FaceAPI

AI-powered Face Detection & Rotation Tracking, Face Description & Recognition, Age & Gender & Emotion Prediction for Browser and NodeJS using TensorFlow/JS

Live Demo: https://vladmandic.github.io/face-api/demo/webcam.html

Examples

Browser

Browser example that uses static images and showcases both models

as well as all of the extensions is included in /demo/index.html

Example can be accessed directly using Git pages using URL:

https://vladmandic.github.io/face-api/demo/index.html

Browser example that uses live webcam is included in /demo/webcam.html

Example can be accessed directly using Git pages using URL:

https://vladmandic.github.io/face-api/demo/webcam.html

Demo using FaceAPI to process images

Note: Photos shown below are taken by me

Demo using FaceAPI to process live webcam

NodeJS

NodeJS examples are:

/demp/node-simple.js : Simplest possible NodeJS demo for FaceAPI in under 30 lines of JavaScript code

: Simplest possible NodeJS demo for FaceAPI in under 30 lines of JavaScript code /demo/node.js :

Using TFJS native methods to load images without external dependencies

: Using native methods to load images without external dependencies /demo/node-canvas.js and /demo/node-image.js :

Using external canvas module to load images

Which also allows for image drawing and saving inside NodeJS environment

and : Using external module to load images Which also allows for image drawing and saving inside environment /demo/node-match.js :

Simple demo that compares face similarity from a given image

to a second image or list of images in a folder

: Simple demo that compares face similarity from a given image to a second image or list of images in a folder /demo/node-multiprocess.js :

Multiprocessing showcase that uses pool of worker processes

( node-multiprocess-worker.js )

Main starts fixed pool of worker processes with each worker having

it's instance of FaceAPI

Workers communicate with main when they are ready and main dispaches

job to each ready worker until job queue is empty

2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 03 INFO: @vladmandic/face-api version 1.0 .2 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 03 INFO: User: vlado Platform: linux Arch: x64 Node: v15 .7 .0 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 03 INFO: FaceAPI multi-process test 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 03 STATE: Main: started worker: 1888019 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 03 STATE: Main: started worker: 1888025 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 04 STATE: Worker: PID: 1888025 TensorFlow/JS 3.3 .0 FaceAPI 1.0 .2 Backend: tensorflow 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 04 STATE: Worker: PID: 1888019 TensorFlow/JS 3.3 .0 FaceAPI 1.0 .2 Backend: tensorflow 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 04 STATE: Main: dispatching to worker: 1888019 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 04 STATE: Main: dispatching to worker: 1888025 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 04 DATA: Worker received message: 1888019 { image: 'demo/sample1.jpg' } 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 04 DATA: Worker received message: 1888025 { image: 'demo/sample2.jpg' } 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 06 DATA: Main: worker finished: 1888025 detected faces: 3 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 06 STATE: Main: dispatching to worker: 1888025 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 06 DATA: Worker received message: 1888025 { image: 'demo/sample3.jpg' } 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 06 DATA: Main: worker finished: 1888019 detected faces: 3 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 06 STATE: Main: dispatching to worker: 1888019 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 06 DATA: Worker received message: 1888019 { image: 'demo/sample4.jpg' } 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 07 DATA: Main: worker finished: 1888025 detected faces: 3 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 07 STATE: Main: dispatching to worker: 1888025 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 07 DATA: Worker received message: 1888025 { image: 'demo/sample5.jpg' } 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 08 DATA: Main: worker finished: 1888019 detected faces: 4 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 08 STATE: Main: dispatching to worker: 1888019 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 08 DATA: Worker received message: 1888019 { image: 'demo/sample6.jpg' } 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 09 DATA: Main: worker finished: 1888025 detected faces: 5 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 09 STATE: Main: worker exit: 1888025 0 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 09 DATA: Main: worker finished: 1888019 detected faces: 4 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 09 INFO: Processed 15 images in 5944 ms 2021 -03 -14 08 : 42 : 09 STATE: Main: worker exit: 1888019 0

Note that @tensorflow/tfjs-node or @tensorflow/tfjs-node-gpu

must be installed before using any NodeJS examples





Quick Start

Simply include latest version of FaceAPI directly from a CDN in your HTML:

(pick one, jsdelivr or unpkg )

