Please note that right now I am planning to start working on version 1.x.x. It will involve lot of refactoring, new features and some breaking changes. I will try to introduce ways how to keep things backwards compatible though.
If you are interested, check https://github.com/vojtechportes/react-query-builder/issues/37 for RFC and let me know what you think and what new features you would welcome.
npm install @vojtechportes/react-query-builder
or
yarn add @vojtechportes/react-query-builder
with examples of field definition and custom components...
...or check source code on GitHub
import React from 'react';
import {
Builder,
BuilderFieldProps,
BuilderComponentsProps,
} from 'react-query-builder';
const fields: BuilderFieldProps[] = [
// Fields configuration
];
const data: any = [
// Initial query tree
];
const components: BuilderComponentsProps = {
// Custom components configuration
};
const MyBuilder: React.FC = () => (
<Builder
readOnly={false}
fields={fields}
data={data}
components={components}
onChange={data => console.log(data)}
/>
);
Since React Query Builder is highly configurable, you can define look of the Query Builder, you can define and use your own components, set whether the Builder should be readOnly or not and of course, you will need to set up fields Query Builder will be using.
import { BuilderFieldProps } from 'react-query-builder';
const fields: BuilderFieldProps[] = [
{
field: 'STATE',
label: 'State',
type: 'LIST',
operators: ['EQUAL', 'NOT_EQUAL'],
value: [
{ value: 'CZ', label: 'Czech Republic' },
{ value: 'SK', label: 'Slovakia' },
{ value: 'PL', label: 'Poland' },
],
},
{
field: 'IS_IN_EU',
label: 'Is in EU',
type: 'BOOLEAN'
}
];
As you can see, there are few things you can define.
field,
label,
type,
operators and
value.
Field is a key and needs to be unique, since it is used to reference field in query tree as you will see further down in documentation.
Label is pretty obvious, so lets skip to type.
Type can be any of following constants:
BOOLEAN
TEXT
DATE
NUMBER
STATEMENT
LIST
MULTI_LIST
GROUP (*)
* GROUP type is not intended to be used in field props definition but only in data object.
Operator can be array of following constants
LARGER
SMALLER
LARGER_EQUAL
SMALLER_EQUAL
EQUAL
NOT_EQUAL
ALL_IN
ANY_IN
NOT_IN
BETWEEN
NOT_BETWEEN
LIKE
NOT_LIKE
Value can be either string (STATEMENT) or array of objects with value and label keys (LIST, MULTI_LIST). Values for other types are empty by default.
Data can be either empty array or array of rules and groups.
[
{
"type": "GROUP",
"value": "AND",
"isNegated": false,
"children": [
{
"field": "IS_IN_EU", // <- Type here is refering to field property in fields configuration
"value": false
}
]
}
]
Components is set of components you can use to customize React Query Builder. You can either just style them using styled-components or use your own components as long as they follow typings of original components.
You can customize following componetns
Select
SelectMulti
Switch
Input
Remove
Add
Component
Group
GroupHeaderOption
via config object
const components: BuilderComponentsProps = {
form: {
Select: MyCustomSelect,
SelectMulti: MyCustomSelectMulti,
Switch: MyCustomSwitch,
Input: MyCustomInput,
},
Remove: MyCustomRemove,
Add: MyCustomAdd,
Component: MyCustomComponent,
Group: MyCustomGroup,
GroupHeaderOption: MyCustomHeaderOption,
};
onChange property is allowing you to retrieve query tree after every change that occures in React Query Builder.
To either use custom strings or localize ReactBuilder, you can use strings property on Builder component.
You can work with object of following format:
const strings: Strings = {
"group": {
"not": "Not",
"or": "Or",
"and": "And",
"addRule": "Add Rule",
"addGroup": "Add Group",
"delete": "Delete"
},
"components": {
"delete": "Delete"
},
"form": {
"selectYourValue": "Select your value"
},
"operators": {
"LARGER": "Larger",
"SMALLER": "Smaller",
"LARGER_EQUAL": "Larger or equal",
"SMALLER_EQUAL": "Smaller or equal",
"EQUAL": "Equal",
"NOT_EQUAL": "Not equal",
"ALL_IN": "All in",
"ANY_IN": "Any in",
"NOT_IN": "Not in",
"BETWEEN": "Between",
"NOT_BETWEEN": "Not between"
}
};
It is not required to translate all the strings. Strings that are not specified by you will be loaded from default strings.
To work with multiple locales, you can use for example amazing i18next framework.
import React from 'react';
import { Builder, Strings } from '@vojtechportes/react-query-builder';
import { Trans, useTranslation } from 'react-i18next';
export const QueryBuiler:React.FC = () => {
useTranslation('query-builder')
const strings: Strings = {
operators: {
LARGER: <Trans ns="query-builder" i18nKey="larger" />,
SMALLER: <Trans ns="query-builder" i18nKey="smaller" />
/* And so on */
}
};
return (
<Builder
strings={strings}
fields={fields}
data={[]}
onChange={(data: any) => console.log(data)}
/>
);
};
#Feature development
Please check https://github.com/vojtechportes/react-query-builder/issues/37