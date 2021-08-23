A free and unlimited API for Google Translate 💵 🚫 for Node.js.

Features

Auto language detection

Spelling correction

Language correction

Fast and reliable – it uses the same servers that translate.google.com uses

Why this fork?

This fork of original matheuss/google-translate-api contains several improvements:

New option client="t|gtx" . Setting client="gtx" seems to work even with outdated token, see this discussion for details

. Setting seems to work even with outdated token, see this discussion for details Fixed extraction of TKK ceed from current https://translate.google.com sources (via @vitalets/google-translate-token)

sources (via @vitalets/google-translate-token) Removed unsecure unsafe-eval dependency (See #2)

dependency (See #2) Added daily CI tests to get notified if Google API changes

Added support for custom tld (especially to support translate.google.cn , see #7)

(especially to support , see #7) Added support for outputting pronunciation (see #17)

Added support for custom got options. It allows to use proxy and bypass request limits (see #25)

Added support for language extensions from outside of the API (see #18)

Added TypeScript definitions (see #50, thanks to @olavoparno)

Migrated to Google's latest batch-style RPC API (see #60, thanks to @vkedwardli)

Install

npm install @ vitalets / google - translate - api

Usage

From automatic language detection to English:

const translate = require ( '@vitalets/google-translate-api' ); translate( 'Ik spreek Engels' , { to : 'en' }).then( res => { console .log(res.text); console .log(res.from.language.iso); }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

Please note that maximum text length for single translation call is 5000 characters. In case of longer text you should split it on chunks, see #20.

From English to Dutch with a typo:

translate( 'I spea Dutch!' , { from : 'en' , to : 'nl' }).then( res => { console .log(res.text); console .log(res.from.text.autoCorrected); console .log(res.from.text.value); console .log(res.from.text.didYouMean); }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

Sometimes, the API will not use the auto corrected text in the translation:

translate( 'I spea Dutch!' , { from : 'en' , to : 'nl' }).then( res => { console .log(res); console .log(res.text); console .log(res.from.text.autoCorrected); console .log(res.from.text.value); console .log(res.from.text.didYouMean); }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

You can also add languages in the code and use them in the translation:

translate = require ( 'google-translate-api' ); translate.languages[ 'sr-Latn' ] = 'Serbian Latin' ; translate( 'translator' , { to : 'sr-Latn' }).then( res => ...);

Proxy

Google Translate has request limits. If too many requests are made, you can either end up with a 429 or a 503 error. You can use proxy to bypass them:

const tunnel = require ( 'tunnel' ); translate( 'Ik spreek Engels' , { to : 'en' }, { agent : tunnel.httpsOverHttp({ proxy : { host : 'whateverhost' , proxyAuth : 'user:pass' , port : '8080' , headers : { 'User-Agent' : 'Node' } } } )}).then( res => { }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

Does it work from web page context?

No. https://translate.google.com does not provide CORS http headers allowing access from other domains.

API

text

Type: string

The text to be translated

options

Type: object

from

Type: string Default: auto

The text language. Must be auto or one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js

to

Type: string Default: en

The language in which the text should be translated. Must be one of the codes/names (case sensitive!) contained in languages.js.

raw

Type: boolean Default: false

If true , the returned object will have a raw property with the raw response ( string ) from Google Translate.

client

Type: string Default: "t"

Query parameter client used in API calls. Can be t|gtx .

tld

Type: string Default: "com"

TLD for Google translate host to be used in API calls: https://translate.google.{tld} .

gotOptions

Type: object

The got options: https://github.com/sindresorhus/got#options

Returns an object :

text (string) – The translated text.

(string) – The translated text. from (object) language (object) didYouMean (boolean) - true if the API suggest a correction in the source language iso (string) - The code of the language that the API has recognized in the text text (object) autoCorrected (boolean) – true if the API has auto corrected the text value (string) – The auto corrected text or the text with suggested corrections didYouMean (boolean) – true if the API has suggested corrections to the text

(object) raw (string) - If options.raw is true, the raw response from Google Translate servers. Otherwise, '' .

Note that res.from.text will only be returned if from.text.autoCorrected or from.text.didYouMean equals to true . In this case, it will have the corrections delimited with brackets ( [ ] ):

translate( 'I spea Dutch' ).then( res => { console .log(res.from.text.value); }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

Otherwise, it will be an empty string ( '' ).

License

MIT © Matheus Fernandes, forked and maintained by Vitaliy Potapov.