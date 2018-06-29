Easy to use universal dynamic routes for Next.js
Link and
Router that generate URLs by route definition
Install:
npm install next-routes --save
Create
routes.js inside your project:
const routes = require('next-routes')
// Name Page Pattern
module.exports = routes() // ---- ---- -----
.add('about') // about about /about
.add('blog', '/blog/:slug') // blog blog /blog/:slug
.add('user', '/user/:id', 'profile') // user profile /user/:id
.add('/:noname/:lang(en|es)/:wow+', 'complex') // (none) complex /:noname/:lang(en|es)/:wow+
.add({name: 'beta', pattern: '/v3', page: 'v3'}) // beta v3 /v3
This file is used both on the server and the client.
API:
routes.add([name], pattern = /name, page = name)
routes.add(object)
Arguments:
name - Route name
pattern - Route pattern (like express, see path-to-regexp)
page - Page inside
./pages to be rendered
The page component receives the matched URL parameters merged into
query
export default class Blog extends React.Component {
static async getInitialProps ({query}) {
// query.slug
}
render () {
// this.props.url.query.slug
}
}
// server.js
const next = require('next')
const routes = require('./routes')
const app = next({dev: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production'})
const handler = routes.getRequestHandler(app)
// With express
const express = require('express')
app.prepare().then(() => {
express().use(handler).listen(3000)
})
// Without express
const {createServer} = require('http')
app.prepare().then(() => {
createServer(handler).listen(3000)
})
Optionally you can pass a custom handler, for example:
const handler = routes.getRequestHandler(app, ({req, res, route, query}) => {
app.render(req, res, route.page, query)
})
Make sure to use
server.js in your
package.json scripts:
"scripts": {
"dev": "node server.js",
"build": "next build",
"start": "NODE_ENV=production node server.js"
}
Import
Link and
Router from your
routes.js file to generate URLs based on route definition:
Link example
// pages/index.js
import {Link} from '../routes'
export default () => (
<div>
<div>Welcome to Next.js!</div>
<Link route='blog' params={{slug: 'hello-world'}}>
<a>Hello world</a>
</Link>
or
<Link route='/blog/hello-world'>
<a>Hello world</a>
</Link>
</div>
)
API:
<Link route='name'>...</Link>
<Link route='name' params={params}> ... </Link>
<Link route='/path/to/match'> ... </Link>
Props:
route - Route name or URL to match (alias:
to)
params - Optional parameters for named routes
It generates the URLs for
href and
as and renders
next/link. Other props like
prefetch will work as well.
Router example
// pages/blog.js
import React from 'react'
import {Router} from '../routes'
export default class Blog extends React.Component {
handleClick () {
// With route name and params
Router.pushRoute('blog', {slug: 'hello-world'})
// With route URL
Router.pushRoute('/blog/hello-world')
}
render () {
return (
<div>
<div>{this.props.url.query.slug}</div>
<button onClick={this.handleClick}>Home</button>
</div>
)
}
}
API:
Router.pushRoute(route)
Router.pushRoute(route, params)
Router.pushRoute(route, params, options)
Arguments:
route - Route name or URL to match
params - Optional parameters for named routes
options - Passed to Next.js
The same works with
.replaceRoute() and
.prefetchRoute()
It generates the URLs and calls
next/router
Optionally you can provide custom
Link and
Router objects, for example:
const routes = module.exports = require('next-routes')({
Link: require('./my/link')
Router: require('./my/router')
})