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@vladmandic/face-api/dist/face-api.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.dev/@vladmandic/face-api/dist/face-api.js" > </ script >

Installation

FaceAPI ships with several pre-build versions of the library:

dist/face-api.js : IIFE format for client-side Browser execution

with TFJS pre-bundled

: IIFE format for client-side Browser execution with TFJS pre-bundled dist/face-api.esm.js : ESM format for client-side Browser execution

with TFJS pre-bundled

: ESM format for client-side Browser execution with TFJS pre-bundled dist/face-api.esm-nobundle.js : ESM format for client-side Browser execution

without TFJS pre-bundled

: ESM format for client-side Browser execution without TFJS pre-bundled dist/face-api.node.js : CommonJS format for server-side NodeJS execution

without TFJS pre-bundled

: CommonJS format for server-side NodeJS execution without TFJS pre-bundled dist/face-api.node-gpu.js : CommonJS format for server-side NodeJS execution

without TFJS pre-bundled and optimized for CUDA GPU acceleration

Defaults are:

{ "main" : "dist/face-api.node-js" , "module" : "dist/face-api.esm.js" , "browser" : "dist/face-api.esm.js" , }

Bundled TFJS can be used directly via export: faceapi.tf

Reason for additional nobundle version is if you want to

include a specific version of TFJS and not rely on pre-packaged one

FaceAPI is compatible with TFJS 2.0+ and TFJS 3.0+

All versions include sourcemap





There are several ways to use FaceAPI:

1. IIFE script

Recommened for quick tests and backward compatibility with older Browsers that do not support ESM such as IE

This is simplest way for usage within Browser

Simply download dist/face-api.js , include it in your HTML file & it's ready to use:

< script src = "dist/face-api.js" > < script >

Or skip the download and include it directly from a CDN:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@vladmandic/face-api/dist/face-api.js" > </ script >

IIFE script bundles TFJS and auto-registers global namespace faceapi within Window object which can be accessed directly from a <script> tag or from your JS file.

2. ESM module

Recommended for usage within Browser

2.1. Direct Import

To use ESM import directly in a Browser, you must import your script (e.g. index.js ) with a type="module"

< script src = "./index.js" type = "module" >

and then in your index.js

import * as faceapi from 'dist/face-api.esm.js' ;

2.2. With Bundler

Same as above, but expectation is that you've installed @vladmandic/faceapi package:

npm install @vladmandic/face-api

and that you'll package your application using a bundler such as webpack , rollup or esbuild

in which case, you do not need to import a script as module - that depends on your bundler configuration

import * as faceapi from '@vladmandic/face-api' ;

or if your bundler doesn't recognize recommended type, force usage with:

import * as faceapi from '@vladmandic/face-api/dist/face-api.esm.js' ;

or to use non-bundled version

import * as tf from `@tensorflow/tfjs` ; import * as faceapi from '@vladmandic/face-api/dist/face-api.esm-nobundle.js' ;

3. NPM module

3.1. Import CommonJS

Recommended for NodeJS projects

Node: FaceAPI for NodeJS does not bundle TFJS due to binary dependencies that are installed during TFJS installation

Install with:

npm install @tensorflow/tfjs-node npm install @vladmandic/face-api

And then use with:

const tf = require ( '@tensorflow/tfjs-node' ) const faceapi = require ( '@vladmandic/face-api' );

If you want to force CommonJS module instead of relying on recommended field:

const faceapi = require ( '@vladmandic/face-api/dist/face-api.node.js' );

If you want to GPU Accelerated execution in NodeJS, you must have CUDA libraries already installed and working

Then install appropriate version of FaceAPI :

npm install @tensorflow/tfjs-node npm install @vladmandic/face-api

And then use with:

const tf = require ( '@tensorflow/tfjs-node-gpu' ) const faceapi = require ( '@vladmandic/face-api/dist/face-api.node-gpu.js' );

If you want to use FaceAPI in a NodeJS on platforms where NodeJS binary libraries are not supported, you can use JavaScript CPU backend.

npm install @tensorflow/tfjs npm install @vladmandic/face-api

And then use with:

const tf = require ( '@tensorflow/tfjs' ) const faceapi = require ( '@vladmandic/face-api/dist/face-api.node-cpu.js' );

If you want to use graphical functions inside NodeJS,

you must provide appropriate graphical library as

NodeJS does not include implementation for DOM elements

such as HTMLImageElement or HTMLCanvasElement:

Install Canvas for NodeJS:

npm install canvas

Patch NodeJS environment to use newly installed Canvas library:

const canvas = require ( 'canvas' ); const faceapi = require ( '@vladmandic/face-api' ); const { Canvas, Image, ImageData } = canvas faceapi.env.monkeyPatch({ Canvas, Image, ImageData })





Weights

Pretrained models and their weights are includes in ./model .





