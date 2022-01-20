Webpack v4 and Bootstrap v4 supported!

bootstrap-loader v3 Docs!

If you want the v1 docs which are compatible with Webpack v1, please see the v1 branch. If you're using v2, be sure to check the peer dependencies of webpack and the extract-text-webpack-plugin . See the v2 docs.

Successor to bootstrap-sass-loader. Load Bootstrap styles and scripts in your Webpack bundle. This loader uses SASS to process CSS styles. Bootstrap 3 & 4 are supported.

Table of Contents

Installation

Get it via npm:

npm install bootstrap-loader

Don't forget to install these dependencies (use --save or --save-dev option per your needs to update your package.json ):

npm install --save-dev bootstrap-sass npm install --save-dev bootstrap npm install --save-dev css-loader node-sass resolve-url-loader sass-loader style-loader url-loader npm install --save-dev imports-loader exports-loader

If you're using Bootstrap 4, you probably need:

npm install --save-dev postcss-loader

Usage

Simply require it:

require ( 'bootstrap-loader' );

Or add bootstrap-loader as a module in an entry point in your webpack config (you'll need Webpack 2.1 beta and higher):

entry: [ 'bootstrap-loader' , './app' ]

Config is optional. If used, by default it should be placed in your project's root dir with name .bootstraprc . You can write it in YAML or JSON formats. Take a look at the default config files for Bootstrap 3 and Bootstrap 4. Note, we recommend using a configuration or else you might pick up unwanted upgrades, such as when we make Bootstrap 4 the default. Config options don't fall back on the defaults once a config file is present. Be sure not to delete config options. To start with a custom config, copy over a default config file as a starting point.

If the default location doesn't work for you (e.g. you want to create multiple bootstrap configs for branding variations or you symlink your npm_modules directory), you may pass the absolute path of the .bootstraprc file to the loader in your webpack config, e.g. bootstrap-loader/lib/bootstrap.loader?extractStyles&configFilePath=${__dirname}/.bootstraprc!bootstrap-loader/no-op.js .

Note that : __dirname is a global variable that Node sets for us. It is "the name of the directory that the currently executing script resides in."

YAML Format

styleLoaders: - style-loader - css-loader - sass-loader styles: normalize: true print: true scripts: alert: true button: true

JSON Format

{ "styleLoaders" : [ "style-loader" , "css-loader" , "sass-loader" ], "styles" : { "normalize" : true , "print" : true }, "scripts" : { "alert" : true , "button" : true } }

If no config provided, default one for Bootstrap 3 will be used.

ENV Specific Values

The following settings can be set differently

Different settings for different environments can be used.

Example of setting production to extract styles and other envs don't and use the style-loader:

env: production: extractStyles: true styleLoaders: - css-loader - postcss-loader - sass-loader extractStyles: false styleLoaders: - style-loader - css-loader - postcss-loader - sass-loader

Bootstrap 4 internal dependency solution

Because of Bootstrap 4's removal of UMD, internal dependencies, such as Popover's dependencies on Tooltip and Dropdown's dependency on Utils, are no longer naively resolved by Webpack (See Issue #172. In order to solve this issue, add the following code to your webpack configuration:

plugins : [ new webpack.ProvidePlugin({ $: "jquery" , jQuery : "jquery" , "window.jQuery" : "jquery" , Tether : "tether" , "window.Tether" : "tether" , Popper : [ 'popper.js' , 'default' ], Alert : "exports-loader?Alert!bootstrap/js/dist/alert" , Button : "exports-loader?Button!bootstrap/js/dist/button" , Carousel : "exports-loader?Carousel!bootstrap/js/dist/carousel" , Collapse : "exports-loader?Collapse!bootstrap/js/dist/collapse" , Dropdown : "exports-loader?Dropdown!bootstrap/js/dist/dropdown" , Modal : "exports-loader?Modal!bootstrap/js/dist/modal" , Popover : "exports-loader?Popover!bootstrap/js/dist/popover" , Scrollspy : "exports-loader?Scrollspy!bootstrap/js/dist/scrollspy" , Tab : "exports-loader?Tab!bootstrap/js/dist/tab" , Tooltip : "exports-loader?Tooltip!bootstrap/js/dist/tooltip" , Util : "exports-loader?Util!bootstrap/js/dist/util" , }) ]

Examples

Check out example apps in examples/ folder:

Basic usage: examples/basic

With CSS Modules: examples/css-modules (This example shows off hot reloading with Babel 6 as well!)

