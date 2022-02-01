Vimeo Player API

The Vimeo Player API allows you to interact with and control an embedded Vimeo Player.

Installation

You can install the Vimeo Player API through either npm:

npm install @vimeo/player

Alternatively, you can reference an up‐to‐date version on our CDN:

< script src = "https://player.vimeo.com/api/player.js" > </ script >

Warning: when used with RequireJS it's required to load the script dynamically via the RequireJS load system. http://www.requirejs.org/docs/api.html#jsfiles

Getting Started

In order to control the Vimeo player, you need a player to control. There are a few ways to get a player:

Pre-existing player

Already have a player on the page? Pass the element to the Vimeo.Player constructor and you’re ready to go.

< iframe src = "https://player.vimeo.com/video/76979871?h=8272103f6e" width = "640" height = "360" frameborder = "0" allowfullscreen allow = "autoplay; encrypted-media" > </ iframe > < script src = "https://player.vimeo.com/api/player.js" > </ script > < script > const iframe = document .querySelector( 'iframe' ); const player = new Vimeo.Player(iframe); player.on( 'play' , function ( ) { console .log( 'played the video!' ); }); player.getVideoTitle().then( function ( title ) { console .log( 'title:' , title); }); </ script >

Create with a video id or url

You can use the library to make the embed for you. All you need is an empty element and the video id or vimeo.com url (and optional embed options).

NOTE: If the video privacy settings are "Private", instead of providing an id property, you will need to provide the full video URL as a url property and include the h parameter.

< div id = "made-in-ny" > </ div > < script src = "https://player.vimeo.com/api/player.js" > </ script > < script > const options = { id : 59777392 , width : 640 , loop : true }; const player = new Vimeo.Player( 'made-in-ny' , options); player.setVolume( 0 ); player.on( 'play' , function ( ) { console .log( 'played the video!' ); }); </ script >

Automatically with HTML attributes

When the library loads, it will scan your page for elements with Vimeo attributes. Each element must have at least a data-vimeo-id or data-vimeo-url attribute in order for the embed to be created automatically. You can also add attributes for any of the embed options, prefixed with data-vimeo ( data-vimeo-portrait="false" , for example).

NOTE: If the video privacy settings are "Private", instead of providing a data-vimeo-id attribute, you will need to provide the full video URL in a data-vimeo-url attribute and include the h parameter.

< div data-vimeo-id = "19231868" data-vimeo-width = "640" id = "handstick" > </ div > < div data-vimeo-url = "https://player.vimeo.com/video/76979871?h=8272103f6e" id = "playertwo" > </ div > < script src = "https://player.vimeo.com/api/player.js" > </ script > < script > const handstickPlayer = new Vimeo.Player( 'handstick' ); handstickPlayer.on( 'play' , function ( ) { console .log( 'played the handstick video!' ); }); const playerTwoPlayer = new Vimeo.Player( 'playertwo' ); playerTwoPlayer.on( 'play' , function ( ) { console .log( 'played the player 2.0 video!' ); }); </ script >

Browser Support

The Player API library is supported in IE 11+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Opera.

Migrate from Froogaloop

Using our old Froogaloop library? See the migration doc for details on how to update your code to use this library.

Using with a module bundler

If you’re using a module bundler like webpack or rollup, the exported object will be the Player constructor (unlike the browser where it is attached to window.Vimeo ):

import Player from '@vimeo/player' ; const player = new Player( 'handstick' , { id : 19231868 , width : 640 }); player.on( 'play' , function ( ) { console .log( 'played the video!' ); });

Similarly, if you’re using RequireJS in the browser, it will also import the Player constructor directly:

< iframe src = "https://player.vimeo.com/video/76979871?h=8272103f6e" width = "640" height = "360" frameborder = "0" allowfullscreen allow = "autoplay; encrypted-media" > </ iframe > < script > require ([ 'https://player.vimeo.com/api/player.js' ], function ( Player ) { const iframe = document .querySelector( 'iframe' ); const player = new Player(iframe); player.on( 'play' , function ( ) { console .log( 'played the video!' ); }); }); </ script >

Table of Contents

Create a Player

The Vimeo.Player object wraps an iframe so you can interact with and control a Vimeo Player embed.

