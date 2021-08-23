A free and unlimited API for Google Translate 💵 🚫 for Node.js.
This fork of original matheuss/google-translate-api contains several improvements:
client="t|gtx". Setting
client="gtx" seems to work even with outdated token, see this discussion for details
https://translate.google.com sources (via @vitalets/google-translate-token)
unsafe-eval dependency (See #2)
tld (especially to support
translate.google.cn, see #7)
npm install @vitalets/google-translate-api
From automatic language detection to English:
const translate = require('@vitalets/google-translate-api');
translate('Ik spreek Engels', {to: 'en'}).then(res => {
console.log(res.text);
//=> I speak English
console.log(res.from.language.iso);
//=> nl
}).catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
Please note that maximum text length for single translation call is 5000 characters. In case of longer text you should split it on chunks, see #20.
From English to Dutch with a typo:
translate('I spea Dutch!', {from: 'en', to: 'nl'}).then(res => {
console.log(res.text);
//=> Ik spreek Nederlands!
console.log(res.from.text.autoCorrected);
//=> true
console.log(res.from.text.value);
//=> I [speak] Dutch!
console.log(res.from.text.didYouMean);
//=> false
}).catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
Sometimes, the API will not use the auto corrected text in the translation:
translate('I spea Dutch!', {from: 'en', to: 'nl'}).then(res => {
console.log(res);
console.log(res.text);
//=> Ik spea Nederlands!
console.log(res.from.text.autoCorrected);
//=> false
console.log(res.from.text.value);
//=> I [speak] Dutch!
console.log(res.from.text.didYouMean);
//=> true
}).catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
You can also add languages in the code and use them in the translation:
translate = require('google-translate-api');
translate.languages['sr-Latn'] = 'Serbian Latin';
translate('translator', {to: 'sr-Latn'}).then(res => ...);
Google Translate has request limits. If too many requests are made, you can either end up with a 429 or a 503 error. You can use proxy to bypass them:
const tunnel = require('tunnel');
translate('Ik spreek Engels', {to: 'en'}, {
agent: tunnel.httpsOverHttp({
proxy: {
host: 'whateverhost',
proxyAuth: 'user:pass',
port: '8080',
headers: {
'User-Agent': 'Node'
}
}
}
)}).then(res => {
// do something
}).catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
No.
https://translate.google.com does not provide CORS http headers allowing access from other domains.
Type:
string
The text to be translated
Type:
object
Type:
string Default:
auto
The
text language. Must be
auto or one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js
Type:
string Default:
en
The language in which the text should be translated. Must be one of the codes/names (case sensitive!) contained in languages.js.
Type:
boolean Default:
false
If
true, the returned object will have a
raw property with the raw response (
string) from Google Translate.
Type:
string Default:
"t"
Query parameter
client used in API calls. Can be
t|gtx.
Type:
string Default:
"com"
TLD for Google translate host to be used in API calls:
https://translate.google.{tld}.
Type:
object
The got options: https://github.com/sindresorhus/got#options
object:
text (string) – The translated text.
from (object)
language (object)
didYouMean (boolean) -
true if the API suggest a correction in the source language
iso (string) - The code of the language that the API has recognized in the
text
text (object)
autoCorrected (boolean) –
true if the API has auto corrected the
text
value (string) – The auto corrected
text or the
text with suggested corrections
didYouMean (boolean) –
true if the API has suggested corrections to the
text
raw (string) - If
options.raw is true, the raw response from Google Translate servers. Otherwise,
''.
Note that
res.from.text will only be returned if
from.text.autoCorrected or
from.text.didYouMean equals to
true. In this case, it will have the corrections delimited with brackets (
[ ]):
translate('I spea Dutch').then(res => {
console.log(res.from.text.value);
//=> I [speak] Dutch
}).catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
Otherwise, it will be an empty
string (
'').
MIT © Matheus Fernandes, forked and maintained by Vitaliy Potapov.