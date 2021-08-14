Introduction | Benefits | Features | Installation | Resources | Samples | License | Support
Virgil Security provides Virgil E3Kit - an open-source client-side framework that allows developers to add end-to-end encryption to their messaging applications, file sharing programs, and other digital communication products in just a few simple steps to become HIPAA and GDPR compliant and more.
Navigate to our Developer Documentation to install and initialize Virgil E3Kit.
Virgil E3Kit JS is provided in separate packages for different platforms:
|Name
|Description
|e3kit-browser
|For use in web browsers.
|e3kit-native
|For use in React Native.
|e3kit-node
|For use in Node.js and Electron.
You can find examples for React Native, Webpack, Ionic, Node and UMD in the examples folder, at our Developer Documentation and in the E3kit Web Demo.
This library is released under the 3-clause BSD License.
Our developer support team is here to help you. Find out more information on our Help Center.
You can find us on Twitter or send us email support@VirgilSecurity.com.
Also, get extra help from our support team on Slack.
Make sure you're following a similar approach to the webpack example and pay special attention to the webpack.config.js file.