Existing embed

If you already have a Vimeo <iframe> on your page, pass that element into the constructor to get a Player object. You can also use jQuery to select the element, or pass a string that matches the id of the <iframe> .

const iframe = document .querySelector( 'iframe' ); const iframePlayer = new Vimeo.Player(iframe); const jqueryPlayer = new Vimeo.Player($( 'iframe' )); const idPlayer = new Vimeo.Player( 'player1' );

Create an embed

Pass any element and an options object to the Vimeo.Player constructor to make an embed inside that element. The options object should consist of either an id or url and any other embed options for the embed.

NOTE: If the video privacy settings are "Private", instead of providing an id property, you will need to provide the full video URL as a url property and include the h parameter.

< div id = "made-in-ny" > </ div > < script src = "https://player.vimeo.com/api/player.js" > </ script > < script > const options = { id: 59777392 , width: 640 , loop: true }; const madeInNy = new Vimeo.Player( 'made-in-ny' , options); </ script >

Embed options will also be read from the data-vimeo-* attributes. Attributes on the element will override any defined in the options object passed to the constructor (similar to how the style attribute overrides styles defined in CSS).

Elements with a data-vimeo-id or data-vimeo-url attribute will have embeds created automatically when the player API library is loaded. You can use the data-vimeo-defer attribute to prevent that from happening and create the embed at a later time. This is useful for situations where the player embed wouldn’t be visible right away, but only after some action was taken by the user (a lightbox opened from clicking on a thumbnail, for example).

< div data-vimeo-id = "59777392" data-vimeo-defer id = "made-in-ny" > </ div > < div data-vimeo-id = "19231868" data-vimeo-defer data-vimeo-width = "500" id = "handstick" > </ div > < script src = "https://player.vimeo.com/api/player.js" > </ script > < script > const options = { width : 640 , loop : true }; const madeInNy = new Vimeo.Player( 'made-in-ny' , options); const handstick = new Vimeo.Player( document .getElementById( 'handstick' ), options); </ script >

Embed Options

These options are available to use as data-vimeo- attributes on elements or as an object passed to the Vimeo.Player constructor. More information on embed options can be found in the Vimeo Help Center.

option default description id or url Required. Either the id or the URL of the video. Note that if the video privacy settings are "Private", instead of an id, a URL that includes the h parameter must be provided. autopause true Pause this video automatically when another one plays. autoplay false Automatically start playback of the video. Note that this won’t work on some devices. background false Enable the player's background mode which hides the controls, autoplays and loops the video (available to Plus, PRO, or Business members). byline true Show the byline on the video. color 00adef Specify the color of the video controls. Colors may be overridden by the embed settings of the video. controls true This parameter will hide all elements in the player (play bar, sharing buttons, etc) for a chromeless experience. ⚠️Warning: When using this parameter, the play bar and UI will be hidden. To start playback for your viewers, you'll need to either enable autoplay or use our player SDK to start and control playback. (available to Plus, PRO, or Business members) dnt false Block the player from tracking any session data, including cookies. height The exact height of the video. Defaults to the height of the largest available version of the video. interactiveparams Key-value pairs representing dynamic parameters that are utilized on interactive videos with live elements. Ex: key1=value1,key2=value2 . keyboard true Allows for keyboard input to trigger player events. If false, will ignore keyboard input. Tabbing will still be supported in either mode. loop false Play the video again when it reaches the end. maxheight Same as height, but video will not exceed the native size of the video. maxwidth Same as width, but video will not exceed the native size of the video. muted false Mute this video on load. Required to autoplay in certain browsers. pip false Show the picture-in-picture button in the controlbar and enable the picture-in-picture API. playsinline true Play video inline on mobile devices, to automatically go fullscreen on playback set this parameter to false . portrait true Show the portrait on the video. quality Vimeo Plus, PRO, and Business members can default an embedded video to a specific quality on desktop. Possible values: 4K , 2K , 1080p , 720p , 540p , 360p and 240p https://help.vimeo.com/hc/en-us/articles/224983008-Setting-default-quality-for-embedded-videos responsive false Resize according to the parent element (experimental) speed false Show the speed controls in the preferences menu and enable playback rate API (available to PRO and Business accounts). texttrack Turn captions/subtitles on for a specific language by default. If you enter a language preference that hasn't yet been uploaded for your particular video, the text track parameter will be ignored, and your embedded video may load with CC or subtitles disabled by default. Supports lowercase language code (such as: fr , es , de , en ). You can find a full list of popular language codes here. title true Show the title on the video. transparent true The responsive player and transparent background are enabled by default, to disable set this parameter to false . width The exact width of the video. Defaults to the width of the largest available version of the video.

