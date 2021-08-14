Virgil E3Kit TypeScript/JavaScript

Introduction

Virgil Security provides Virgil E3Kit - an open-source client-side framework that allows developers to add end-to-end encryption to their messaging applications, file sharing programs, and other digital communication products in just a few simple steps to become HIPAA and GDPR compliant and more.

Benefits

Easy to setup and integrate into new or existing projects

Compatible with any CPaaS provider, including Nexmo, Firebase, Twilio, PubNub and etc.

Strong secret keys storage, integration with all platform-specific storages

Provides GDPR and HIPAA compliance

Immune to quantum computers attacks

Features

Strong one-to-one and group encryption

Files end-to-end encryption (for browser and React Native)

Data signature and verification as part of the encrypt and decrypt functions

Recoverable private encryption keys

Access to encrypted data from multiple user devices

Post-quantum algorithms support: Round5 (encryption), Falcon (signature)

Installation

Navigate to our Developer Documentation to install and initialize Virgil E3Kit.

Virgil E3Kit JS is provided in separate packages for different platforms:

Name Description e3kit-browser For use in web browsers. e3kit-native For use in React Native. e3kit-node For use in Node.js and Electron.

Resources

E3Kit Product Page

E3Kit Documentation - start integrating E3Kit into your project with our detailed guides.

E3Kit TypeScript/JavaScript API Reference - E3Kit API reference for the language of your choice.

Quickstart Demo - will help you to get started with the Virgil E3Kit quickly, and to learn some common ways to build end-to-end encryption between two fictional characters Alice and Bob.

Samples

You can find examples for React Native, Webpack, Ionic, Node and UMD in the examples folder, at our Developer Documentation and in the E3kit Web Demo.

License

This library is released under the 3-clause BSD License.

Support

Our developer support team is here to help you. Find out more information on our Help Center.

You can find us on Twitter or send us email support@VirgilSecurity.com.

Also, get extra help from our support team on Slack.

Troubleshooting

Webpack

Make sure you're following a similar approach to the webpack example and pay special attention to the webpack.config.js file.