A small and fast GraphQL client for Vue.js 3.x

This is forked from my previous work at vue-gql before they decide to go for a different direction with this library.

Features

📦 Minimal: Its all you need to query GQL APIs

Its all you need to query GQL APIs 🦐 Tiny: Very small footprint

Very small footprint 🗄 Caching: Simple and convenient query caching by default

Simple and convenient query caching by default 👕 TypeScript: Written in Typescript and Supports GraphQL TS tooling

Written in Typescript and Supports GraphQL TS tooling 🖇 Composable: Built for the Composition API

Built for the Composition API ⚡️ Suspense: Supports the <Suspense> API in Vue 3

Supports the API in Vue 3 🔌 Plugins: Use existing plugins and create custom ones

Use existing plugins and create custom ones Higher-order components available

Why use this

GraphQL is just a simple HTTP request. This library is meant to be a tiny client without all the bells and whistles attached to Apollo and its ecosystem which subsequently means it is faster across the board due to it's smaller bundle size and reduced overhead. villus offers simple strategies to cache and batch, dedup your GraphQL requests.

villus also supports file uploads and subscriptions without compromising bundle size through plugins.

If you are looking for a more full-featured client use vue-apollo, it has everything you need.

You can read more about it in the announcement post.

Documentation

You can find the documentation here

Quick Start

First install villus :

yarn add villus graphql npm install villus graphql --save

Or because villus is so simple, you can use it via CDN:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue@3.0.2/dist/vue.global.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/villus@latest/dist/villus.min.js" > </ script >

You can now use it with either the new Vue composition API or higher order components.

Usage

Configure the GraphQL client for your root component:

import { useClient } from 'villus' ; export default { name : 'App' , setup() { useClient({ url : 'http://localhost:3002/graphql' , }); }, };

Then you can use useQuery in any child component:

<template> <div> <div v-if="data"> <pre>{{ data }}</pre> </div> </div> </template> <script> import { useQuery } from 'villus'; export default { setup() { const AllPosts = ` query AllPosts { posts { title } } `; const { data } = useQuery({ query: AllPosts, }); return { data }; }, }; </script>

There is also the higher-order component flavor if you prefer to use them instead. Read the docs for more examples and details.

villus makes frequent tasks such as re-fetching, caching, deduplication, mutations, and subscriptions a breeze. It has even built-in Suspense support with Vue 3! Consult the documentation for more use-cases and examples.

Compatibility

This library relies on the fetch web API to run queries, you can use unfetch (client-side) or node-fetch (server-side) to use as a polyfill.

Examples

Live examples can be found here

You can help this this project by donating one time or by sponsoring via the following link

License

MIT