Test & Dev Web Server

Built-in test&dev web server can be started using

npm run dev

By default it starts HTTP server on port 8000 and HTTPS server on port 8001 and can be accessed as:

2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 INFO: @vladmandic/face-api version 1.6 .4 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 INFO: User: vlado Platform: linux Arch: x64 Node: v17 .2 .0 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 INFO: Application: { name : '@vladmandic/face-api' , version : '1.6.4' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 INFO: Environment: { profile : 'development' , config : '.build.json' , package : 'package.json' , tsconfig : true , eslintrc : true , git : true } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 INFO: Toolchain: { build : '0.6.7' , esbuild : '0.14.11' , typescript : '4.5.4' , typedoc : '0.22.10' , eslint : '8.6.0' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 INFO: Build: { profile : 'development' , steps : [ 'serve' , 'watch' , 'compile' ] } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 STATE: WebServer: { ssl : false , port : 8000 , root : '.' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 STATE: WebServer: { ssl : true , port : 8001 , root : '.' , sslKey : 'build/cert/https.key' , sslCrt : 'build/cert/https.crt' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 STATE: Watch: { locations : [ 'src/**' , 'README.md' , 'src/**' , 'src/**' ] } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 STATE: Compile: { name : 'tfjs/node/cpu' , format : 'cjs' , platform : 'node' , input : 'src/tfjs/tf-node.ts' , output : 'dist/tfjs.esm.js' , files : 1 , inputBytes : 143 , outputBytes : 1276 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 STATE: Compile: { name : 'faceapi/node/cpu' , format : 'cjs' , platform : 'node' , input : 'src/index.ts' , output : 'dist/face-api.node.js' , files : 162 , inputBytes : 234787 , outputBytes : 175203 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 STATE: Compile: { name : 'tfjs/node/gpu' , format : 'cjs' , platform : 'node' , input : 'src/tfjs/tf-node-gpu.ts' , output : 'dist/tfjs.esm.js' , files : 1 , inputBytes : 147 , outputBytes : 1296 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 STATE: Compile: { name : 'faceapi/node/gpu' , format : 'cjs' , platform : 'node' , input : 'src/index.ts' , output : 'dist/face-api.node-gpu.js' , files : 162 , inputBytes : 234807 , outputBytes : 175219 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 STATE: Compile: { name : 'tfjs/node/wasm' , format : 'cjs' , platform : 'node' , input : 'src/tfjs/tf-node-wasm.ts' , output : 'dist/tfjs.esm.js' , files : 1 , inputBytes : 185 , outputBytes : 1367 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 STATE: Compile: { name : 'faceapi/node/wasm' , format : 'cjs' , platform : 'node' , input : 'src/index.ts' , output : 'dist/face-api.node-wasm.js' , files : 162 , inputBytes : 234878 , outputBytes : 175294 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 STATE: Compile: { name : 'tfjs/browser/tf-version' , format : 'esm' , platform : 'browser' , input : 'src/tfjs/tf-version.ts' , output : 'dist/tfjs.version.js' , files : 1 , inputBytes : 1063 , outputBytes : 1662 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 STATE: Compile: { name : 'tfjs/browser/esm/nobundle' , format : 'esm' , platform : 'browser' , input : 'src/tfjs/tf-browser.ts' , output : 'dist/tfjs.esm.js' , files : 2 , inputBytes : 2172 , outputBytes : 811 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 STATE: Compile: { name : 'faceapi/browser/esm/nobundle' , format : 'esm' , platform : 'browser' , input : 'src/index.ts' , output : 'dist/face-api.esm-nobundle.js' , files : 162 , inputBytes : 234322 , outputBytes : 169437 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 19 STATE: Compile: { name : 'tfjs/browser/esm/bundle' , format : 'esm' , platform : 'browser' , input : 'src/tfjs/tf-browser.ts' , output : 'dist/tfjs.esm.js' , files : 11 , inputBytes : 2172 , outputBytes : 2444105 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 20 STATE: Compile: { name : 'faceapi/browser/iife/bundle' , format : 'iife' , platform : 'browser' , input : 'src/index.ts' , output : 'dist/face-api.js' , files : 162 , inputBytes : 2677616 , outputBytes : 1252572 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 20 STATE: Compile: { name : 'faceapi/browser/esm/bundle' , format : 'esm' , platform : 'browser' , input : 'src/index.ts' , output : 'dist/face-api.esm.js' , files : 162 , inputBytes : 2677616 , outputBytes : 2435063 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 20 INFO: Listening... ... 