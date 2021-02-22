Confetti without the cleanup. Demo
Based on a pen by @Gthibaud: https://codepen.io/Gthibaud/pen/ENzXbp
npm install react-confetti
width and
height props are recommended. They will default to the initial window dimensions, but will not respond to resize events. It is recommended to provide the dimensions yourself. Here is an example using a hook:
import React from 'react'
import useWindowSize from 'react-use/lib/useWindowSize'
import Confetti from 'react-confetti'
export default () => {
const { width, height } = useWindowSize()
return (
<Confetti
width={width}
height={height}
/>
)
}
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
width
Number
window.innerWidth \|\| 300
|Width of the
<canvas> element.
height
Number
window.innerHeight \|\| 200
|Height of the
<canvas> element.
numberOfPieces
Number
|200
|Number of confetti pieces at one time.
confettiSource
{ x: Number, y: Number, w: Number, h: Number }
{x: 0, y: 0, w: canvas.width, h:0}
|Rectangle where the confetti should spawn. Default is across the top.
friction
Number
|0.99
wind
Number
|0
gravity
Number
|0.1
initialVelocityX
Number \| { min: Number, max: Number }
|4
|Range of values between which confetti is emitted horizontally, positive numbers being rightward, and negative numbers being leftward. Giving a number
x is equivalent to giving a range
{ min: -x, max: x }.
initialVelocityY
Number \| { min: Number, max: Number }
|10
|Range of values between which confetti is emitted vertically, positive numbers being downward, and negative numbers being upward. Giving a number
y is equivalent to giving a range
{ min: -y, max: 0 }.
colors
String[]
['#f44336'
'#e91e63'
'#9c27b0'
'#673ab7'
'#3f51b5'
'#2196f3'
'#03a9f4'
'#00bcd4'
'#009688'
'#4CAF50'
'#8BC34A'
'#CDDC39'
'#FFEB3B'
'#FFC107'
'#FF9800'
'#FF5722'
'#795548']
|All available Colors for the confetti pieces.
opacity
Number
|1.0
recycle
Bool
|true
|Keep spawning confetti after
numberOfPieces pieces have been shown.
run
Bool
|true
|Run the animation loop
tweenDuration
Number
|5000
|How fast the confetti is added
tweenFunction
(currentTime: number, currentValue: number, targetValue: number, duration: number, s?: number) => number
|easeInOutQuad
|See tween-functions
drawShape
(context: CanvasRenderingContext2D) => void
undefined
|See below
onConfettiComplete
(confetti: Confetti) => void
undefined
|Called when all confetti has fallen off-canvas.
drawShape()
Draw a custom shape for a particle. If not provided, defaults to a random selection of a square, circle or strip confetto. The function is called with the canvas context as a parameter and the Particle as the
this context.
For example, to draw all spirals:
<Confetti
drawShape={ctx => {
ctx.beginPath()
for(let i = 0; i < 22; i++) {
const angle = 0.35 * i
const x = (0.2 + (1.5 * angle)) * Math.cos(angle)
const y = (0.2 + (1.5 * angle)) * Math.sin(angle)
ctx.lineTo(x, y)
}
ctx.stroke()
ctx.closePath()
}}
/>