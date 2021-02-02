openbase logo
@vkontakte/vk-miniapps-deploy

by VKCOM
0.0.25

NPM module for deploy VK Mini Apps on VK hosting

Readme

VK Mini Apps Deploy npm deps

Deploy straight to VK Mini Apps hosting with one simple command.

Usage

# install it from npm and symlink it into your PATH
npm install @vkontakte/vk-miniapps-deploy -g

# now run it!
vk-miniapps-deploy

You can also use npm run to package it with your app without installing it globally.

First add this to your scripts section of package.json:

  "scripts": {
    "deploy": "vk-miniapps-deploy",
    "clean-source": "rimraf README.md src webroot package.json"
  },

And then install vk-miniapps-deploy as a devDependency:

npm install @vkontakte/vk-miniapps-deploy --save-dev

And now you can run npm run deploy to run the vk-miniapps-deploy installed in the local node_modules folder (even if you have never done npm install vk-miniapps-deploy -g).

Options

To configure vk-miniapps-deploy all you need to do is specify a couple of things in your vk-hosting-config.json 

{
  "static_path": "build",
  "app_id": "...",
  "endpoints": {
    "mobile": "index.html",
    "mvk": "index.html",
    "web": "index.html"
  }
}

How to use:

  • Make sure that in package.json the key value «homepage» is «./»
  • Copy the example config to the root folder of your application vk-hosting-config.json.example and remove the suffix «.example»
  • Run yarn deploy

For your CI, you can use

$ env MINI_APPS_ACCESS_TOKEN=<token> yarn deploy

with user token retrieved from vk-miniapps-deploy OR service token of deployable application

There are two values to specify MINI_APPS_ENVIRONMENT: production or dev. All production builds will be also deployed on dev environment.

If you grep URL paths, you can use environment variable CI_URLS = true.

Troubleshooting:

If you get an error User authorization failed: invalid session, try this comand:

rm ~/.config/configstore/@vkontakte/vk-miniapps-deploy.json

