



Vivliostyle.js offers HTML+CSS typesetting and rich paged viewing with EPUB/Web publications support.

Table of contents

Packages

A core library for HTML+CSS typesetting with EPUB/Web publications support.

See API Reference for further details.

A web app provides intuitive UI for Vivliostyle.

Use officially-hosted Vivliostyle Viewer or download a distribution package from https://vivliostyle.github.io.

A command-line interface of Vivliostyle.

Use React component as a Vivliostyle renderer.

Vivliostyle Flavored Markdown (VFM) is a Markdown syntax optimized for book authoring. It is standardized and published for Vivliostyle and its sibling projects.

Vivliostyle Print allows page-layouting using Vivliostyle Core for printing within a website without destroying the original layout.

The fastest way to start writing book with Vivliostyle ecosystem.

Create Vivliostyle theme at ease.

Contribution

See Contribution Guide for development setup.

Development Wiki

License

Licensed under AGPL Version 3.

Vivliostyle Core is implemented based on Peter Sorotokin's EPUB Adaptive Layout implementation, which is licensed under Apache License, Version 2.0.

