Angular implementation of Iconify, strongly inspired from Iconify-React.
If you are using NPM:
npm install @visurel/iconify-angular
If you are using Yarn:
yarn add @visurel/iconify-angular
This package does not include icons. Icons are split into separate packages that available at NPM. See Iconify-React.
Import the icons you want to use, and export them as an object:
import home from '@iconify/icons-mdi/home';
import groupAdd from '@iconify/icons-mdi/group-add';
import bellSlash from '@iconify/icons-fa-solid/bell-slash';
export const appIcons = {
home,
'group-add': groupAdd,
'bell-slash': bellSlash
}
Register the icons in the your AppComponent constructor:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { IconService } from '@visurel/iconify-angular';
import { appIcons } from './icons';
@Component({
selector: 'ic-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(iconService: IconService){
iconService.registerAll(appIcons);
}
}
Use it inside any template:
<ic-icon icon="home"></ic-icon>
<p>This is the inline icon: <ic-icon icon="bell-slash" [inline]="true"></ic-icon></p>
Assign the icon to an instance variable in the component:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import home from '@iconify/icons-mdi/home';
import groupAdd from '@iconify/icons-mdi/group-add';
import bellSlash from '@iconify/icons-fa-solid/bell-slash';
@Component({
selector: 'ic-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
homeIcon = home;
groupAddIcon = groupAdd;
bellSlashIcon = bellSlash;
}
Use it inside your template:
<ic-icon [icon]="homeIcon"></ic-icon>
<p>This is the inline icon: <ic-icon [icon]="bellSlashIcon" [inline]="true"></ic-icon></p>
@iconify/icons-* packages
