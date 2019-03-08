Hello! This package is built on react-virtualized (a library that I no longer support) and vesion 1.0 of react-select (which is no longer the current version). As such, I've decided to stop supporting this package. GitHub issues and pull requests may be ignored.
If you are interested in taking over maintenance of this package, please send me an email (see my GitHub profile) and I'd be happy to add you as a collaborator.
Install
react-virtualized-select using npm.
npm install react-virtualized-select --save
ES6, CommonJS, and UMD builds are available with each distribution. For example:
// Make sure to import default styles.
// This only needs to be done once; probably during bootstrapping process.
import 'react-select/dist/react-select.css'
import 'react-virtualized-select/styles.css'
// Then import the virtualized Select HOC
import VirtualizedSelect from 'react-virtualized-select'
Alternately you can load a global-friendly UMD build:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path-to-react-select/dist/react-select.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path-to-react-virtualized/styles.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path-to-react-virtualized-select/styles.css">
<script src="path-to-react-virtualized-select/dist/umd/react-virtualized-select.js"></script>
react-select-virtualized works just like react-select. You pass it an array of options, along with almost any other parameters supported by the
Select component.
Try this example in Code Sandbox.
// Import default styles.
// This only needs to be done once; probably during bootstrapping process.
import "react-select/dist/react-select.css";
import "react-virtualized-select/styles.css";
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Select from "react-virtualized-select";
// Dummy array of test values.
const options = Array.from(new Array(1000), (_, index) => ({
label: `Item ${index}`,
value: index
}));
ReactDOM.render(
<Select options={options} />,
document.getElementById("root")
);
The additional parameters introduced by react-select-virtualized are optional. They are:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|async
PropTypes.bool
|Use
Select.Async internally; if this property is specified then a
loadOptions method should also be used.
|maxHeight
PropTypes.number
|Max height of options menu; defaults to 200 pixels.
|optionHeight
PropTypes.number or
PropTypes.func
|Option height (defaults to 35 pixels). Dynamic height can be supported via a function with the signature
({ option: Object }): number
|optionRenderer
PropTypes.func
|Custom option renderer; (see below for signature).
|selectComponent
PropTypes.func
|Use a specific select HOC (eg
Select,
Select.Creatable,
Select.Async or
Select.AsyncCreatable); defaults to
Select (or
Select.Async if
async flag is true).
optionComponent is not supported for react-select-virtualized;
optionRenderer must be used instead, see below for usage.
You can override the built-in option renderer by specifying your own
optionRenderer property. Your renderer should return a React element that represents the specified option. It will be passed the following named parameters:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|focusedOption
Object
|The option currently-focused in the dropdown. Use this property to determine if your rendered option should be highlighted or styled differently.
|focusedOptionIndex
number
|Index of the currently-focused option.
|focusOption
Function
|Callback to update the focused option; for example, you may want to call this function on mouse-over.
|key
string
|A unique identifier for each element created by the renderer.
|labelKey
string
|Attribute of option that contains the display text.
|option
Object
|The option to be rendered.
|options
Array<Object>
|Array of options (objects) contained in the select menu.
|selectValue
Function
|Callback to update the selected values; for example, you may want to call this function on click.
|style
Object
|Styles that must be passed to the rendered option. These styles are specifying the position of each option (required for correct option displaying in the dropdown).
|valueArray
Array<Object>
|Array of the currently-selected options. Use this property to determine if your rendered option should be highlighted or styled differently.
|valueKey
string
|Attribute of option that contains the value.
It should be noted that in order to successfully set the active index in your custom renderer, you need to call the
selectValue prop. A common pattern is to bind onto your
onClick handler in your custom element. The example that follows also provides the required
style prop (as noted above), which is necessary to properly position the element. Refer to the full example for the complete usage.
function Option({
style,
option,
selectValue,
}) {
return (
<a
style={style}
onClick={() => selectValue(option)}
>
{option.value}
</a>
);
}