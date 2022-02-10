Human Library

AI-powered 3D Face Detection & Rotation Tracking, Face Description & Recognition,

Body Pose Tracking, 3D Hand & Finger Tracking, Iris Analysis,

Age & Gender & Emotion Prediction, Gaze Tracking, Gesture Recognition, Body Segmentation

JavaScript module using TensorFlow/JS Machine Learning library

Browser :

Compatible with both desktop and mobile platforms

Compatible with CPU, WebGL, WASM backends

Compatible with WebWorker execution

Compatible with both software tfjs-node and

GPU accelerated backends tfjs-node-gpu using CUDA libraries

Check out Simple Live Demo fully annotated app as a good start starting point (html)(code)

Check out Main Live Demo app for advanced processing of of webcam, video stream or images static images with all possible tunable options

To start video detection, simply press Play

To process images, simply drag & drop in your Browser window

Note: For optimal performance, select only models you'd like to use

Note: If you have modern GPU, WebGL (default) backend is preferred, otherwise select WASM backend

Releases

Demos

Browser Demos

Full [Live] [Details]: Main browser demo app that showcases all Human capabilities

Simple [Live] [Details]: Simple demo in WebCam processing demo in TypeScript

Face Match [Live] [Details]: Extract faces from images, calculates face descriptors and simmilarities and matches them to known database

Face ID [Live] [Details]: Runs multiple checks to validate webcam input before performing face match to faces in IndexDB

Multi-thread [Live] [Details]: Runs each Human module in a separate web worker for highest possible performance

NextJS [Live] [Details]: Use Human with TypeScript, NextJS and ReactJS

3D Analysis [Live] [Details]: 3D tracking and visualization of heead, face, eye, body and hand

Avatar Bone Mapping [Live] [Details]: Human skeleton with full bone mapping using look and inverse kinematics controllers

Virtual Model Tracking [Live] [Details]: VR model with head, face, eye, body and hand tracking

NodeJS Demos

Main [Details]: Process images from files, folders or URLs using native methods

Canvas [Details]: Process image from file or URL and draw results to a new image file using node-canvas

Video [Details]: Processing of video input using ffmpeg

WebCam [Details]: Processing of webcam screenshots using fswebcam

Events [Details]: Showcases usage of Human eventing to get notifications on processing

Similarity [Details]: Compares two input images for similarity of detected faces

Face Match [Details]: Parallel processing of face match in multiple child worker threads

[Details]: Parallel processing of face in multiple child worker threads Multiple Workers [Details]: Runs multiple parallel human by dispaching them to pool of pre-created worker processes

Project pages

Wiki pages

Additional notes

See issues and discussions for list of known limitations and planned enhancements

Suggestions are welcome!

Examples

Visit Examples galery for more examples

https://vladmandic.github.io/human/samples/samples.html

Options

All options as presented in the demo application...

Results Browser:

[ Demo -> Display -> Show Results ]



Advanced Examples

Face Similarity Matching:

Extracts all faces from provided input images,

sorts them by similarity to selected face

and optionally matches detected face with database of known people to guess their names demo/facematch

Avatar Bone Mapping: human-avatar

VR Model Tracking: human-vrmmotion

468-Point Face Mesh Defails:

(view in full resolution to see keypoints)





Quick Start

Simply load Human (IIFE version) directly from a cloud CDN in your HTML file:

(pick one: jsdelirv , unpkg or cdnjs )

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@vladmandic/human/dist/human.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.dev/@vladmandic/human/dist/human.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/human/2.1.5/human.js" > </ script >

For details, including how to use Browser ESM version or NodeJS version of Human , see Installation

Inputs

Human library can process all known input types:

Image , ImageData , ImageBitmap , Canvas , OffscreenCanvas , Tensor ,

, , , , , , HTMLImageElement , HTMLCanvasElement , HTMLVideoElement , HTMLMediaElement

Additionally, HTMLVideoElement , HTMLMediaElement can be a standard <video> tag that links to:

WebCam on user's system

Any supported video type

For example: .mp4 , .avi , etc.

For example: , , etc. Additional video types supported via HTML5 Media Source Extensions

Live streaming examples: HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) using hls.js DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP) using dash.js

Live streaming examples: WebRTC media track using built-in support

Example

Example simple app that uses Human to process video input and

draw output on screen using internal draw helper functions

const config = { backend : 'webgl' }; const human = new Human(config); const inputVideo = document .getElementById( 'video-id' ); const outputCanvas = document .getElementById( 'canvas-id' ); function detectVideo ( ) { human.detect(inputVideo).then( ( result ) => { human.draw.canvas(result.canvas, outputCanvas); human.draw.face(outputCanvas, result.face); human.draw.body(outputCanvas, result.body); human.draw.hand(outputCanvas, result.hand); human.draw.gesture(outputCanvas, result.gesture); requestAnimationFrame(detectVideo); }); } detectVideo();

or using async/await :

const config = { backend : 'webgl' }; const human = new Human(config); const inputVideo = document .getElementById( 'video-id' ); const outputCanvas = document .getElementById( 'canvas-id' ); async function detectVideo ( ) { const result = await human.detect(inputVideo); human.draw.all(outputCanvas, result); requestAnimationFrame(detectVideo); } detectVideo();

or using Events :

const config = { backend : 'webgl' }; const human = new Human(config); const inputVideo = document .getElementById( 'video-id' ); const outputCanvas = document .getElementById( 'canvas-id' ); human.events.addEventListener( 'detect' , () => { human.draw.all(outputCanvas, human.result); }); function detectVideo ( ) { human.detect(inputVideo) .then( () => requestAnimationFrame(detectVideo)); } detectVideo();

or using interpolated results for smooth video processing by separating detection and drawing loops:

const human = new Human(); const inputVideo = document .getElementById( 'video-id' ); const outputCanvas = document .getElementById( 'canvas-id' ); let result; async function detectVideo ( ) { result = await human.detect(inputVideo); requestAnimationFrame(detectVideo); } async function drawVideo ( ) { if (result) { const interpolated = human.next(result); human.draw.all(outputCanvas, interpolated); } requestAnimationFrame(drawVideo); } detectVideo(); drawVideo();

And for even better results, you can run detection in a separate web worker thread





Default models

Default models in Human library are:

Face Detection : MediaPipe BlazeFace Back variation

: MediaPipe BlazeFace Back variation Face Mesh : MediaPipe FaceMesh

: MediaPipe FaceMesh Face Iris Analysis : MediaPipe Iris

: MediaPipe Iris Face Description : HSE FaceRes

: HSE FaceRes Emotion Detection : Oarriaga Emotion

: Oarriaga Emotion Body Analysis : MoveNet Lightning variation

: MoveNet Lightning variation Hand Analysis : HandTrack & MediaPipe HandLandmarks

: HandTrack & MediaPipe HandLandmarks Body Segmentation : Google Selfie

: Google Selfie Object Detection: CenterNet with MobileNet v3

Note that alternative models are provided and can be enabled via configuration

For example, PoseNet model can be switched for BlazePose , EfficientPose or MoveNet model depending on the use case

For more info, see Configuration Details and List of Models





Diagnostics





Human library is written in TypeScript 4.5

Conforming to latest JavaScript ECMAScript version 2021 standard

Build target is JavaScript EMCAScript version 2018

For details see Wiki Pages

and API Specification



