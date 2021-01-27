Iconify for Angular

Angular implementation of Iconify, strongly inspired from Iconify-React.

Installation

If you are using NPM:

npm install @visurel/iconify-angular

If you are using Yarn:

yarn add @visurel/iconify-angular

This package does not include icons. Icons are split into separate packages that available at NPM. See Iconify-React.

Usage

Name syntax

Import the icons you want to use, and export them as an object:

import home from '@iconify/icons-mdi/home' ; import groupAdd from '@iconify/icons-mdi/group-add' ; import bellSlash from '@iconify/icons-fa-solid/bell-slash' ; export const appIcons = { home, 'group-add' : groupAdd, 'bell-slash' : bellSlash }

Register the icons in the your AppComponent constructor:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { IconService } from '@visurel/iconify-angular' ; import { appIcons } from './icons' ; ({ selector: 'ic-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( iconService: IconService ){ iconService.registerAll(appIcons); } }

Use it inside any template:

< ic-icon icon = "home" > </ ic-icon > < p > This is the inline icon: < ic-icon icon = "bell-slash" [ inline ]= "true" > </ ic-icon > </ p >

Object syntax

Assign the icon to an instance variable in the component:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import home from '@iconify/icons-mdi/home' ; import groupAdd from '@iconify/icons-mdi/group-add' ; import bellSlash from '@iconify/icons-fa-solid/bell-slash' ; ({ selector: 'ic-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent { homeIcon = home; groupAddIcon = groupAdd; bellSlashIcon = bellSlash; }

Use it inside your template:

< ic-icon [ icon ]= "homeIcon" > </ ic-icon > < p > This is the inline icon: < ic-icon [ icon ]= "bellSlashIcon" [ inline ]= "true" > </ ic-icon > </ p >

Properties

icon [object, required]: icon object from @iconify/icons-* packages

[object, required]: icon object from packages size [string]: sets the font-size.

[string]: sets the font-size. width [string | number]: width of icon. Default value is "1em".

[string | number]: width of icon. Default value is "1em". height [string | number]: height of icon. Default value is "1em".

[string | number]: height of icon. Default value is "1em". hFlip [boolean]: flip icon horizontally

[boolean]: flip icon horizontally vFlip [boolean]: flip icon vertically

[boolean]: flip icon vertically flip [string]: same as hFlip and vFlip. Value is "horizontal", "vertical" or "horizontal,vertical"

[string]: same as hFlip and vFlip. Value is "horizontal", "vertical" or "horizontal,vertical" rotate [number | string]: rotate icon. Value is number 0-3 (1 = 90deg, 2 = 180deg, 3 = 270deg) or string "90deg", "180deg", "270deg"

[number | string]: rotate icon. Value is number 0-3 (1 = 90deg, 2 = 180deg, 3 = 270deg) or string "90deg", "180deg", "270deg" color [string] - icon color, usable only for colorless icons. By default colorless icons use currentColor, so you can set color using stylesheet by setting text color. This property can override it.

[string] - icon color, usable only for colorless icons. By default colorless icons use currentColor, so you can set color using stylesheet by setting text color. This property can override it. align [string] - icon alignment. It matters only when width and height are both set and width/height ratio doesn't match icon ratio. Value is a string that includes any of these values separated by comma: horizontal alignment: "left", "center", "right", vertical alignment: "top", "middle", "bottom", slice: "meet", "slice". Example: align="left,middle,slice". Default value is "center,middle,meet"

Contributing

Code scaffolding

Run ng generate component component-name --project iconify to generate a new component. You can also use ng generate directive|pipe|service|class|guard|interface|enum|module --project iconify .

Note: Don't forget to add --project iconify or else it will be added to the default project in your angular.json file.

Build

Run ng build iconify to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory.

Publishing

After building your library with ng build iconify , go to the dist folder cd dist/iconify and run npm publish .

Running unit tests

Run ng test iconify to execute the unit tests via Karma.

Further help