Methods

You can call methods on the player by calling the function on the Player object:

player.play();

All methods, except for on() and off() return a Promise. The Promise may or may not resolve with a value, depending on the specific method.

player.disableTextTrack().then( function ( ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Promises for getters are resolved with the value of the property:

player.getLoop().then( function ( loop ) { });

Promises for setters are resolved with the value set, or rejected with an error if the set fails. For example:

player.setColor( '#00adef' ).then( function ( color ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

on(event: string, callback: function): void

Add an event listener for the specified event. Will call the callback with a single parameter, data , that contains the data for that event. See events below for details.

const onPlay = function ( data ) { }; player.on( 'play' , onPlay);

off(event: string, callback?: function): void

Remove an event listener for the specified event. Will remove all listeners for that event if a callback isn’t passed, or only that specific callback if it is passed.

const onPlay = function ( data ) { }; player.on( 'play' , onPlay); player.off( 'play' , onPlay); player.off( 'play' );

Load a new video into this embed. The promise will be resolved if the video is successfully loaded, or it will be rejected if it could not be loaded.

NOTE: If the video privacy settings are "Private", instead of providing an id argument, you will need to provide the full video URL as a url argument and include the h parameter.

player.loadVideo( 76979871 ).then( function ( id ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { switch (error.name) { case 'TypeError' : break ; case 'PasswordError' : break ; case 'PrivacyError' : break ; default : break ; } });

Trigger a function when the player iframe has initialized. You do not need to wait for ready to trigger to begin adding event listeners or calling other methods.

player.ready().then( function ( ) { });

Enable the text track with the specified language, and optionally the specified kind (captions or subtitles).

When set via the API, the track language will not change the viewer’s stored preference.

player.enableTextTrack( 'en' ).then( function ( track ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { switch (error.name) { case 'InvalidTrackLanguageError' : break ; case 'InvalidTrackError' : break ; default : break ; } });

Disable the currently-active text track.

player.disableTextTrack().then( function ( ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Pause the video if it’s playing.

player.pause().then( function ( ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { switch (error.name) { case 'PasswordError' : break ; case 'PrivacyError' : break ; default : break ; } });

Play the video if it’s paused. Note: on iOS and some other mobile devices, you cannot programmatically trigger play. Once the viewer has tapped on the play button in the player, however, you will be able to use this function.

player.play().then( function ( ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { switch (error.name) { case 'PasswordError' : break ; case 'PrivacyError' : break ; default : break ; } });

Return the internal player (iframe) to its initial state.

player.unload().then( function ( ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Cleanup the player and remove it from the DOM.