With multiple entries examples/multiple-entries with their own config [currently out of date].

Common configuration options

Here are common options for Bootstrap 3 & 4.

Bootstrap 3 & 4

loglevel

Default: disabled

Outputs debugging info. Set this option to debug to output debugging information. This is critical for debugging issues. The output will go to your webpack console.

loglevel: debug

bootstrapVersion

Default: 3

Major version of Bootstrap. Can be 3 or 4.

bootstrapVersion: 3

styleLoaders

Default: [ 'style-loader', 'css-loader', 'sass-loader' ] Env Specific: true

Array of webpack loaders. sass-loader is required, order matters. In most cases the style loader should definitely go first and the sass loader should be last.

Note: Beginning with Webpack v2.1.0-beta.26, the '-loader' suffix is required for all loaders. To maintain compatibility with older versions, all accepted style loaders (style, css, postcss, sass, resolve-url) are automatically appended with '-loader'. It is recommended that you explicitly state the '-loader' suffix for every webpack loader in styleLoaders to ensure compatibility in the long term.

styleLoaders: - style-loader - css-loader - sass-loader - sass-loader?outputStyle=expanded

Different settings for different environments can be used. See above example.

extractStyles

Default: false Env Specific: true

Extract styles to stand-alone css file using mini-css-extract-plugin version 2.0.0-beta or higher. See mini-css-extract-plugin for more details.

extractStyles: false

Different settings for different environments can be used. See above example.

This param can also be set to true in webpack config:

entry: [ 'bootstrap-loader/extractStyles' , './app' ]

See shakacode/react-webpack-rails-tutorial/blob/master/client/webpack.client.rails.build.config. for a working example which is deployed to www.reactrails.com.

preBootstrapCustomizations

Default: disabled

Customize Bootstrap variables that get imported before the original Bootstrap variables. Thus, derived Bootstrap variables can depend on values from here. See the Bootstrap _variables.scss file for examples of derived Bootstrap variables.

preBootstrapCustomizations: ./path/to/bootstrap/pre-customizations.scss

bootstrapCustomizations

Default: disabled

This gets loaded after bootstrap variables is loaded. Thus, you may customize Bootstrap variables based on the values established in the Bootstrap _variables.scss file. Note, if bootstrap did not have derived values, it would not be necessary to have two config files for customizing bootstrap values.

If you want your bootstrap override value to apply to derived variable values, then place your customizations in preBootstrapCustomizations . If you want to be sure your changes don't affect other derived values, place the changes in bootstrapCustomizations.

If you are not sure, you can probably simply use preBootstrapCustomizations and, if you have issues, see _variables.scss for derived values.

bootstrapCustomizations: ./path/to/bootstrap/customizations.scss

appStyles

Default: disabled

Import your custom styles here. Usually this endpoint-file contains list of @imports of your application styles.

appStyles: ./path/to/your/app/styles/endpoint.scss

styles

Default: all

Bootstrap styles.

styles: mixins: true normalize: true ... styles: true / false

scripts

Default: all

Bootstrap scripts.

scripts: transition: true alert: true ... scripts: true / false

useCustomIconFontPath

Default: false

If you're using a custom icon font and you need to specify its path ( $icon-font-path ) in your Sass files, set this option to true.

useCustomIconFontPath: true / false

$icon-font-path: ../fonts $icon-font-name: 'glyphicons'

Bootstrap 4 only

There is only one additional option for Bootstrap 4:

Tether

Additionally, Bootstrap 4 requires Tether. You can add Tether per the examples in the /examples directory.

Add tether to package.json: npm i --save tether Add tether as an entry point to your webpack config. Add this plugin to your webpack config:

plugins: [ new ExtractTextPlugin( 'app.css' , { allChunks: true }), new webpack.ProvidePlugin({ "window.Tether" : "tether" }), ],

PostCSS

Bootstrap 4 seems to require postcss:

Add postcss and the the postcss-loader: npm i --save postcss postcss-loader Put postcss before sass in the order of loaders in your .bootstraprc file.

