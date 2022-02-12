JSDoc

An API documentation generator for JavaScript.

Installation and Usage

JSDoc supports stable versions of Node.js 8.15.0 and later. You can install JSDoc globally or in your project's node_modules folder.

To install the latest version on npm globally (might require sudo ; learn how to fix this):

npm install -g jsdoc

To install the latest version on npm locally and save it in your package's package.json file:

npm install --save-dev jsdoc

Note: By default, npm adds your package using the caret operator in front of the version number (for example, ^3.6.3 ). We recommend using the tilde operator instead (for example, ~3.6.3 ), which limits updates to the most recent patch-level version. See this Stack Overflow answer for more information about the caret and tilde operators.

If you installed JSDoc locally, the JSDoc command-line tool is available in ./node_modules/.bin . To generate documentation for the file yourJavaScriptFile.js :

./node_modules/.bin/jsdoc yourJavaScriptFile .js

If you installed JSDoc globally, run the jsdoc command:

jsdoc yourJavaScriptFile .js

By default, the generated documentation is saved in a directory named out . You can use the --destination ( -d ) option to specify another directory.

Run jsdoc --help for a complete list of command-line options.

The JSDoc community has created templates and other tools to help you generate and customize your documentation. Here are a few of them:

License

JSDoc is copyright (c) 2011-present Michael Mathews micmath@gmail.com and the contributors to JSDoc.