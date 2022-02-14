openbase logo
Readme

Vivliostyle

GitHub tag Build Status Sauce Test Status GitHub contributors PR's welcome

Vivliostyle.js offers HTML+CSS typesetting and rich paged viewing with EPUB/Web publications support.

🌏 Vivliostyle.org
📖 Documentation
🤝 Join Community
🕶 Awesome Vivliostyle
💅 Vivliostyle Themes

Table of contents

Packages

@vivliostyle/core

npm: version npm: total downloads

A core library for HTML+CSS typesetting with EPUB/Web publications support.

See API Reference for further details.

@vivliostyle/viewer

npm: version npm: total downloads

A web app provides intuitive UI for Vivliostyle.

Use officially-hosted Vivliostyle Viewer or download a distribution package from https://vivliostyle.github.io.

@vivliostyle/cli

npm: version npm: total downloads

A command-line interface of Vivliostyle.

@vivliostyle/react

npm: version npm: total downloads

Use React component as a Vivliostyle renderer.

@vivliostyle/vfm

npm: version npm: total downloads

Vivliostyle Flavored Markdown (VFM) is a Markdown syntax optimized for book authoring. It is standardized and published for Vivliostyle and its sibling projects.

@vivliostyle/print

npm: version npm: total downloads

Vivliostyle Print allows page-layouting using Vivliostyle Core for printing within a website without destroying the original layout.

create-book

npm: version npm: total downloads

The fastest way to start writing book with Vivliostyle ecosystem.

create-vivliostyle-theme

npm: total downloads

Create Vivliostyle theme at ease.

Contribution

Bug Reports & Feature Requests

Please report on GitHub Issues.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


sorotokin
💻
KAWAKUBO Toru
💻
Satoru MATSUSHIMA (℠)
💻
Seiya Konno
💻
Johannes Wilm
💻
Florian Rivoal
💻
Satoshi KOJIMA
💻

Masaya Yamauchi
💻
Shinyu Murakami
💻 📖 📢
Shota Kubota
💻
spring-raining
💻 📖 📢
Hiroshi Hatake
💻
takanakahiko
💻
Yasuaki Uechi
💻 📖 🎨 📢

Zachary Waldowski
💻
yamasy1549
💻 🎨
OGATA Katsuhiro
📝 📋
akabeko
🖋 🤔
youchan
💻 📢
Yuku Kotani
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

Licensed under AGPL Version 3.

Vivliostyle Core is implemented based on Peter Sorotokin's EPUB Adaptive Layout implementation, which is licensed under Apache License, Version 2.0.

Credits

Testing Powered By SauceLabs

