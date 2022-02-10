AI-powered 3D Face Detection & Rotation Tracking, Face Description & Recognition,
Body Pose Tracking, 3D Hand & Finger Tracking, Iris Analysis,
Age & Gender & Emotion Prediction, Gaze Tracking, Gesture Recognition, Body Segmentation
JavaScript module using TensorFlow/JS Machine Learning library
Check out Simple Live Demo fully annotated app as a good start starting point (html)(code)
Check out Main Live Demo app for advanced processing of of webcam, video stream or images static images with all possible tunable options
Human eventing to get notifications on processing
human by dispaching them to pool of pre-created worker processes
See issues and discussions for list of known limitations and planned enhancements
Suggestions are welcome!
Visit Examples galery for more examples
https://vladmandic.github.io/human/samples/samples.html
All options as presented in the demo application...
Results Browser:
[ Demo -> Display -> Show Results ]
468-Point Face Mesh Defails:
(view in full resolution to see keypoints)
Simply load
Human (IIFE version) directly from a cloud CDN in your HTML file:
(pick one:
jsdelirv,
unpkg or
cdnjs)
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@vladmandic/human/dist/human.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.dev/@vladmandic/human/dist/human.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/human/2.1.5/human.js"></script>
For details, including how to use
Browser ESM version or
NodeJS version of
Human, see Installation
Human library can process all known input types:
Image,
ImageData,
ImageBitmap,
Canvas,
OffscreenCanvas,
Tensor,
HTMLImageElement,
HTMLCanvasElement,
HTMLVideoElement,
HTMLMediaElement
Additionally,
HTMLVideoElement,
HTMLMediaElement can be a standard
<video> tag that links to:
.mp4,
.avi, etc.
hls.js
dash.js
Example simple app that uses Human to process video input and
draw output on screen using internal draw helper functions
// create instance of human with simple configuration using default values
const config = { backend: 'webgl' };
const human = new Human(config);
// select input HTMLVideoElement and output HTMLCanvasElement from page
const inputVideo = document.getElementById('video-id');
const outputCanvas = document.getElementById('canvas-id');
function detectVideo() {
// perform processing using default configuration
human.detect(inputVideo).then((result) => {
// result object will contain detected details
// as well as the processed canvas itself
// so lets first draw processed frame on canvas
human.draw.canvas(result.canvas, outputCanvas);
// then draw results on the same canvas
human.draw.face(outputCanvas, result.face);
human.draw.body(outputCanvas, result.body);
human.draw.hand(outputCanvas, result.hand);
human.draw.gesture(outputCanvas, result.gesture);
// and loop immediate to the next frame
requestAnimationFrame(detectVideo);
});
}
detectVideo();
or using
async/await:
// create instance of human with simple configuration using default values
const config = { backend: 'webgl' };
const human = new Human(config); // create instance of Human
const inputVideo = document.getElementById('video-id');
const outputCanvas = document.getElementById('canvas-id');
async function detectVideo() {
const result = await human.detect(inputVideo); // run detection
human.draw.all(outputCanvas, result); // draw all results
requestAnimationFrame(detectVideo); // run loop
}
detectVideo(); // start loop
or using
Events:
// create instance of human with simple configuration using default values
const config = { backend: 'webgl' };
const human = new Human(config); // create instance of Human
const inputVideo = document.getElementById('video-id');
const outputCanvas = document.getElementById('canvas-id');
human.events.addEventListener('detect', () => { // event gets triggered when detect is complete
human.draw.all(outputCanvas, human.result); // draw all results
});
function detectVideo() {
human.detect(inputVideo) // run detection
.then(() => requestAnimationFrame(detectVideo)); // upon detect complete start processing of the next frame
}
detectVideo(); // start loop
or using interpolated results for smooth video processing by separating detection and drawing loops:
const human = new Human(); // create instance of Human
const inputVideo = document.getElementById('video-id');
const outputCanvas = document.getElementById('canvas-id');
let result;
async function detectVideo() {
result = await human.detect(inputVideo); // run detection
requestAnimationFrame(detectVideo); // run detect loop
}
async function drawVideo() {
if (result) { // check if result is available
const interpolated = human.next(result); // calculate next interpolated frame
human.draw.all(outputCanvas, interpolated); // draw the frame
}
requestAnimationFrame(drawVideo); // run draw loop
}
detectVideo(); // start detection loop
drawVideo(); // start draw loop
And for even better results, you can run detection in a separate web worker thread
Default models in Human library are:
Note that alternative models are provided and can be enabled via configuration
For example,
PoseNet model can be switched for
BlazePose,
EfficientPose or
MoveNet model depending on the use case
For more info, see Configuration Details and List of Models
Human library is written in
TypeScript 4.5
Conforming to latest
JavaScript ECMAScript version 2021 standard
Build target is
JavaScript EMCAScript version 2018
For details see Wiki Pages
and API Specification