It won't be usable and a new one should be constructed in order to do any operations.

player.destroy().then( function ( ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Request the player enters fullscreen.

player.requestFullscreen().then( function ( ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Request the player exits fullscreen.

player.exitFullscreen().then( function ( ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Checks whether the player is currently fullscreen.

player.getFullscreen().then( function ( fullscreen ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Request the player enters picture-in-picture.

player.requestPictureInPicture().then( function ( ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Request the player exits picture-in-picture.

player.exitPictureInPicture().then( function ( ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Checks whether the player is currently picture-in-picture.

player.getPictureInPicture().then( function ( pip ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Get the autopause behavior for this player.

player.getAutopause().then( function ( autopause ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { switch (error.name) { case 'UnsupportedError' : break ; default : break ; } });

Enable or disable the autopause behavior of this player. By default, when another video is played in the same browser, this player will automatically pause. Unless you have a specific reason for doing so, we recommend that you leave autopause set to the default ( true ).

player.setAutopause( false ).then( function ( autopause ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { switch (error.name) { case 'UnsupportedError' : break ; default : break ; } });

Get the buffered time ranges of the video.

player.getBuffered().then( function ( buffered ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Get an array of the chapters that are on the video.

player.getChapters().then( function ( chapters ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Each chapters object looks like this:

{ "startTime" : 15 , "title" : "Chapter Title" , "index" : 1 }

Get the current chapter. A chapter is "current" when the currentTime of the video is equal to or after its startTime and before the startTime of the next chapter or the end of the video.

player.getCurrentChapter().then( function ( chapter ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Get the color for this player.

player.getColor().then( function ( color ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Set the color of this player to a hex or rgb string. Setting the color may fail if the owner of the video has set their embed preferences to force a specific color.

player.setColor( '#00adef' ).then( function ( color ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { switch (error.name) { case 'ContrastError' : break ; case 'TypeError' : break ; case 'EmbedSettingsError' : break ; default : break ; } });

Add a cue point to the player. Cue points fire a cuepoint event when the currentTime of the video passes the specified time. Note: cue points should be accurate to within a tenth of a second, but the precision may vary based on browser or environment.

player.addCuePoint( 15 , { customKey : 'customValue' }).then( function ( id ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { switch (error.name) { case 'UnsupportedError' : break ; case 'RangeError' : break ; default : break ; } });

Remove the specified cue point using the id returned from addCuePoint() or from getCuePoints() .

player.removeCuePoint( '09ecf4e4-b587-42cf-ad9f-e666b679c9ab' ).then( function ( id ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { switch (error.name) { case 'UnsupportedError' : break ; case 'InvalidCuePoint' : break ; default : break ; } });

Get an array of the cue points that have been added to the video.

player.getCuePoints().then( function ( cuePoints ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { switch (error.name) { case 'UnsupportedError' : break ; default : break ; } });

Each cue point object looks like this:

{ "time" : 15 , "data" : { "customKey" : "customValue" }, "id" : "09ecf4e4-b587-42cf-ad9f-e666b679c9ab" }

Get the current playback position in seconds.

player.getCurrentTime().then( function ( seconds ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Set the current playback position in seconds. Once playback has started, if the player was paused, it will remain paused. Likewise, if the player was playing, it will resume playing once the video has buffered. Setting the current time before playback has started will cause playback to start.

You can provide an accurate time and the player will attempt to seek to as close to that time as possible. The exact time will be the fulfilled value of the promise.

player.setCurrentTime( 30.456 ).then( function ( seconds ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { switch (error.name) { case 'RangeError' : break ; default : break ; } });

Get the duration of the video in seconds. It will be rounded to the nearest second before playback begins, and to the nearest thousandth of a second after playback begins.

player.getDuration().then( function ( duration ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Get the ended state of the video. The video has ended if currentTime === duration .

player.getEnded().then( function ( ended ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Get the loop state of the player.

player.getLoop().then( function ( loop ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Set the loop state of the player. When set to true , the player will start over immediately once playback ends. Note: when loop is turned on, the ended event will not fire.

player.setLoop( true ).then( function ( loop ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Get the muted state of the player.

player.getMuted().then( function ( muted ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Set the muted state of the player. When set to true , the player volume will be muted.

player.setMuted( true ).then( function ( muted ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Get the paused state of the player.

