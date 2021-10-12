options optional An options object containing any custom settings that you want to apply to the generated QR code. The possible options are:

qrSize : Size of QR code. Default is 128

className : Class name of root SVG element

isShowLogo : Show VK logo in center of QR code Default is false

isShowBackground : Show QR background. Default is false

backgroundColor : QR code background HEX color. Works if isShowBackground is enabled. Default is "#ffffff"

foregroundColor : QR code HEX color

logoColor : Color of logo. Default is "#4680c2"

logoData : Reference to logo as a reference IRI

suffix : SVG elements id postfix

ecc : ECC level in range [0-3] (0 - low, 3 - high)