The easiest way to integrate Views with your project is to follow this guide.
If you know what you're doing run it as a standalone command. You can install it with:
npm install --save-dev @viewstools/morph
Then, you can use it with any React or React Native app like this from within your project's folder:
# run on the src directory and morph as react-dom
views-morph src --watch --as react-dom
# run on the current directory and morph as react-native
views-morph . --watch --as react-dom
Views morphs
.view files into
.view.js. You may want to add those to
.gitignore:
**/*.view.js
Brilliant! Check out CONTRIBUTING.md for a step-by-step guide.
See https://views.tools for more info.
License BSD-Clause-3
by UXtemple