Glyphicon alternatives

Glyphicons have been removed from Bootstrap 4. The examples demonstrate how to use the font-awesome-loader

Additional configurations

Paths to custom assets

If you use bootstrap-loader to load your styles (via preBootstrapCustomizations , bootstrapCustomizations & appStyles ) and you load custom assets (fonts, images etc.), then you can use relative paths inside url method (relative to SASS file, from which you load asset).

This was made possible thanks to resolve-url-loader. In common case you don't have to do anything special to apply it — we are doing it internally (just don't forget to install it). But if you want to use its custom settings, please provide it explicitly via styleLoaders option in .bootstraprc :

styleLoaders: - style-loader - css-loader?sourceMap - resolve-url-loader?sourceMap - sass-loader?sourceMap

Incorporating Bootswatch themes

The following steps are needed to successfully incorporate a theme from Bootswatch:

Download the .scss files ( _variables.scss and _bootswatch.scss ) for the theme you have chosen. Put the files somewhere in your project structure (e.g. the ./styles directory). Add an additional SCSS file, like bs-theme.scss, that contains the following: @ import './_bootswatch.scss' ; Add the following to your .bootstraprc file: preBootstrapCustomizations : ./styles/_variables.scss appStyles : ./styles/bs-theme.scss The theme should now be applied as expected. Note that this section might be valid for other theme packs as well.

Multiple CSS themes

See examples/multiple-entries/webpack.prod.config.js for an example configuration of the following:

In entry , set up one bundle per theme. In each bundle include bootstrap-loader with extractStyles and the respective config file. In plugins, set up the extract-text-webpack-plugin to output each CSS file as [name].css . This will output a CSS file named after each bundle.

jQuery

If you want to use Bootstrap's JS scripts — you have to provide jQuery to Bootstrap JS modules using imports-loader . To avoid having to include jQuery in your project you can disable all scripts (see scripts).

module : { loaders : [ { test : /bootstrap-sass[\/\\]assets[\/\\]javascripts[\/\\]/ , loader : 'imports-loader?jQuery=jquery' }, { test : /bootstrap[\/\\]dist[\/\\]js[\/\\]umd[\/\\]/ , loader : 'imports-loader?jQuery=jquery' }, ], },

Note: if you're not concerned about Windows, the lines look like this (simpler regexp pattern):

{ test : /bootstrap-sass\/assets\/javascripts\// , loader : 'imports-loader?jQuery=jquery' }, { test : /bootstrap\/dist\/js\/umd\// , loader : 'imports-loader?jQuery=jquery' },

Icon fonts

Bootstrap uses icon fonts. If you want to load them, don't forget to setup url-loader or file-loader in webpack config:

module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.(woff2?|svg)$/ , loader : 'url-loader?limit=10000' }, { test : /\.(ttf|eot)$/ , loader : 'file-loader' }, ], },

FAQ

Using Bootstrap mixins and variables

You should use sass-resources-loader in your webpack config.

In your webpack.config.js :

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.scss$/ , loader : ExtractTextPlugin.extract( 'style-loader' , 'css-loader?modules&importLoaders=2&localIdentName=[name]__[local]__[hash:base64:5]' + '!sass-loader' + '!sass-resources-loader' ), }, ], }, sassResources : './config/sass-resources.scss' , }

And in your ./config/sass-resources.scss :

@ import "node_modules/bootstrap-sass/assets/stylesheets/bootstrap/_variables" ; @ import "node_modules/bootstrap-sass/assets/stylesheets/bootstrap/_mixins" ;

You can then use mixins and variables from Bootstrap in your own code.

Using a custom location for bootstrap module

By default, bootstrap-loader will try to resolve bootstrap from where bootstrap-loader has been installed. In certain situations (e.g. npm linking, using a custom package installer) it may not be resolvable. In this case, you can pass in the location manually.

require ( 'bootstrap-loader?bootstrapPath=/path/to/bootstrap' ); entry: [ 'bootstrap-loader?bootstrapPath=/path/to/bootstrap' , './app' ]

Contributing

See Contributing to get started.

License

MIT.

Examples and related libraries

Useful Q&A

We'll identify issues that are questions.

