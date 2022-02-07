AI-powered Face Detection & Rotation Tracking, Face Description & Recognition, Age & Gender & Emotion Prediction for Browser and NodeJS using TensorFlow/JS
Live Demo: https://vladmandic.github.io/face-api/demo/webcam.html
Browser example that uses static images and showcases both models
as well as all of the extensions is included in
/demo/index.html
Example can be accessed directly using Git pages using URL:
https://vladmandic.github.io/face-api/demo/index.html
Browser example that uses live webcam is included in
/demo/webcam.html
Example can be accessed directly using Git pages using URL:
https://vladmandic.github.io/face-api/demo/webcam.html
Demo using FaceAPI to process images
Note: Photos shown below are taken by me
Demo using FaceAPI to process live webcam
NodeJS examples are:
/demp/node-simple.js:
Simplest possible NodeJS demo for FaceAPI in under 30 lines of JavaScript code
/demo/node.js:
TFJS native methods to load images without external dependencies
/demo/node-canvas.js and
/demo/node-image.js:
canvas module to load images
NodeJS environment
/demo/node-match.js:
/demo/node-multiprocess.js:
node-multiprocess-worker.js)
FaceAPI
Note that
@tensorflow/tfjs-node or
@tensorflow/tfjs-node-gpu
must be installed before using any NodeJS examples
Simply include latest version of
FaceAPI directly from a CDN in your HTML:
(pick one,
jsdelivr or
unpkg)
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@vladmandic/face-api/dist/face-api.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.dev/@vladmandic/face-api/dist/face-api.js"></script>
FaceAPI ships with several pre-build versions of the library:
dist/face-api.js: IIFE format for client-side Browser execution
dist/face-api.esm.js: ESM format for client-side Browser execution
dist/face-api.esm-nobundle.js: ESM format for client-side Browser execution
dist/face-api.node.js: CommonJS format for server-side NodeJS execution
dist/face-api.node-gpu.js: CommonJS format for server-side NodeJS execution
Defaults are:
{
"main": "dist/face-api.node-js",
"module": "dist/face-api.esm.js",
"browser": "dist/face-api.esm.js",
}
Bundled
TFJS can be used directly via export:
faceapi.tf
Reason for additional
nobundle version is if you want to
include a specific version of TFJS and not rely on pre-packaged one
FaceAPI is compatible with TFJS 2.0+ and TFJS 3.0+
All versions include
sourcemap
There are several ways to use FaceAPI:
Recommened for quick tests and backward compatibility with older Browsers that do not support ESM such as IE
This is simplest way for usage within Browser
Simply download
dist/face-api.js, include it in your
HTML file & it's ready to use:
<script src="dist/face-api.js"><script>
Or skip the download and include it directly from a CDN:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@vladmandic/face-api/dist/face-api.js"></script>
IIFE script bundles TFJS and auto-registers global namespace
faceapi within Window object which can be accessed directly from a
<script> tag or from your JS file.
Recommended for usage within Browser
To use ESM import directly in a Browser, you must import your script (e.g.
index.js) with a
type="module"
<script src="./index.js" type="module">
and then in your
index.js
import * as faceapi from 'dist/face-api.esm.js';
Same as above, but expectation is that you've installed
@vladmandic/faceapi package:
npm install @vladmandic/face-api
and that you'll package your application using a bundler such as
webpack,
rollup or
esbuild
in which case, you do not need to import a script as module - that depends on your bundler configuration
import * as faceapi from '@vladmandic/face-api';
or if your bundler doesn't recognize
recommended type, force usage with:
import * as faceapi from '@vladmandic/face-api/dist/face-api.esm.js';
or to use non-bundled version
import * as tf from `@tensorflow/tfjs`;
import * as faceapi from '@vladmandic/face-api/dist/face-api.esm-nobundle.js';
Recommended for NodeJS projects
Node: FaceAPI for NodeJS does not bundle TFJS due to binary dependencies that are installed during TFJS installation
Install with:
npm install @tensorflow/tfjs-node
npm install @vladmandic/face-api
And then use with:
const tf = require('@tensorflow/tfjs-node')
const faceapi = require('@vladmandic/face-api');
If you want to force CommonJS module instead of relying on
recommended field:
const faceapi = require('@vladmandic/face-api/dist/face-api.node.js');
If you want to GPU Accelerated execution in NodeJS, you must have CUDA libraries already installed and working
Then install appropriate version of
FaceAPI:
npm install @tensorflow/tfjs-node
npm install @vladmandic/face-api
And then use with:
const tf = require('@tensorflow/tfjs-node-gpu')
const faceapi = require('@vladmandic/face-api/dist/face-api.node-gpu.js'); // this loads face-api version with correct bindings for tfjs-node-gpu
If you want to use
FaceAPI in a NodeJS on platforms where NodeJS binary libraries are not supported, you can use JavaScript CPU backend.
