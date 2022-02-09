openbase logo
@vincentriemer/react-fontawesome

by FortAwesome
0.3.7

Font Awesome React component

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

3.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Official Javascript Component

react-fontawesome

npm

Font Awesome 5 React component using SVG with JS

Documentation

Official documentation is hosted at fontawesome.com:

Check it out here

How to Help

Review the following docs before diving in:

And then:

  1. Check the existing issue and see if you can help!

Contributors

The following contributors have either helped to start this project, have contributed code, are actively maintaining it (including documentation), or in other ways being awesome contributors to this project. We'd like to take a moment to recognize them.

NameGitHub
Nate Radebaugh@NateRadebaugh
Kirk Ross@kirkbross
Prateek Goel@prateekgoel
Naor Torgeman@naortor
Matthew Hand@mmhand123
calvinf@calvinf
Bill Parrott@chimericdream
Mike Lynch@baelec
Lukáš Rod@rodlukas
Proudust@proudust
Tiago Sousa@TiagoPortfolio
Font Awesome Team@FortAwesome

If we've missed someone (which is quite likely) submit a Pull Request to us and we'll get it resolved.

Releasing this project (only project owners can do this)

See DEVELOPMENT.md

