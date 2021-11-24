A small and fast GraphQL client for Vue.js 3.x
This is forked from my previous work at vue-gql before they decide to go for a different direction with this library.
<Suspense> API in Vue 3
GraphQL is just a simple HTTP request. This library is meant to be a tiny client without all the bells and whistles attached to Apollo and its ecosystem which subsequently means it is faster across the board due to it's smaller bundle size and reduced overhead.
villus offers simple strategies to cache and batch, dedup your GraphQL requests.
villus also supports file uploads and subscriptions without compromising bundle size through plugins.
If you are looking for a more full-featured client use vue-apollo, it has everything you need.
You can read more about it in the announcement post.
You can find the documentation here
First install
villus:
yarn add villus graphql
# or npm
npm install villus graphql --save
Or because villus is so simple, you can use it via CDN:
<!-- Import Vue 3 -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@3.0.2/dist/vue.global.js"></script>
<!-- Villus -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/villus@latest/dist/villus.min.js"></script>
You can now use it with either the new Vue composition API or higher order components.
Configure the GraphQL client for your root component:
import { useClient } from 'villus';
export default {
name: 'App',
setup() {
useClient({
url: 'http://localhost:3002/graphql',
});
},
};
Then you can use
useQuery in any child component:
<template>
<div>
<div v-if="data">
<pre>{{ data }}</pre>
</div>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { useQuery } from 'villus';
export default {
setup() {
const AllPosts = `
query AllPosts {
posts {
title
}
}
`;
const { data } = useQuery({
query: AllPosts,
});
return { data };
},
};
</script>
There is also the higher-order component flavor if you prefer to use them instead. Read the docs for more examples and details.
villus makes frequent tasks such as re-fetching, caching, deduplication, mutations, and subscriptions a breeze. It has even built-in
Suspense support with Vue 3! Consult the documentation for more use-cases and examples.
This library relies on the
fetch web API to run queries, you can use
unfetch (client-side) or
node-fetch (server-side) to use as a polyfill.
Live examples can be found here
You can help this this project by donating one time or by sponsoring via the following link
MIT