Simple React hook to create a HTML5-compliant drag'n'drop zone for files.
Documentation and examples at https://react-dropzone.js.org. Source code at https://github.com/react-dropzone/react-dropzone/.
Install it from npm and include it in your React build process (using Webpack, Browserify, etc).
npm install --save react-dropzone
or:
yarn add react-dropzone
You can either use the hook:
import React, {useCallback} from 'react'
import {useDropzone} from 'react-dropzone'
function MyDropzone() {
const onDrop = useCallback(acceptedFiles => {
// Do something with the files
}, [])
const {getRootProps, getInputProps, isDragActive} = useDropzone({onDrop})
return (
<div {...getRootProps()}>
<input {...getInputProps()} />
{
isDragActive ?
<p>Drop the files here ...</p> :
<p>Drag 'n' drop some files here, or click to select files</p>
}
</div>
)
}
Or the wrapper component for the hook:
import React from 'react'
import Dropzone from 'react-dropzone'
<Dropzone onDrop={acceptedFiles => console.log(acceptedFiles)}>
{({getRootProps, getInputProps}) => (
<section>
<div {...getRootProps()}>
<input {...getInputProps()} />
<p>Drag 'n' drop some files here, or click to select files</p>
</div>
</section>
)}
</Dropzone>
If you want to access file contents you have to use the FileReader API:
import React, {useCallback} from 'react'
import {useDropzone} from 'react-dropzone'
function MyDropzone() {
const onDrop = useCallback((acceptedFiles) => {
acceptedFiles.forEach((file) => {
const reader = new FileReader()
reader.onabort = () => console.log('file reading was aborted')
reader.onerror = () => console.log('file reading has failed')
reader.onload = () => {
// Do whatever you want with the file contents
const binaryStr = reader.result
console.log(binaryStr)
}
reader.readAsArrayBuffer(file)
})
}, [])
const {getRootProps, getInputProps} = useDropzone({onDrop})
return (
<div {...getRootProps()}>
<input {...getInputProps()} />
<p>Drag 'n' drop some files here, or click to select files</p>
</div>
)
}
The dropzone property getters are just two functions that return objects with properties which you need to use to create the drag 'n' drop zone.
The root properties can be applied to whatever element you want, whereas the input properties must be applied to an
<input>:
import React from 'react'
import {useDropzone} from 'react-dropzone'
function MyDropzone() {
const {getRootProps, getInputProps} = useDropzone()
return (
<div {...getRootProps()}>
<input {...getInputProps()} />
<p>Drag 'n' drop some files here, or click to select files</p>
</div>
)
}
Note that whatever other props you want to add to the element where the props from
getRootProps() are set, you should always pass them through that function rather than applying them on the element itself.
This is in order to avoid your props being overridden (or overriding the props returned by
getRootProps()):
<div
{...getRootProps({
onClick: event => console.log(event),
role: 'button',
'aria-label': 'drag and drop area',
...
})}
/>
In the example above, the provided
{onClick} handler will be invoked before the internal one, therefore, internal callbacks can be prevented by simply using stopPropagation.
See Events for more examples.
Important: if you omit rendering an
<input> and/or binding the props from
getInputProps(), opening a file dialog will not be possible.
Both
getRootProps and
getInputProps accept a custom
refKey (defaults to
ref) as one of the attributes passed down in the parameter.
This can be useful when the element you're trying to apply the props from either one of those fns does not expose a reference to the element, e.g:
import React from 'react'
import {useDropzone} from 'react-dropzone'
// NOTE: After v4.0.0, styled components exposes a ref using forwardRef,
// therefore, no need for using innerRef as refKey
import styled from 'styled-components'
const StyledDiv = styled.div`
// Some styling here
`
function Example() {
const {getRootProps, getInputProps} = useDropzone()
<StyledDiv {...getRootProps({ refKey: 'innerRef' })}>
<input {...getInputProps()} />
<p>Drag 'n' drop some files here, or click to select files</p>
</StyledDiv>
}
If you're working with Material UI v4 and would like to apply the root props on some component that does not expose a ref, use RootRef:
import React from 'react'
import {useDropzone} from 'react-dropzone'
import RootRef from '@material-ui/core/RootRef'
function PaperDropzone() {
const {getRootProps, getInputProps} = useDropzone()
const {ref, ...rootProps} = getRootProps()
<RootRef rootRef={ref}>
<Paper {...rootProps}>
<input {...getInputProps()} />
<p>Drag 'n' drop some files here, or click to select files</p>
</Paper>
</RootRef>
}
IMPORTANT: do not set the
ref prop on the elements where
getRootProps()/
getInputProps() props are set, instead, get the refs from the hook itself:
import React from 'react'
import {useDropzone} from 'react-dropzone'
function Refs() {
const {
getRootProps,
getInputProps,
rootRef, // Ref to the `<div>`
inputRef // Ref to the `<input>`
} = useDropzone()
<div {...getRootProps()}>
<input {...getInputProps()} />