player.getPaused().then( function ( paused ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Get the playback rate of the player on a scale from 0.5 to 2 .

player.getPlaybackRate().then( function ( playbackRate ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Set the playback rate of the player on a scale from 0.5 to 2 (available to PRO and Business accounts). When set via the API, the playback rate will not be synchronized to other players or stored as the viewer's preference.

player.setPlaybackRate( 0.5 ).then( function ( playbackRate ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { switch (error.name) { case 'RangeError' : break ; default : break ; } });

Get the played time ranges of the video.

player.getPlayed().then( function ( played ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Get the video time ranges that are seekable.

player.getSeekable().then( function ( seekable ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Get if the player is currently seeking.

player.getSeeking().then( function ( seeking ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Get an array of the text tracks that exist for the video. For example:

player.getTextTracks().then( function ( tracks ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Each track object looks like this:

{ "label" : "English CC" , "language" : "en" , "kind" : "captions" , "mode" : "showing" }

Kind can be either captions or subtitles . The mode can be either showing or disabled . Only one track can be showing at any given time; the rest will be disabled .

Get the <iframe> embed code for the video.

player.getVideoEmbedCode().then( function ( embedCode ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Get the id of the video.

player.getVideoId().then( function ( id ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Get the title of the video.

player.getVideoTitle().then( function ( title ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Get the native width of the currently‐playing video. The width of the highest resolution available will be used before playback begins.

player.getVideoWidth().then( function ( width ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Get the native height of the currently‐playing video. The height of the highest resolution available will be used before playback begins.

player.getVideoHeight().then( function ( height ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

To get both the width and height, you can do this:

Promise .all([player.getVideoWidth(), player.getVideoHeight()]).then( function ( dimensions ) { var width = dimensions[ 0 ]; var height = dimensions[ 1 ]; });

Get the vimeo.com url for the video.

player.getVideoUrl().then( function ( url ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { switch (error.name) { case 'PrivacyError' : break ; default : break ; } });

Get the current volume level of the player on a scale from 0 to 1 .

Most mobile devices do not support an independent volume from the system volume. In those cases, this method will always return 1 .

player.getVolume().then( function ( volume ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Set the volume of the player on a scale from 0 to 1 . When set via the API, the volume level will not be synchronized to other players or stored as the viewer’s preference.

Most mobile devices (including iOS and Android) do not support setting the volume because the volume is controlled at the system level. An error will not be triggered in that situation.

player.setVolume( 0.5 ).then( function ( volume ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { switch (error.name) { case 'RangeError' : break ; default : break ; } });

Get the available qualities of the current video.

player.getQualities().then( function ( qualities ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Each quality object looks like this:

{ "label" : "4K" , "id" : "2160p" , "active" : true }

Get the current selected quality.

player.getQuality().then( function ( quality ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Set the quality of the video. (available to Plus, PRO and Business accounts)

player.setQuality( '720p' ).then( function ( quality ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { switch (error.name) { case 'TypeError' : break ; default : break ; } });

Get the current camera properties for a 360° video.

player.getCameraProps().then( function ( cameraProps ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Each cameraProps object looks like this:

{ "yaw" : 360 , "pitch" : 90 , "roll" : 180 , "fov" : 45 }

Set the camera properties for a 360° video.

player.setCameraProps({ "yaw" : 360 , "pitch" : 90 , "roll" : 180 , "fov" : 45 }).then( function ( cameraProps ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { switch (error.name) { case 'RangeError' : break ; default : break ; } });

Events

You can listen for events in the player by attaching a callback using .on() :

player.on( 'eventName' , function ( data ) { });

The events are equivalent to the HTML5 video events (except for cuechange , which is slightly different).

To remove a listener, call .off() with the callback function:

var callback = function ( ) {}; player.off( 'eventName' , callback);

If you pass only an event name, all listeners for that event will be removed.

play

Triggered when video playback is initiated.

{ duration : 61.857 percent : 0 seconds : 0 }

playing

Triggered when the video starts playing.

