This is the Node.JS Server SDK for Vonage APIs. To use it you will need a Vonage account. Sign up for free at vonage.com.
For full API documentation refer to developer.nexmo.com.
npm install @vonage/server-sdk
yarn add @vonage/server-sdk
const Vonage = require('@vonage/server-sdk');
const vonage = new Vonage({
apiKey: API_KEY,
apiSecret: API_SECRET,
applicationId: APP_ID,
privateKey: PRIVATE_KEY_PATH,
signatureSecret: SIGNATURE_SECRET,
signatureMethod: SIGNATURE_METHOD
}, options);
apiKey - API Key from Vonage API. If
applicationId and
privateKey are present,
apiKey is optional.
apiSecret - API SECRET from Vonage API. If
applicationId and
privateKey are present,
apiSecret is optional.
applicationId - (optional) The Vonage API Application ID to be used when creating JWTs.
privateKey - (optional) The Private Key to be used when creating JWTs. You can specify the key as any of the following:
signatureSecret - (optional) API signature secret from Vonage API, used for signing SMS message requests
signatureMethod - (optional) signature method matching the one you gave Vonage API, used for signing SMS message requests. Must be one of "md5hash", "md5", "sha1", "sha256", or "sha512"
options - (optional) Additional options for the constructor.
Options are:
{
// If true, log information to the console
debug: true|false,
// append info the the User-Agent sent to Nexmo
// e.g. pass 'my-app' for /nexmo-node/1.0.0/4.2.7/my-app
appendToUserAgent: string,
// Set a custom logger
logger: {
log: function() {level, args...}
info: function() {args...},
warn: function() {args...}
},
// Set a custom timeout for requests to Nexmo in milliseconds. Defaults to the standard for Node http requests, which is 120,000 ms.
timeout: integer,
// Set a custom host for requests instead of api.nexmo.com
apiHost: string,
// Set a custom host for requests instead of rest.nexmo.com
restHost: string
}
All methods expect a
callback function to be passed in, with a method signature of
(error, response) where:
error - is an Error object if the API call returns an error, or
null if the API call was successful.
response - is an Object, with the API response if the API call was successful, or
null if there was an error.
Example:
callback = (error, response) => {
if (error) {
console.error(error)
}
if (response) {
console.log(response)
}
}
Run:
npm test
Or to continually watch and run tests as you change the code:
npm run test-watch
See the Vonage Node Quickstarts repo.
The following is a list of Vonage APIs and whether the Node Server SDK provides support for them:
|API
|API Release Status
|Supported?
|Account API
|General Availability
|✅
|Alerts API
|General Availability
|✅
|Application API
|General Availability
|✅
|Audit API
|Beta
|❌
|Conversation API
|Beta
|❌
|Dispatch API
|Beta
|❌
|External Accounts API
|Beta
|❌
|Media API
|Beta
|✅
|Messages API
|Beta
|❌
|Number Insight API
|General Availability
|✅
|Number Management API
|General Availability
|✅
|Pricing API
|General Availability
|✅
|Redact API
|Developer Preview
|✅
|Reports API
|Beta
|❌
|SMS API
|General Availability
|✅
|Verify API
|General Availability
|✅
|Voice API
|General Availability
|✅