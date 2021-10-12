openbase logo
@vkontakte/vk-qr

by VKCOM
2.0.13 (see all)

VK QR Code generator library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

npm NPM Build Status

VK-QR

JavaScript library for generating SVG code of VK-style QR codes.

Usage

Install via yarn

yarn add @vkontakte/vk-qr

or npm

npm install @vkontakte/vk-qr

And use in your code

import vkQr from '@vkontakte/vk-qr';

// Returns SVG code of generated 256x256 QR code with VK logo
const qrSvg = vkQr.createQR('Text to encode', {
  qrSize: 256,
  isShowLogo: true
});

API Reference

Syntax

generatedSvgCode = vkQr.createQR(text[, qrOptions]);

Parameters

  • text required String to generate a QR code

  • options optional An options object containing any custom settings that you want to apply to the generated QR code. The possible options are:

    • qrSize: Size of QR code. Default is 128

    • className: Class name of root SVG element

    • isShowLogo: Show VK logo in center of QR code Default is false

    • isShowBackground: Show QR background. Default is false

    • backgroundColor: QR code background HEX color. Works if isShowBackground is enabled. Default is "#ffffff"

    • foregroundColor: QR code HEX color

    • logoColor: Color of logo. Default is "#4680c2"

    • logoData: Reference to logo as a reference IRI

    • suffix: SVG elements id postfix

    • ecc: ECC level in range [0-3] (0 - low, 3 - high)

Return value

A string with SVG code.

License

The code is available under the MIT license.

