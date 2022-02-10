⚠️ Maintenance & support

This library continues to be relied upon heavily by Atlassian products, but we are focused on other priorities right now and have no current plans for further feature development or improvements.

It will continue to be here on GitHub and we will still make critical updates (e.g. security fixes, if any) as required, but will not be actively monitoring or replying to issues and pull requests.

We recommend that you don’t raise issues or pull requests, as they will not be reviewed or actioned until further notice.

Core characteristics

Beautiful and natural movement of items 💐

Accessible: powerful keyboard and screen reader support ♿️

Extremely performant 🚀

Clean and powerful api which is simple to get started with

Plays extremely well with standard browser interactions

Unopinionated styling

No creation of additional wrapper dom nodes - flexbox and focus management friendly!

Get started 👩‍🏫

We have created a free course on egghead.io 🥚 to help you get started with react-beautiful-dnd as quickly as possible.

Currently supported feature set ✅

Motivation 🤔

react-beautiful-dnd exists to create beautiful drag and drop for lists that anyone can use - even people who cannot see. For a good overview of the history and motivations of the project you can take a look at these external resources:

Not for everyone ✌️

There are a lot of libraries out there that allow for drag and drop interactions within React. Most notable of these is the amazing react-dnd . It does an incredible job at providing a great set of drag and drop primitives which work especially well with the wildly inconsistent html5 drag and drop feature. react-beautiful-dnd is a higher level abstraction specifically built for lists (vertical, horizontal, movement between lists, nested lists and so on). Within that subset of functionality react-beautiful-dnd offers a powerful, natural and beautiful drag and drop experience. However, it does not provide the breadth of functionality offered by react-dnd . So react-beautiful-dnd might not be for you depending on what your use case is.

Documentation 📖

About 👋

Sensors 🔉

The ways in which somebody can start and control a drag

API 🏋️‍

<DragDropContext /> - Wraps the part of your application you want to have drag and drop enabled for

- Wraps the part of your application you want to have drag and drop enabled for <Droppable /> - An area that can be dropped into. Contains <Draggable /> s

- An area that can be dropped into. Contains s <Draggable /> - What can be dragged around

- What can be dragged around resetServerContext() - Utility for server side rendering (SSR)

Guides 🗺

Patterns 👷‍

Support 👩‍⚕️

Read this in other languages 🌎

Creator ✍️

Alex Reardon @alexandereardon

Alex is no longer personally maintaning this project. The other wonderful maintainers are carrying this project forward.

Maintainers

Collaborators 🤝