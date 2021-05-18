Vonage Server SDK for Node.js

This is the Node.JS Server SDK for Vonage APIs. To use it you will need a Vonage account. Sign up for free at vonage.com.

For full API documentation refer to developer.nexmo.com.

Installation

With NPM

npm install @vonage/server-sdk

With Yarn

yarn add @vonage/server-sdk

Constructor

const Vonage = require ( '@vonage/server-sdk' ); const vonage = new Vonage({ apiKey : API_KEY, apiSecret : API_SECRET, applicationId : APP_ID, privateKey : PRIVATE_KEY_PATH, signatureSecret : SIGNATURE_SECRET, signatureMethod : SIGNATURE_METHOD }, options);

apiKey - API Key from Vonage API. If applicationId and privateKey are present, apiKey is optional.

- API Key from Vonage API. If and are present, is optional. apiSecret - API SECRET from Vonage API. If applicationId and privateKey are present, apiSecret is optional.

- API SECRET from Vonage API. If and are present, is optional. applicationId - (optional) The Vonage API Application ID to be used when creating JWTs.

- (optional) The Vonage API Application ID to be used when creating JWTs. privateKey - (optional) The Private Key to be used when creating JWTs. You can specify the key as any of the following: A Buffer containing the file contents. A String containing the path to the key file on disk. A String containing the key itself.

- (optional) The Private Key to be used when creating JWTs. You can specify the key as any of the following: signatureSecret - (optional) API signature secret from Vonage API, used for signing SMS message requests

- (optional) API signature secret from Vonage API, used for signing SMS message requests signatureMethod - (optional) signature method matching the one you gave Vonage API, used for signing SMS message requests. Must be one of "md5hash", "md5", "sha1", "sha256", or "sha512"

- (optional) signature method matching the one you gave Vonage API, used for signing SMS message requests. Must be one of "md5hash", "md5", "sha1", "sha256", or "sha512" options - (optional) Additional options for the constructor.

Options are:

{ debug : true | false , appendToUserAgent : string, logger : { log : function ( ) {level, args...} info : function ( ) {args...}, warn : function ( ) {args...} }, timeout : integer, apiHost : string, restHost : string }

Callbacks

All methods expect a callback function to be passed in, with a method signature of (error, response) where:

error - is an Error object if the API call returns an error, or null if the API call was successful.

- is an Error object if the API call returns an error, or if the API call was successful. response - is an Object, with the API response if the API call was successful, or null if there was an error.

Example:

callback = ( error, response ) => { if (error) { console .error(error) } if (response) { console .log(response) } }

Testing

Run:

npm test

Or to continually watch and run tests as you change the code:

npm run test -watch

Examples

See the Vonage Node Quickstarts repo.

Supported APIs

The following is a list of Vonage APIs and whether the Node Server SDK provides support for them: