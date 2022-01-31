openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@viro-community/react-viro

by ViroCommunity
2.21.1 (see all)

ViroReact: The AR and VR library for React Native 📳

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

277

GitHub Stars

326

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Augmented Reality

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Viro Community logo

npm version downloads Discord

ViroReact

ViroReact is a library for developers to rapidly build augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. Developers write in React Native, and Viro runs their code natively across all mobile VR (including Google Daydream, Samsung Gear VR, and Google Cardboard for iOS and Android) and AR (iOS ARKit and Android ARCore) platforms.

Installing

If you are integrating ViroReact into an existing project, have a look at our Installation instructions. Please note that this does not work with Expo Managed Workflows. Sorry!

If you are starting a fresh project with ViroReact, consider cloning our starter kit repo instead.

Documentation

The documentation is found here. Currently, the documentation is migrated with issues to code samples and broken links. If you would like to help fix these issues, either submit an edit or get in touch!

FAQ

  • Older versions couldn't be submitted to Apple's app store due to use of UIWebView. Is this still a problem?

    Reliance on UIWebView has been removed from the project, so you should not have this problem if using the @viro-community/react-viro package.

Examples

See our Example projects page. These are a little old (~2019) but are a great reference point for how to use bits of the library.

Need help? Or want to contribute?

Discord Banner 2

A little history...

ViroReact was originaly developed by the Viro Media company, but was open sourced in 2019. In late 2020 the Viro Community was formed to help maintain and move the project onwards, updating it so it could run with modern versions of react native, and start to add in new features.

We, as a community, owe a great debt to Viro Media and the people who developed this library originally. We hope to make them proud as it continues to develop and grow in the Viro Community.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rv
react-viroViro React is a platform for developers to rapidly build augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. Developers write in React Native, and Viro runs their code natively across all mobile VR (including Google Daydream, Samsung Gear VR, and
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
165
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-3d-model-viewA React Native view for displaying 3D models
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
33
react-native-arkitReact Native binding for iOS ARKit
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
13
ra
react-arkitAR library for React-Native based on ARKit
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
8
rvg
react-viro-goopyViro React is a platform for developers to rapidly build augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. Developers write in React Native, and Viro runs their code natively across all mobile VR (including Google Daydream, Samsung Gear VR, and
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial