Videogular

Ngx-Videogular is an HTML5 video player for Angular 2.0. Videogular is a wrapper over the HTML5 video tag, so you can just add whatever you want. This provides a very powerful, but simple to use solution, for everybody.

Moving from Videogular2 to Ngx-Videogular

Since videogular2 is unmaintained, we suggest moving to @videogular/ngx-videogular .

You can check out the migration guide here.

48% reduction on bundle size? Ivy Support?

All of that and more!

DashJS 2.X.X deprecation

From 2.0.1 onwards we'll only support DashJS v3.

For DashJS v2 compatiblity, please use @videogular/ngx-videogular version < 2.0.1.

How to install

To get up and running quickly, check out the getting started guide.

NPM commands

Run start to compile the project, execute tests and check coverage:

npm start

Run build to compile the project:

npm run build

Run test to test the project:

npm test

Run coverage to check the coverage report:

npm run coverage

To start the example app run the following commands and open http://localhost:8080:

cd examples npm install npm run build npm start

Quick template

Stackblitz Template

Credits

Videogular is a project created by Raúl Jiménez and released under MIT license.

This project would not be possible without our team members and an amazing community.