JavaScript library for generating SVG code of VK-style QR codes.
Install via yarn
yarn add @vkontakte/vk-qr
or npm
npm install @vkontakte/vk-qr
And use in your code
import vkQr from '@vkontakte/vk-qr';
// Returns SVG code of generated 256x256 QR code with VK logo
const qrSvg = vkQr.createQR('Text to encode', {
qrSize: 256,
isShowLogo: true
});
generatedSvgCode = vkQr.createQR(text[, qrOptions]);
text required
String to generate a QR code
options optional
An options object containing any custom settings that you want to apply to the generated QR code. The possible options are:
qrSize: Size of QR code.
Default is 128
className: Class name of root SVG element
isShowLogo: Show VK logo in center of QR code
Default is false
isShowBackground: Show QR background. Default is false
backgroundColor: QR code background HEX color. Works if
isShowBackground is enabled. Default is "#ffffff"
foregroundColor: QR code HEX color
logoColor: Color of logo. Default is "#4680c2"
logoData: Reference to logo as a reference IRI
suffix: SVG elements id postfix
ecc: ECC level in range [0-3] (0 - low, 3 - high)
A string with SVG code.
The code is available under the MIT license.