{ duration : 61.857 percent : 0 seconds : 0 }

pause

Triggered when the video pauses.

{ duration : 61.857 percent : 0 seconds : 0 }

ended

Triggered any time the video playback reaches the end. Note: when loop is turned on, the ended event will not fire.

{ duration : 61.857 percent : 1 seconds : 61.857 }

Triggered as the currentTime of the video updates. It generally fires every 250ms, but it may vary depending on the browser.

{ duration : 61.857 percent : 0.049 seconds : 3.034 }

progress

Triggered as the video is loaded. Reports back the amount of the video that has been buffered.

{ duration : 61.857 percent : 0.502 seconds : 31.052 }

seeking

Triggered when the player starts seeking to a specific time. A timeupdate event will also be fired at the same time.

{ duration : 61.857 percent : 0.485 seconds : 30 }

seeked

Triggered when the player seeks to a specific time. A timeupdate event will also be fired at the same time.

{ duration : 61.857 percent : 0.485 seconds : 30 }

texttrackchange

Triggered when the active text track (captions/subtitles) changes. The values will be null if text tracks are turned off.

{ kind : "captions" , label : "English CC" , language : "en" }

chapterchange

Triggered when the current chapter changes.

{ startTime : 15 , title : "Chapter 1" , index : 1 }

The index property of each chapter is the place it holds in the order of all the chapters. It starts at 1.

cuechange

Triggered when the active cue for the current text track changes. It also fires when the active text track changes. There may be multiple cues active.

{ cues : [ { html : "<i>Here at Vimeo, there's always <br>one thing on our minds:</i>" , text : "<i>Here at Vimeo, there's always ↵one thing on our minds:</i>" } ], kind : "captions" , label : "English CC" , language : "en" }

The text property of each cue is the raw value parsed from the caption or subtitle file. The html property contains the HTML that the Player renders for that cue.

cuepoint

Triggered when the current time hits a registered cue point.

{ time : 15 , data : { customKey : 'customValue' }, id : "40f5722b-09aa-4060-a887-3c81aaa37cce" }

The data property will be the custom data provided in the addCuePoint() call, or an empty object if none was provided.

volumechange

Triggered when the volume in the player changes. Some devices do not support setting the volume of the video independently from the system volume, so this event will never fire on those devices.

{ volume : 0.5 }

playbackratechange

Triggered when the playback rate of the video in the player changes. The ability to change rate can be disabled by the creator and the event will not fire for those videos. The new playback rate is returned with the event.

{ playbackRate : 1.5 }

bufferstart

Triggered when buffering starts in the player. This is also triggered during preload and while seeking. There is no associated data with this event.

bufferend

Triggered when buffering ends in the player. This is also triggered at the end of preload and seeking. There is no associated data with this event.

error

Triggered when some kind of error is generated in the player. In general if you are using this API library, you should use .catch() on each method call instead of globally listening for error events.

If the error was generated from a method call, the name of that method will be included.

{ message : "#984220 does not meet minimum contrast ratio. We recommend using brighter colors. (You could try #d35e30 instead.) See WCAG 2.0 guidelines: http://www.w3.org/TR/WCAG/#visual-audio-contrast" method : "setColor" name : "ContrastError" }

loaded

Triggered when a new video is loaded in the player.

{ id : 76979871 }

durationchange

Triggered when the duration attribute has been updated.

{ duration : 60 }

fullscreenchange

Triggered when the player enters or exits fullscreen.

{ fullscreen : true }

qualitychange

Triggered when the set quality changes.

{ quality : '720p' }

camerachange

Triggered when any of the camera properties change for 360° videos.

{ yaw : 270 , pitch : 90 , roll : 0 , fov : 45 }

resize

Triggered when the intrinsic size of the media changes.

{ videoWidth : 1280 , videoHeight : 720 }

enterpictureinpicture

Triggered when the player enters picture-in-picture.

leavepictureinpicture

Triggered when the player leaves picture-in-picture.