@viewstools/morph

by viewstools
24.23.3 (see all)

Views Tools morpher

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

112

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

33

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Views Tools language morpher

NPM package

Looking for Views Tools docs?

The easiest way to integrate Views with your project is to follow this guide.

If you know what you're doing run it as a standalone command. You can install it with:

npm install --save-dev @viewstools/morph

Then, you can use it with any React or React Native app like this from within your project's folder:

# run on the src directory and morph as react-dom
views-morph src --watch --as react-dom

# run on the current directory and morph as react-native
views-morph . --watch --as react-dom

Views morphs .view files into .view.js. You may want to add those to .gitignore:

**/*.view.js

Want to contribute?

Brilliant! Check out CONTRIBUTING.md for a step-by-step guide.

See https://views.tools for more info.

License BSD-Clause-3

by UXtemple

