Please note that right now I am planning to start working on version 1.x.x. It will involve lot of refactoring, new features and some breaking changes. I will try to introduce ways how to keep things backwards compatible though.

If you are interested, check https://github.com/vojtechportes/react-query-builder/issues/37 for RFC and let me know what you think and what new features you would welcome.

Simple, highly configurable query builder

for React written in TypeSript

Installation

npm install @vojtechportes/react-query-builder

or

yarn add @vojtechportes/react-query-builder

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { Builder, BuilderFieldProps, BuilderComponentsProps, } from 'react-query-builder' ; const fields: BuilderFieldProps[] = [ ]; const data: any = [ ]; const components: BuilderComponentsProps = { }; const MyBuilder: React.FC = () => ( <Builder readOnly={ false } fields={fields} data={data} components={components} onChange={ data => console .log(data)} /> );

Configuration

Since React Query Builder is highly configurable, you can define look of the Query Builder, you can define and use your own components, set whether the Builder should be readOnly or not and of course, you will need to set up fields Query Builder will be using.

Lets start with fields...

import { BuilderFieldProps } from 'react-query-builder' ; const fields: BuilderFieldProps[] = [ { field: 'STATE' , label: 'State' , type : 'LIST' , operators: [ 'EQUAL' , 'NOT_EQUAL' ], value: [ { value: 'CZ' , label: 'Czech Republic' }, { value: 'SK' , label: 'Slovakia' }, { value: 'PL' , label: 'Poland' }, ], }, { field: 'IS_IN_EU' , label: 'Is in EU' , type : 'BOOLEAN' } ];

As you can see, there are few things you can define. field , label , type , operators and value .

Field

Field is a key and needs to be unique, since it is used to reference field in query tree as you will see further down in documentation.

Label

Label is pretty obvious, so lets skip to type.

Type

Type can be any of following constants:

BOOLEAN TEXT DATE NUMBER STATEMENT LIST MULTI_LIST GROUP (*)

* GROUP type is not intended to be used in field props definition but only in data object.

Operators

Operator can be array of following constants

LARGER SMALLER LARGER_EQUAL SMALLER_EQUAL EQUAL NOT_EQUAL ALL_IN ANY_IN NOT_IN BETWEEN NOT_BETWEEN LIKE NOT_LIKE

Value

Value can be either string (STATEMENT) or array of objects with value and label keys (LIST, MULTI_LIST). Values for other types are empty by default.

Data

Data can be either empty array or array of rules and groups.

[ { "type" : "GROUP" , "value" : "AND" , "isNegated" : false , "children" : [ { "field" : "IS_IN_EU" , "value" : false } ] } ]

Components

Components is set of components you can use to customize React Query Builder. You can either just style them using styled-components or use your own components as long as they follow typings of original components.

You can customize following componetns

Select SelectMulti Switch Input Remove Add Component Group GroupHeaderOption

via config object

const components: BuilderComponentsProps = { form: { Select: MyCustomSelect, SelectMulti: MyCustomSelectMulti, Switch: MyCustomSwitch, Input: MyCustomInput, }, Remove: MyCustomRemove, Add: MyCustomAdd, Component: MyCustomComponent, Group: MyCustomGroup, GroupHeaderOption: MyCustomHeaderOption, };

onChange

onChange property is allowing you to retrieve query tree after every change that occures in React Query Builder.

Localization

To either use custom strings or localize ReactBuilder, you can use strings property on Builder component.

You can work with object of following format:

const strings: Strings = { "group" : { "not" : "Not" , "or" : "Or" , "and" : "And" , "addRule" : "Add Rule" , "addGroup" : "Add Group" , "delete" : "Delete" }, "components" : { "delete" : "Delete" }, "form" : { "selectYourValue" : "Select your value" }, "operators" : { "LARGER" : "Larger" , "SMALLER" : "Smaller" , "LARGER_EQUAL" : "Larger or equal" , "SMALLER_EQUAL" : "Smaller or equal" , "EQUAL" : "Equal" , "NOT_EQUAL" : "Not equal" , "ALL_IN" : "All in" , "ANY_IN" : "Any in" , "NOT_IN" : "Not in" , "BETWEEN" : "Between" , "NOT_BETWEEN" : "Not between" } };

It is not required to translate all the strings. Strings that are not specified by you will be loaded from default strings.

To work with multiple locales, you can use for example amazing i18next framework.

import React from 'react' ; import { Builder, Strings } from '@vojtechportes/react-query-builder' ; import { Trans, useTranslation } from 'react-i18next' ; export const QueryBuiler:React.FC = () => { useTranslation( 'query-builder' ) const strings: Strings = { operators: { LARGER: <Trans ns= "query-builder" i18nKey= "larger" />, SMALLER: <Trans ns= "query-builder" i18nKey= "smaller" /> } }; return ( <Builder strings={strings} fields={fields} data={[]} onChange={ ( data: any ) => console .log(data)} /> ); };

#Feature development

