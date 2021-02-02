Deploy straight to VK Mini Apps hosting with one simple command.
# install it from npm and symlink it into your PATH
npm install @vkontakte/vk-miniapps-deploy -g
# now run it!
vk-miniapps-deploy
You can also use
npm run to package it with your app without installing it globally.
First add this to your scripts section of
package.json:
"scripts": {
"deploy": "vk-miniapps-deploy",
"clean-source": "rimraf README.md src webroot package.json"
},
And then install
vk-miniapps-deploy as a devDependency:
npm install @vkontakte/vk-miniapps-deploy --save-dev
And now you can run
npm run deploy to run the
vk-miniapps-deploy installed in the local
node_modules folder (even if you have never done
npm install vk-miniapps-deploy -g).
To configure
vk-miniapps-deploy all you need to do is specify a couple of things in your
vk-hosting-config.json
{
"static_path": "build",
"app_id": "...",
"endpoints": {
"mobile": "index.html",
"mvk": "index.html",
"web": "index.html"
}
}
For your CI, you can use
$ env MINI_APPS_ACCESS_TOKEN=<token> yarn deploy
with user token retrieved from vk-miniapps-deploy OR service token of deployable application
There are two values to specify MINI_APPS_ENVIRONMENT:
production or
dev.
All production builds will be also deployed on dev environment.
If you grep URL paths, you can use environment variable
CI_URLS = true.
If you get an error
User authorization failed: invalid session, try this comand:
rm ~/.config/configstore/@vkontakte/vk-miniapps-deploy.json