⚙ Installation

Basic

Add styles in <head> :

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/aos@next/dist/aos.css" />

Add script right before closing </body> tag, and initialize AOS:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/aos@next/dist/aos.js" > </ script > < script > AOS.init(); </ script >

Using package managers

Install aos package:

yarn add aos@next

or npm install --save aos@next

Import script, styles and initialize AOS:

import AOS from 'aos' ; import 'aos/dist/aos.css' ; AOS.init();

In order to make it work you'll have to make sure your build process has configured styles loader, and bundles it all correctly. If you're using Parcel however, it will work out of the box as provided.

🤔 How to use it?

1. Initialize AOS:

AOS.init(); AOS.init({ disable : false , startEvent : 'DOMContentLoaded' , initClassName : 'aos-init' , animatedClassName : 'aos-animate' , useClassNames : false , disableMutationObserver : false , debounceDelay : 50 , throttleDelay : 99 , offset : 120 , delay : 0 , duration : 400 , easing : 'ease' , once : false , mirror : false , anchorPlacement : 'top-bottom' , });

2. Set animation using data-aos attribute:

< div data-aos = "fade-in" > </ div >

And adjust behaviour by using data-aos-* attributes:

< div data-aos = "fade-up" data-aos-offset = "200" data-aos-delay = "50" data-aos-duration = "1000" data-aos-easing = "ease-in-out" data-aos-mirror = "true" data-aos-once = "false" data-aos-anchor-placement = "top-center" > </ div >

See full list of all animations, easings and anchor placements

Anchor

There is also a setting that can be used only on per-element basis:

data-aos-anchor - element whose offset will be used to trigger animation instead of an actual one.

Examples:

< div data-aos = "fade-up" data-aos-anchor = ".other-element" > </ div >

This way you can trigger animation on one element, while you scroll to another - useful in animating fixed elements.

API

AOS object is exposed as a global variable, for now there are three methods available:

init - initialize AOS

- initialize AOS refresh - recalculate all offsets and positions of elements (called on window resize)

- recalculate all offsets and positions of elements (called on window resize) refreshHard - reinit array with AOS elements and trigger refresh (called on DOM changes that are related to aos elements)

Example execution:

AOS.refresh();

By default AOS is watching for DOM changes and if there are any new elements loaded asynchronously or when something is removed from DOM it calls refreshHard automatically. In browsers that don't support MutationObserver like IE you might need to call AOS.refreshHard() by yourself.

refresh method is called on window resize and so on, as it doesn't require to build new store with AOS elements and should be as light as possible.

JS Events

AOS dispatches two events on document: aos:in and aos:out whenever any element animates in or out, so that you can do extra stuff in JS:

document .addEventListener( 'aos:in' , ({ detail }) => { console .log( 'animated in' , detail); }); document .addEventListener( 'aos:out' , ({ detail }) => { console .log( 'animated out' , detail); });

You can also tell AOS to trigger custom event on specific element, by setting data-aos-id attribute:

< div data-aos = "fade-in" data-aos-id = "super-duper" > </ div >

Then you'll be able to listen for two custom events then:

aos:in:super-duper

aos:out:super-duper

Adding custom animations:

Sometimes built-in animations are just not enough. Let's say you need one box to have different animation depending on resolution. Here's how you could do it:

[data-aos="new-animation"] { opacity : 0 ; transition-property : transform, opacity; &.aos-animate { opacity : 1 ; } @ media screen and (min-width: 768px ) { transform : translateX (100 px ); & .aos-animate { transform : translateX (0); } } }

Then use it in HTML:

< div data-aos = "new-animation" > </ div >

The element will only animate opacity on mobile devices, but from 768px width it'll also slide from right to left.

Adding custom easing:

Similar to animations you can add custom easings:

[data-aos] { body[data-aos-easing="new-easing"] &, &[data-aos][data-aos-easing="new-easing"] { transition-timing-function : cubic-bezier (.250, .250, .750, .750); } }

Customizing default animations distance

Default distance for built-in animations is 100px. As long as you're using SCSS though, you can override it:

$ aos-distance : 200 px ; // It has to be above import @ import 'node_modules/aos/src/sass/aos.scss' ;

You have to however configure your build process to allow it to import styles from node_modules beforehand.

Integrating external CSS animation library (e.g. Animate.css):

Use animatedClassName to change default behaviour of AOS, to apply class names placed inside data-aos on scroll.

< div data-aos = "fadeInUp" > </ div >

AOS.init({ useClassNames : true , initClassName : false , animatedClassName : 'animated' , });

The above element will get two classes: animated and fadeInUp . Using different combinations of the three above settings, you should be able to integrate any external CSS animation library.

External libraries however don't care too much about animation state before the actual animation. So if you want those elements to be not visible before scrolling, you might need to add similar styles:

[data-aos] { visibility : hidden; } [data-aos] .animated { visibility : visible; }

setting: duration , delay

Duration and delay accept values from 50 to 3000, with step 50ms, it's because those are handled by css, and to not make css longer than it is already I implemented only a subset. I believe those should cover most cases.

If not, you can write simple CSS that will add another duration, for example:

body [data-aos-duration='4000'] [data-aos] , [data-aos] [data-aos] [data-aos-duration='4000'] { transition-duration : 4000ms ; }

This code will add 4000ms duration available for you to set on AOS elements, or to set as global duration while initializing AOS script. Notice that double [data-aos][data-aos] - it's not a mistake, it is a trick, to make individual settings more important than global, without need to write ugly "!important" there :)

Example usage:

< div data-aos = "fade-in" data-aos-duration = "4000" > </ div >

Predefined options

Animations

Fade animations: fade fade-up fade-down fade-left fade-right fade-up-right fade-up-left fade-down-right fade-down-left

Flip animations: flip-up flip-down flip-left flip-right

Slide animations: slide-up slide-down slide-left slide-right

Zoom animations: zoom-in zoom-in-up zoom-in-down zoom-in-left zoom-in-right zoom-out zoom-out-up zoom-out-down zoom-out-left zoom-out-right



Anchor placements:

top-bottom

top-center

top-top

center-bottom

center-center

center-top

bottom-bottom

bottom-center

bottom-top

Easing functions:

linear

ease

ease-in

ease-out

ease-in-out

ease-in-back

ease-out-back

ease-in-out-back

ease-in-sine

ease-out-sine

ease-in-out-sine

ease-in-quad

ease-out-quad

ease-in-out-quad

ease-in-cubic

ease-out-cubic

ease-in-out-cubic

ease-in-quart

ease-out-quart

ease-in-out-quart

If you found a bug, have a question or an idea, please check AOS contribution guide and don't hesitate to create new issues.