ReactPlayer

A React component for playing a variety of URLs, including file paths, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, SoundCloud, Streamable, Vimeo, Wistia, Mixcloud, DailyMotion and Kaltura. Not using React? No problem.

Migrating to ReactPlayer v2.0

ReactPlayer v2.0 changes single player imports and adds lazy loading players. Support for preload has also been removed, plus some other changes. See MIGRATING.md for information.

Usage

npm install react-player

import React from 'react' import ReactPlayer from 'react-player' <ReactPlayer url= 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysz5S6PUM-U' />

By default, ReactPlayer supports many different types of url . If you only ever use one type, use imports such as react-player/youtube to reduce your bundle size. See config keys for all player keys.

import React from 'react' import ReactPlayer from 'react-player/youtube' <ReactPlayer url= 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysz5S6PUM-U' />

If your build system supports import() statements, use react-player/lazy to lazy load the appropriate player for the url you pass in. This adds several reactPlayer chunks to your output, but reduces your main bundle size.

import React from 'react' import ReactPlayer from 'react-player/lazy' <ReactPlayer url= 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysz5S6PUM-U' />

Demo page: https://cookpete.com/react-player

The component parses a URL and loads in the appropriate markup and external SDKs to play media from various sources. Props can be passed in to control playback and react to events such as buffering or media ending. See the demo source for a full example.

For platforms without direct use of npm modules, a minified version of ReactPlayer is located in dist after installing. To generate this file yourself, checkout the repo and run npm run build:dist .

Polyfills

If you are using npm and need to support browsers without Promise you will need a Promise polyfill.

and need to support browsers without you will need a polyfill. To support IE11 you will need to use babel-polyfill or a similar ES2015+ polyfill.

Autoplay

As of Chrome 66, videos must be muted in order to play automatically. Some players, like Facebook, cannot be unmuted until the user interacts with the video, so you may want to enable controls to allow users to unmute videos themselves. Please set muted={true} .

Props

Prop Description Default url The url of a video or song to play

◦ Can be an array or MediaStream object playing Set to true or false to pause or play the media false loop Set to true or false to loop the media false controls Set to true or false to display native player controls.

◦ For Vimeo videos, hiding controls must be enabled by the video owner. false light Set to true to show just the video thumbnail, which loads the full player on click

◦ Pass in an image URL to override the preview image false volume Set the volume of the player, between 0 and 1

◦ null uses default volume on all players #357 null muted Mutes the player

◦ Only works if volume is set false playbackRate Set the playback rate of the player

◦ Only supported by YouTube, Wistia, and file paths 1 width Set the width of the player 640px height Set the height of the player 360px style Add inline styles to the root element {} progressInterval The time between onProgress callbacks, in milliseconds 1000 playsinline Applies the playsinline attribute where supported false pip Set to true or false to enable or disable picture-in-picture mode

◦ Only available when playing file URLs in certain browsers false stopOnUnmount If you are using pip you may want to use stopOnUnmount={false} to continue playing in picture-in-picture mode even after ReactPlayer unmounts true fallback Element or component to use as a fallback if you are using lazy loading null wrapper Element or component to use as the container element div playIcon Element or component to use as the play icon in light mode previewTabIndex Set the tab index to be used on light mode 0 config Override options for the various players, see config prop

Callback props

Callback props take a function that gets fired on various player events:

Prop Description onReady Called when media is loaded and ready to play. If playing is set to true , media will play immediately onStart Called when media starts playing onPlay Called when media starts or resumes playing after pausing or buffering onProgress Callback containing played and loaded progress as a fraction, and playedSeconds and loadedSeconds in seconds

◦ eg { played: 0.12, playedSeconds: 11.3, loaded: 0.34, loadedSeconds: 16.7 } onDuration Callback containing duration of the media, in seconds onPause Called when media is paused onBuffer Called when media starts buffering onBufferEnd Called when media has finished buffering

◦ Works for files, YouTube and Facebook onSeek Called when media seeks with seconds parameter onPlaybackRateChange Called when playback rate of the player changed

◦ Only supported by YouTube, Wistia, and file paths onEnded Called when media finishes playing

◦ Does not fire when loop is set to true onError Called when an error occurs whilst attempting to play media onClickPreview Called when user clicks the light mode preview onEnablePIP Called when picture-in-picture mode is enabled onDisablePIP Called when picture-in-picture mode is disabled

Config prop

There is a single config prop to override settings for each type of player:

<ReactPlayer url={url} config={{ youtube : { playerVars : { showinfo : 1 } }, facebook : { appId : '12345' } }} />

Settings for each player live under different keys:

Methods

Static Methods

Method Description ReactPlayer.canPlay(url) Determine if a URL can be played. This does not detect media that is unplayable due to privacy settings, streaming permissions, etc. In that case, the onError prop will be invoked after attemping to play. Any URL that does not match any patterns will fall back to a native HTML5 media player. ReactPlayer.canEnablePiP(url) Determine if a URL can be played in picture-in-picture mode ReactPlayer.addCustomPlayer(CustomPlayer) Add a custom player. See Adding custom players ReactPlayer.removeCustomPlayers() Remove any players that have been added using addCustomPlayer()

Instance Methods

Use ref to call instance methods on the player. See the demo app for an example of this.