<p>Drag 'n' drop some files here, or click to select files</p>
</div>
}
If you're using the
<Dropzone> component, though, you can set the
ref prop on the component itself which will expose the
{open} prop that can be used to open the file dialog programmatically:
import React, {createRef} from 'react'
import Dropzone from 'react-dropzone'
const dropzoneRef = createRef()
<Dropzone ref={dropzoneRef}>
{({getRootProps, getInputProps}) => (
<div {...getRootProps()}>
<input {...getInputProps()} />
<p>Drag 'n' drop some files here, or click to select files</p>
</div>
)}
</Dropzone>
dropzoneRef.open()
react-dropzone makes some of its drag 'n' drop callbacks asynchronous to enable promise based
getFilesFromEvent() functions. In order to test components that use this library, you need to use the react-testing-library:
import React from 'react'
import Dropzone from 'react-dropzone'
import {act, fireEvent, render, waitFor} from '@testing-library/react'
test('invoke onDragEnter when dragenter event occurs', async () => {
const file = new File([
JSON.stringify({ping: true})
], 'ping.json', { type: 'application/json' })
const data = mockData([file])
const onDragEnter = jest.fn()
const ui = (
<Dropzone onDragEnter={onDragEnter}>
{({ getRootProps, getInputProps }) => (
<div {...getRootProps()}>
<input {...getInputProps()} />
</div>
)}
</Dropzone>
)
const { container, rerender } = render(ui)
const dropzone = container.querySelector('div')
dispatchEvt(dropzone, 'dragenter', data)
await flushPromises(rerender, ui)
expect(onDragEnter).toHaveBeenCalled()
})
async function flushPromises(rerender, ui) {
await act(() => waitFor(() => rerender(ui)))
}
function dispatchEvt(node, type, data) {
const event = new Event(type, { bubbles: true })
Object.assign(event, data)
fireEvent(node, event)
}
function mockData(files) {
return {
dataTransfer: {
files,
items: files.map(file => ({
kind: 'file',
type: file.type,
getAsFile: () => file
})),
types: ['Files']
}
}
}
NOTE: using Enzyme for testing is not supported at the moment, see #2011.
More examples for this can be found in
react-dropzone's own test suites.
React 16.8 or above is required because we use hooks (the lib itself is a hook).
Files returned by the hook or passed as arg to the
onDrop cb won't have the properties
path or
fullPath.
For more inf check this SO question and this issue.
This lib is not a file uploader; as such, it does not process files or provide any way to make HTTP requests to some server; if you're looking for that, checkout filepond or uppy.io.
If you use \<label> as the root element, the file dialog will be opened twice; see #1107 why. To avoid this, use
noClick:
import React, {useCallback} from 'react'
import {useDropzone} from 'react-dropzone'
function MyDropzone() {
const {getRootProps, getInputProps} = useDropzone({noClick: true})
return (
<label {...getRootProps()}>
<input {...getInputProps()} />
</label>
)
}
If you bind a click event on an inner element and use
open(), it will trigger a click on the root element too, resulting in the file dialog opening twice. To prevent this, use the
noClick on the root:
import React, {useCallback} from 'react'
import {useDropzone} from 'react-dropzone'
function MyDropzone() {
const {getRootProps, getInputProps, open} = useDropzone({noClick: true})
return (
<div {...getRootProps()}>
<input {...getInputProps()} />
<button type="button" onClick={open}>
Open
</button>
</div>
)
}
The
onFileDialogCancel() cb is unstable in most browsers, meaning, there's a good chance of it being triggered even though you have selected files.
We rely on using a timeout of
300ms after the window is focused (the window
onfocus event is triggered when the file select dialog is closed) to check if any files were selected and trigger
onFileDialogCancel if none were selected.
As one can imagine, this doesn't really work if there's a lot of files or large files as by the time we trigger the check, the browser is still processing the files and no
onchange events are triggered yet on the input. Check #1031 for more info.
Fortunately, there's the File System Access API, which is currently a working draft and some browsers support it (see browser compatibility), that provides a reliable way to prompt the user for file selection and capture cancellation.
And this lib makes use of it if available. Though, there's a small catch: using file extensions for the
accept property is not supported; you must use MIME types as described in common MIME types. Also check accepting specific file types for more info on the subject of
accept limitations.
Also keep in mind that the FS access API can only be used in secure contexts.
NOTE You can disable using the FS access API with the
useFsAccessApi property:
useDropzone({useFsAccessApi: false}).
We use browserslist config to state the browser support for this lib, so check it out on browserslist.dev.
React Dropzone integrates perfectly with Pintura Image Editor, creating a modern image editing experience. Pintura supports crop aspect ratios, resizing, rotating, cropping, annotating, filtering, and much more.
Checkout the Pintura integration example.
MIT