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 46 DATA: HTTPS: { method : 'GET' , ver : '2.0' , status : 200 , mime : 'text/html' , size : 1047 , url : '/' , remote : '::1' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 46 DATA: HTTPS: { method : 'GET' , ver : '2.0' , status : 200 , mime : 'text/javascript' , size : 6919 , url : '/index.js' , remote : '::1' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 46 DATA: HTTPS: { method : 'GET' , ver : '2.0' , status : 200 , mime : 'text/javascript' , size : 2435063 , url : '/dist/face-api.esm.js' , remote : '::1' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 47 DATA: HTTPS: { method : 'GET' , ver : '2.0' , status : 200 , mime : 'application/octet-stream' , size : 4125244 , url : '/dist/face-api.esm.js.map' , remote : '::1' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 47 DATA: HTTPS: { method : 'GET' , ver : '2.0' , status : 200 , mime : 'application/json' , size : 3219 , url : '/model/tiny_face_detector_model-weights_manifest.json' , remote : '::1' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 47 DATA: HTTPS: { method : 'GET' , ver : '2.0' , status : 200 , mime : 'application/octet-stream' , size : 193321 , url : '/model/tiny_face_detector_model.bin' , remote : '::1' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 47 DATA: HTTPS: { method : 'GET' , ver : '2.0' , status : 200 , mime : 'application/json' , size : 28233 , url : '/model/ssd_mobilenetv1_model-weights_manifest.json' , remote : '::1' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 47 DATA: HTTPS: { method : 'GET' , ver : '2.0' , status : 200 , mime : 'application/octet-stream' , size : 5616957 , url : '/model/ssd_mobilenetv1_model.bin' , remote : '::1' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 48 DATA: HTTPS: { method : 'GET' , ver : '2.0' , status : 200 , mime : 'application/json' , size : 8392 , url : '/model/age_gender_model-weights_manifest.json' , remote : '::1' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 48 DATA: HTTPS: { method : 'GET' , ver : '2.0' , status : 200 , mime : 'application/octet-stream' , size : 429708 , url : '/model/age_gender_model.bin' , remote : '::1' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 48 DATA: HTTPS: { method : 'GET' , ver : '2.0' , status : 200 , mime : 'application/json' , size : 8485 , url : '/model/face_landmark_68_model-weights_manifest.json' , remote : '::1' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 48 DATA: HTTPS: { method : 'GET' , ver : '2.0' , status : 200 , mime : 'application/octet-stream' , size : 356840 , url : '/model/face_landmark_68_model.bin' , remote : '::1' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 48 DATA: HTTPS: { method : 'GET' , ver : '2.0' , status : 200 , mime : 'application/json' , size : 19615 , url : '/model/face_recognition_model-weights_manifest.json' , remote : '::1' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 48 DATA: HTTPS: { method : 'GET' , ver : '2.0' , status : 200 , mime : 'application/octet-stream' , size : 6444032 , url : '/model/face_recognition_model.bin' , remote : '::1' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 48 DATA: HTTPS: { method : 'GET' , ver : '2.0' , status : 200 , mime : 'application/json' , size : 6980 , url : '/model/face_expression_model-weights_manifest.json' , remote : '::1' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 48 DATA: HTTPS: { method : 'GET' , ver : '2.0' , status : 200 , mime : 'application/octet-stream' , size : 329468 , url : '/model/face_expression_model.bin' , remote : '::1' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 56 : 48 DATA: HTTPS: { method : 'GET' , ver : '2.0' , status : 200 , mime : 'image/jpeg' , size : 144516 , url : '/sample1.jpg' , remote : '::1' }