Method Description seekTo(amount, type) Seek to the given number of seconds, or fraction if amount is between 0 and 1

◦ type parameter lets you specify 'seconds' or 'fraction' to override default behaviour getCurrentTime() Returns the number of seconds that have been played

◦ Returns null if unavailable getSecondsLoaded() Returns the number of seconds that have been loaded

◦ Returns null if unavailable or unsupported getDuration() Returns the duration (in seconds) of the currently playing media

◦ Returns null if duration is unavailable getInternalPlayer() Returns the internal player of whatever is currently playing

◦ eg the YouTube player instance, or the <video> element when playing a video file

◦ Use getInternalPlayer('hls') to get the hls.js player

◦ Use getInternalPlayer('dash') to get the dash.js player

◦ Returns null if the internal player is unavailable showPreview() When using light mode, returns to the preview overlay

Advanced Usage

Light player

The light prop will render a video thumbnail with simple play icon, and only load the full player once a user has interacted with the image. Noembed is used to fetch thumbnails for a video URL. Note that automatic thumbnail fetching for Facebook, Wistia, Mixcloud and file URLs are not supported, and ongoing support for other URLs is not guaranteed.

If you want to pass in your own thumbnail to use, set light to the image URL rather than true .

The styles for the preview image and play icon can be overridden by targeting the CSS classes react-player__preview , react-player__shadow and react-player__play-icon .

Responsive player

Set width and height to 100% and wrap the player in a fixed aspect ratio box to get a responsive player:

class ResponsivePlayer extends Component { render () { return ( < div className = 'player-wrapper' > < ReactPlayer className = 'react-player' url = 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysz5S6PUM-U' width = '100%' height = '100%' /> </ div > ) } }

.player-wrapper { position : relative; padding-top : 56.25% } .react-player { position : absolute; top : 0 ; left : 0 ; }

See jsFiddle example

SDK Overrides

You can use your own version of any player SDK, assuming the correct window global is set before the player mounts. For example, to use a local version of hls.js , add <script src='/path/hls.js'></script> to your app. If window.Hls is available when ReactPlayer mounts, it will use that instead of loading hls.js from cdnjs . See #605 for more information.

Standalone player

If you aren’t using React, you can still render a player using the standalone library:

< script src = 'https://unpkg.com/react-player/dist/ReactPlayer.standalone.js' > </ script > < script > const container = document .getElementById( 'container' ) const url = 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d46Azg3Pm4c' renderReactPlayer(container, { url, playing : true }) function pausePlayer ( ) { renderReactPlayer(container, { url, playing : false }) } </ script >

See jsFiddle example

Adding custom players

If you have your own player that is compatible with ReactPlayer’s internal architecture, you can add it using addCustomPlayer :

import YourOwnPlayer from './somewhere' ; ReactPlayer.addCustomPlayer(YourOwnPlayer);

Use removeCustomPlayers to clear all custom players:

ReactPlayer.removeCustomPlayers();

It is your responsibility to ensure that custom players keep up with any internal changes to ReactPlayer in later versions.

Mobile considerations

Due to various restrictions, ReactPlayer is not guaranteed to function properly on mobile devices. The YouTube player documentation, for example, explains that certain mobile browsers require user interaction before playing:

The HTML5 <video> element, in certain mobile browsers (such as Chrome and Safari), only allows playback to take place if it’s initiated by a user interaction (such as tapping on the player).

Multiple Sources and Tracks

Passing an array of YouTube URLs to the url prop will load them as an untitled playlist.

<ReactPlayer url={[ 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUFJJNQGwhk' , 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNgP6d9HraI' ]} />

When playing file paths, an array of sources can be passed to the url prop to render multiple <source> tags.

<ReactPlayer playing url={[ 'foo.webm' , 'foo.ogg' ]} />

You can also specify a type for each source by using objects with src and type properties.

<ReactPlayer playing url={[ { src : 'foo.webm' , type : 'video/webm' }, { src : 'foo.ogg' , type : 'video/ogg' } ]} />

<track> elements for subtitles can be added using config.file :

<ReactPlayer playing url= 'foo.webm' config={{ file : { tracks : [ { kind : 'subtitles' , src : 'subs/subtitles.en.vtt' , srcLang : 'en' , default : true }, { kind : 'subtitles' , src : 'subs/subtitles.ja.vtt' , srcLang : 'ja' }, { kind : 'subtitles' , src : 'subs/subtitles.de.vtt' , srcLang : 'de' } ] }}} />

Supported media

Contributing

See the contribution guidelines before creating a pull request.

