VK Mini Apps Deploy

Deploy straight to VK Mini Apps hosting with one simple command.

Usage

npm install @vkontakte /vk-miniapps-deploy -g vk-miniapps-deploy

You can also use npm run to package it with your app without installing it globally.

First add this to your scripts section of package.json :

"scripts" : { "deploy" : "vk-miniapps-deploy" , "clean-source" : "rimraf README.md src webroot package.json" },

And then install vk-miniapps-deploy as a devDependency:

npm install @ vkontakte / vk - miniapps - deploy --save-dev

And now you can run npm run deploy to run the vk-miniapps-deploy installed in the local node_modules folder (even if you have never done npm install vk-miniapps-deploy -g ).

Options

To configure vk-miniapps-deploy all you need to do is specify a couple of things in your vk-hosting-config.json

{ "static_path" : "build" , "app_id" : "..." , "endpoints" : { "mobile" : "index.html" , "mvk" : "index.html" , "web" : "index.html" } }

How to use:

Make sure that in package.json the key value «homepage» is «./»

Copy the example config to the root folder of your application vk-hosting-config.json.example and remove the suffix «.example»

Run yarn deploy

For your CI, you can use

$ env MINI_APPS_ACCESS_TOKEN=<token> yarn deploy

with user token retrieved from vk-miniapps-deploy OR service token of deployable application

There are two values to specify MINI_APPS_ENVIRONMENT: production or dev . All production builds will be also deployed on dev environment.

If you grep URL paths, you can use environment variable CI_URLS = true .

If you get an error User authorization failed: invalid session , try this comand: