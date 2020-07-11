Ngx-Videogular is an HTML5 video player for Angular 2.0. Videogular is a wrapper over the HTML5 video tag, so you can just add whatever you want. This provides a very powerful, but simple to use solution, for everybody.
Since
videogular2 is unmaintained, we suggest moving to
@videogular/ngx-videogular.
You can check out the migration guide here.
From 2.0.1 onwards we'll only support DashJS v3.
For DashJS v2 compatiblity, please use @videogular/ngx-videogular version < 2.0.1.
To get up and running quickly, check out the getting started guide.
start to compile the project, execute tests and check coverage:
npm start
build to compile the project:
npm run build
test to test the project:
npm test
coverage to check the coverage report:
npm run coverage
To start the example app run the following commands and open http://localhost:8080:
cd examples
npm install
npm run build
npm start
Videogular wants to thank you to this companies for support this project:
Videogular is a project created by Raúl Jiménez and released under MIT license.
This project would not be possible without our team members and an amazing community.