an Object, with the API response if the API call was successful, or null if there was an error.

Example:

callback = (error, response) => {
  if (error) {
    console.error(error)
  }

  if (response) {
    console.log(response)
  }
}

Testing

Run:

npm test

Or to continually watch and run tests as you change the code:

npm run test-watch

Examples

See the Vonage Node Quickstarts repo.

Supported APIs

The following is a list of Vonage APIs and whether the Node Server SDK provides support for them:

APIAPI Release StatusSupported?
Account APIGeneral Availability
Alerts APIGeneral Availability
Application APIGeneral Availability
Audit APIBeta
Conversation APIBeta
Dispatch APIBeta
External Accounts APIBeta
Media APIBeta
Messages APIBeta
Number Insight APIGeneral Availability
Number Management APIGeneral Availability
Pricing APIGeneral Availability
Redact APIDeveloper Preview
Reports APIBeta
SMS APIGeneral Availability
Verify APIGeneral Availability
Voice APIGeneral Availability