Build

If you want to do a full rebuild, either download npm module

npm install @vladmandic/face-api cd node_modules/@vladmandic/face-api

or clone a git project

git clone https://github.com/vladmandic/face-api cd face-api

Then install all dependencies and run rebuild:

npm install npm run build

Build process uses @vladmandic/build module that creates optimized build for each target:

> @vladmandic/face-api@1.0.2 build > rimraf dist/* types/* typedoc/* && node server/build.js

2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 23 INFO: Application: { name : '@vladmandic/face-api' , version : '1.6.4' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 23 INFO: Environment: { profile : 'production' , config : '.build.json' , package : 'package.json' , tsconfig : true , eslintrc : true , git : true } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 23 INFO: Toolchain: { build : '0.6.7' , esbuild : '0.14.11' , typescript : '4.5.4' , typedoc : '0.22.10' , eslint : '8.6.0' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 23 INFO: Build: { profile : 'production' , steps : [ 'clean' , 'compile' , 'typings' , 'typedoc' , 'lint' , 'changelog' ] } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 23 STATE: Clean: { locations : [ 'dist/*' , 'typedoc/*' , 'types/lib/src' ] } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 23 STATE: Compile: { name : 'tfjs/node/cpu' , format : 'cjs' , platform : 'node' , input : 'src/tfjs/tf-node.ts' , output : 'dist/tfjs.esm.js' , files : 1 , inputBytes : 143 , outputBytes : 1276 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 23 STATE: Compile: { name : 'faceapi/node/cpu' , format : 'cjs' , platform : 'node' , input : 'src/index.ts' , output : 'dist/face-api.node.js' , files : 162 , inputBytes : 234787 , outputBytes : 175203 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 23 STATE: Compile: { name : 'tfjs/node/gpu' , format : 'cjs' , platform : 'node' , input : 'src/tfjs/tf-node-gpu.ts' , output : 'dist/tfjs.esm.js' , files : 1 , inputBytes : 147 , outputBytes : 1296 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 23 STATE: Compile: { name : 'faceapi/node/gpu' , format : 'cjs' , platform : 'node' , input : 'src/index.ts' , output : 'dist/face-api.node-gpu.js' , files : 162 , inputBytes : 234807 , outputBytes : 175219 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 23 STATE: Compile: { name : 'tfjs/node/wasm' , format : 'cjs' , platform : 'node' , input : 'src/tfjs/tf-node-wasm.ts' , output : 'dist/tfjs.esm.js' , files : 1 , inputBytes : 185 , outputBytes : 1367 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 23 STATE: Compile: { name : 'faceapi/node/wasm' , format : 'cjs' , platform : 'node' , input : 'src/index.ts' , output : 'dist/face-api.node-wasm.js' , files : 162 , inputBytes : 234878 , outputBytes : 175294 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 23 STATE: Compile: { name : 'tfjs/browser/tf-version' , format : 'esm' , platform : 'browser' , input : 'src/tfjs/tf-version.ts' , output : 'dist/tfjs.version.js' , files : 1 , inputBytes : 1063 , outputBytes : 1662 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 23 STATE: Compile: { name : 'tfjs/browser/esm/nobundle' , format : 'esm' , platform : 'browser' , input : 'src/tfjs/tf-browser.ts' , output : 'dist/tfjs.esm.js' , files : 2 , inputBytes : 2172 , outputBytes : 811 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 23 STATE: Compile: { name : 'faceapi/browser/esm/nobundle' , format : 'esm' , platform : 'browser' , input : 'src/index.ts' , output : 'dist/face-api.esm-nobundle.js' , files : 162 , inputBytes : 234322 , outputBytes : 169437 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 24 STATE: Compile: { name : 'tfjs/browser/esm/bundle' , format : 'esm' , platform : 'browser' , input : 'src/tfjs/tf-browser.ts' , output : 'dist/tfjs.esm.js' , files : 11 , inputBytes : 2172 , outputBytes : 2444105 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 24 STATE: Compile: { name : 'faceapi/browser/iife/bundle' , format : 'iife' , platform : 'browser' , input : 'src/index.ts' , output : 'dist/face-api.js' , files : 162 , inputBytes : 2677616 , outputBytes : 1252572 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 24 STATE: Compile: { name : 'faceapi/browser/esm/bundle' , format : 'esm' , platform : 'browser' , input : 'src/index.ts' , output : 'dist/face-api.esm.js' , files : 162 , inputBytes : 2677616 , outputBytes : 2435063 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 27 STATE: Typings: { input : 'src/index.ts' , output : 'types/lib' , files : 93 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 31 STATE: TypeDoc: { input : 'src/index.ts' , output : 'typedoc' , objects : 154 , generated : true } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 45 STATE: Lint: { locations : [ 'src/' ], files : 174 , errors : 0 , warnings : 0 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 45 STATE: ChangeLog: { repository : 'https://github.com/vladmandic/face-api' , branch : 'master' , output : 'CHANGELOG.md' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 45 INFO: Done... 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 45 STATE: Copy: { input : 'types/lib/dist/tfjs.esm.d.ts' } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 46 STATE: API-Extractor: { succeeeded : true , errors : 0 , warnings : 414 } 2022 -01 -14 09 : 54 : 46 INFO: FaceAPI Build complete...





