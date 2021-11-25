PostCSS plugin to transform
@importrules by inlining content.
This plugin can consume local files, node modules or webmodules.
To resolve path of an
@import rule, it can look into root directory
(by default
process.cwd()),
web_modules,
node_modules
or local modules.
_When importing a module, it will look for
index.css or file referenced in
package.json in the
style or
main fields.
You can also provide manually multiples paths where to look at.
Notes:
url() (or even inline them) after
inlining imported files.
skipDuplicates option
options.filter or because they are remote
imports) are moved to the top of the output.
@import spec;
@import
statements must precede all other statements (besides
@charset).
$ npm install -D postcss-import
Unless your stylesheet is in the same place where you run postcss
(
process.cwd()), you will need to use
from option to make relative imports
work.
// dependencies
const fs = require("fs")
const postcss = require("postcss")
const atImport = require("postcss-import")
// css to be processed
const css = fs.readFileSync("css/input.css", "utf8")
// process css
postcss()
.use(atImport())
.process(css, {
// `from` option is needed here
from: "css/input.css"
})
.then((result) => {
const output = result.css
console.log(output)
})
css/input.css:
/* can consume `node_modules`, `web_modules` or local modules */
@import "cssrecipes-defaults"; /* == @import "../node_modules/cssrecipes-defaults/index.css"; */
@import "normalize.css"; /* == @import "../node_modules/normalize.css/normalize.css"; */
@import "foo.css"; /* relative to css/ according to `from` option above */
@import "bar.css" (min-width: 25em);
body {
background: black;
}
will give you:
/* ... content of ../node_modules/cssrecipes-defaults/index.css */
/* ... content of ../node_modules/normalize.css/normalize.css */
/* ... content of css/foo.css */
@media (min-width: 25em) {
/* ... content of css/bar.css */
}
body {
background: black;
}
Checkout the tests for more examples.
filter
Type:
Function
Default:
() => true
Only transform imports for which the test function returns
true. Imports for
which the test function returns
false will be left as is. The function gets
the path to import as an argument and should return a boolean.
root
Type:
String
Default:
process.cwd() or dirname of
the postcss
from
Define the root where to resolve path (eg: place where
node_modules are).
Should not be used that much.
Note: nested
@import will additionally benefit of the relative dirname of
imported files.
path
Type:
String|Array
Default:
[]
A string or an array of paths in where to look for files.
plugins
Type:
Array
Default:
undefined
An array of plugins to be applied on each imported files.
resolve
Type:
Function
Default:
null
You can provide a custom path resolver with this option. This function gets
(id, basedir, importOptions) arguments and should return a path, an array of
paths or a promise resolving to the path(s). If you do not return an absolute
path, your path will be resolved to an absolute path using the default
resolver.
You can use resolve for this.
load
Type:
Function
Default: null
You can overwrite the default loading way by setting this option.
This function gets
(filename, importOptions) arguments and returns content or
promised content.
skipDuplicates
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
By default, similar files (based on the same content) are being skipped.
It's to optimize output and skip similar files like
normalize.css for example.
If this behavior is not what you want, just set this option to
false to
disable it.
addModulesDirectories
Type:
Array
Default:
[]
An array of folder names to add to Node's resolver.
Values will be appended to the default resolve directories:
["node_modules", "web_modules"].
This option is only for adding additional directories to default resolver. If
you provide your own resolver via the
resolve configuration option above, then
this value will be ignored.
const postcss = require("postcss")
const atImport = require("postcss-import")
postcss()
.use(atImport({
path: ["src/css"],
}))
.process(cssString)
.then((result) => {
const { css } = result
})
dependency Message Support
postcss-import adds a message to
result.messages for each
@import. Messages are in the following format:
{
type: 'dependency',
file: absoluteFilePath,
parent: fileContainingTheImport
}
This is mainly for use by postcss runners that implement file watching.
$ npm test).