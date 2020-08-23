A package that generates the necessary token to use the Google Translate API for free 💵🚫
translate.google.com uses a token to authorize the requests. If you are not Google, you do not have this token and will have to pay $20 per 1 million characters of text.
This package is the result of reverse engineering on the obfuscated and minified code used by Google to generate such token.
The token is based on a seed which is updated once per hour and on the text that will be translated. Both are combined – by some strange math – in order to generate a final token (e.g.
820594.703830) which is used by the API to validate the request.
npm install @vitalets/google-translate-token
const token = require('@vitalets/google-translate-token');
token.get('Hello').then(console.log);
//=> { name: 'tk', value: '159402.284291' }
@vitalets/google-translate-api – A free and unlimited API for Google Translate 💵🚫
MIT © Matheus Fernandes, forked and maintained by Vitaliy Potapov.