Face Mesh

FaceAPI landmark model returns 68-point face mesh as detailed in the image below:





Note

This is updated face-api.js with latest available TensorFlow/JS as the original is not compatible with tfjs 2.0+.

Forked from face-api.js version 0.22.2 which was released on March 22nd, 2020

Currently using TensorFlow/JS 3.13.0

Why? I needed FaceAPI that does not cause version conflict with newer versions of TensorFlow

And since original FaceAPI was open-source, I've released this version as well

Changes ended up being too large for a simple pull request

and it ended up being a full-fledged version on its own

Plus many features were added since original inception

Although a lot of work has gone into this version of FaceAPI and it will continue to be maintained,

at this time it is completely superseded by my newer library Human which covers the same use cases,

but extends it with newer AI models, additional detection details, compatibility with latest web standard and more

Differences

Compared to face-api.js version 0.22.2:

Compatible with TensorFlow/JS 2.0+ & 3.0+

Original face-api.js is based on TFJS 1.7.4

Original is based on Compatible with WebGL , CPU and WASM TFJS Browser backends

, and TFJS Browser backends Compatible with both tfjs-node and tfjs-node-gpu TFJS NodeJS backends

and TFJS NodeJS backends Updated all type castings for TypeScript type checking to TypeScript 4.5

Switched bundling from UMD to ESM + CommonJS with fallback to IIFE

Resulting code is optimized per-platform instead of being universal

Fully tree shakable when imported as an ESM module

Browser bundle process uses ESBuild instead of Rollup

to + with fallback to Resulting code is optimized per-platform instead of being universal Fully tree shakable when imported as an module Browser bundle process uses instead of Added separate face-api versions with tfjs pre-bundled and without tfjs

When using -nobundle version, user can load any version of tfjs manually

versions with pre-bundled and without When using version, user can load any version of manually Typescript build process now targets ES2018 and instead of dual ES5 / ES6

Resulting code is clean ES2018 JavaScript without polyfills

and instead of dual / Resulting code is clean ES2018 JavaScript without polyfills Removed old tests, docs, examples

Removed old package dependencies ( karma , jasmine , babel , etc.)

, , , etc.) Updated all package dependencies

Updated TensorFlow/JS dependencies since backends were removed from @tensorflow/tfjs-core

Updated mobileNetv1 model due to batchNorm() dependency

model due to dependency Added version class that returns JSON object with version of FaceAPI as well as linked TFJS

class that returns JSON object with version of FaceAPI as well as linked TFJS Added test/dev built-in HTTP & HTTPS Web server

Removed mtcnn and tinyYolov2 models as they were non-functional in latest public version of FaceAPI

Which means valid models are tinyFaceDetector and mobileNetv1

If there is a demand, I can re-implement them back.

and models as they were non-functional in latest public version of Which means valid models are and If there is a demand, I can re-implement them back. Added face angle calculations that returns roll , yaw and pitch

calculations that returns , and Added typdoc automatic API specification generation during build

automatic API specification generation during build Added changelog automatic generation during build

automatic generation during build Created new process to generate TypeDocs bundle using API-Extractor

Credits

Original project: face-api.js

Original model weighs: face-api.js-models

ML API Documentation: Tensorflow/JS