npm install @tensorflow/tfjs
npm install @vladmandic/face-api
And then use with:
const tf = require('@tensorflow/tfjs')
const faceapi = require('@vladmandic/face-api/dist/face-api.node-cpu.js');
If you want to use graphical functions inside NodeJS,
you must provide appropriate graphical library as
NodeJS does not include implementation for DOM elements
such as HTMLImageElement or HTMLCanvasElement:
Install
Canvas for NodeJS:
npm install canvas
Patch NodeJS environment to use newly installed
Canvas library:
const canvas = require('canvas');
const faceapi = require('@vladmandic/face-api');
const { Canvas, Image, ImageData } = canvas
faceapi.env.monkeyPatch({ Canvas, Image, ImageData })
Pretrained models and their weights are includes in
./model.
Built-in test&dev web server can be started using
npm run dev
By default it starts HTTP server on port 8000 and HTTPS server on port 8001 and can be accessed as:
If you want to do a full rebuild, either download npm module
npm install @vladmandic/face-api
cd node_modules/@vladmandic/face-api
or clone a git project
git clone https://github.com/vladmandic/face-api
cd face-api
Then install all dependencies and run rebuild:
npm install
npm run build
Build process uses
@vladmandic/build module that creates optimized build for each target:
FaceAPI landmark model returns 68-point face mesh as detailed in the image below:
This is updated face-api.js with latest available TensorFlow/JS as the original is not compatible with tfjs 2.0+.
Forked from face-api.js version 0.22.2 which was released on March 22nd, 2020
Currently using
TensorFlow/JS 3.13.0
Why? I needed FaceAPI that does not cause version conflict with newer versions of TensorFlow
And since original FaceAPI was open-source, I've released this version as well
Changes ended up being too large for a simple pull request
and it ended up being a full-fledged version on its own
Plus many features were added since original inception
Although a lot of work has gone into this version of
FaceAPI and it will continue to be maintained,
at this time it is completely superseded by my newer library
Human which covers the same use cases,
but extends it with newer AI models, additional detection details, compatibility with latest web standard and more
Compared to face-api.js version 0.22.2:
TensorFlow/JS 2.0+ & 3.0+
face-api.js is based on
TFJS 1.7.4
WebGL,
CPU and
WASM TFJS Browser backends
tfjs-node and
tfjs-node-gpu TFJS NodeJS backends
TypeScript 4.5
UMD to
ESM +
CommonJS with fallback to
IIFE
ESM module
ESBuild instead of
Rollup
face-api versions with
tfjs pre-bundled and without
tfjs
-nobundle version, user can load any version of
tfjs manually
ES2018 and instead of dual
ES5/
ES6
karma,
jasmine,
babel, etc.)
@tensorflow/tfjs-core
mobileNetv1 model due to
batchNorm() dependency
version class that returns JSON object with version of FaceAPI as well as linked TFJS
mtcnn and
tinyYolov2 models as they were non-functional in latest public version of
FaceAPI
face angle calculations that returns
roll,
yaw and
pitch
typdoc automatic API specification generation during build
changelog automatic generation during build