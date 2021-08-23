openbase logo
gta

@vitalets/google-translate-api

by Vitaliy Potapov
7.0.0 (see all)

A free and unlimited API for Google Translate 💵 🚫

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.3K

GitHub Stars

384

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

google-translate-api

Actions Status NPM version XO code style Coverage Status

A free and unlimited API for Google Translate 💵 🚫 for Node.js.

Features

  • Auto language detection
  • Spelling correction
  • Language correction
  • Fast and reliable – it uses the same servers that translate.google.com uses

Why this fork?

This fork of original matheuss/google-translate-api contains several improvements:

  • New option client="t|gtx". Setting client="gtx" seems to work even with outdated token, see this discussion for details
  • Fixed extraction of TKK ceed from current https://translate.google.com sources (via @vitalets/google-translate-token)
  • Removed unsecure unsafe-eval dependency (See #2)
  • Added daily CI tests to get notified if Google API changes
  • Added support for custom tld (especially to support translate.google.cn, see #7)
  • Added support for outputting pronunciation (see #17)
  • Added support for custom got options. It allows to use proxy and bypass request limits (see #25)
  • Added support for language extensions from outside of the API (see #18)
  • Added TypeScript definitions (see #50, thanks to @olavoparno)
  • Migrated to Google's latest batch-style RPC API (see #60, thanks to @vkedwardli)

Install

npm install @vitalets/google-translate-api

Usage

From automatic language detection to English:

const translate = require('@vitalets/google-translate-api');

translate('Ik spreek Engels', {to: 'en'}).then(res => {
    console.log(res.text);
    //=> I speak English
    console.log(res.from.language.iso);
    //=> nl
}).catch(err => {
    console.error(err);
});

Please note that maximum text length for single translation call is 5000 characters. In case of longer text you should split it on chunks, see #20.

From English to Dutch with a typo:

translate('I spea Dutch!', {from: 'en', to: 'nl'}).then(res => {
    console.log(res.text);
    //=> Ik spreek Nederlands!
    console.log(res.from.text.autoCorrected);
    //=> true
    console.log(res.from.text.value);
    //=> I [speak] Dutch!
    console.log(res.from.text.didYouMean);
    //=> false
}).catch(err => {
    console.error(err);
});

Sometimes, the API will not use the auto corrected text in the translation:

translate('I spea Dutch!', {from: 'en', to: 'nl'}).then(res => {
    console.log(res);
    console.log(res.text);
    //=> Ik spea Nederlands!
    console.log(res.from.text.autoCorrected);
    //=> false
    console.log(res.from.text.value);
    //=> I [speak] Dutch!
    console.log(res.from.text.didYouMean);
    //=> true
}).catch(err => {
    console.error(err);
});

You can also add languages in the code and use them in the translation:

translate = require('google-translate-api');
translate.languages['sr-Latn'] = 'Serbian Latin';

translate('translator', {to: 'sr-Latn'}).then(res => ...);

Proxy

Google Translate has request limits. If too many requests are made, you can either end up with a 429 or a 503 error. You can use proxy to bypass them:

const tunnel = require('tunnel');
translate('Ik spreek Engels', {to: 'en'}, {
    agent: tunnel.httpsOverHttp({
    proxy: { 
      host: 'whateverhost',
      proxyAuth: 'user:pass',
      port: '8080',
      headers: {
        'User-Agent': 'Node'
      }
    }
  }
)}).then(res => {
    // do something
}).catch(err => {
    console.error(err);
});

Does it work from web page context?

No. https://translate.google.com does not provide CORS http headers allowing access from other domains.

API

translate(text, [options], [gotOptions])

text

Type: string

The text to be translated

options

Type: object

from

Type: string Default: auto

The text language. Must be auto or one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js

to

Type: string Default: en

The language in which the text should be translated. Must be one of the codes/names (case sensitive!) contained in languages.js.

raw

Type: boolean Default: false

If true, the returned object will have a raw property with the raw response (string) from Google Translate.

client

Type: string Default: "t"

Query parameter client used in API calls. Can be t|gtx.

tld

Type: string Default: "com"

TLD for Google translate host to be used in API calls: https://translate.google.{tld}.

gotOptions

Type: object

The got options: https://github.com/sindresorhus/got#options

Returns an object:

  • text (string) – The translated text.
  • from (object)
    • language (object)
      • didYouMean (boolean) - true if the API suggest a correction in the source language
      • iso (string) - The code of the language that the API has recognized in the text
    • text (object)
      • autoCorrected (boolean)true if the API has auto corrected the text
      • value (string) – The auto corrected text or the text with suggested corrections
      • didYouMean (boolean)true if the API has suggested corrections to the text
  • raw (string) - If options.raw is true, the raw response from Google Translate servers. Otherwise, ''.

Note that res.from.text will only be returned if from.text.autoCorrected or from.text.didYouMean equals to true. In this case, it will have the corrections delimited with brackets ([ ]):

translate('I spea Dutch').then(res => {
    console.log(res.from.text.value);
    //=> I [speak] Dutch
}).catch(err => {
    console.error(err);
});

Otherwise, it will be an empty string ('').

License

MIT © Matheus Fernandes, forked and maintained by Vitaliy Potapov.

