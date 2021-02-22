Confetti without the cleanup. Demo

Based on a pen by @Gthibaud: https://codepen.io/Gthibaud/pen/ENzXbp

Install

npm install react-confetti

Use

width and height props are recommended. They will default to the initial window dimensions, but will not respond to resize events. It is recommended to provide the dimensions yourself. Here is an example using a hook:

import React from 'react' import useWindowSize from 'react-use/lib/useWindowSize' import Confetti from 'react-confetti' export default () => { const { width, height } = useWindowSize() return ( < Confetti width = {width} height = {height} /> ) }

Props

Property Type Default Description width Number window.innerWidth \|\| 300 Width of the <canvas> element. height Number window.innerHeight \|\| 200 Height of the <canvas> element. numberOfPieces Number 200 Number of confetti pieces at one time. confettiSource { x: Number, y: Number, w: Number, h: Number } {x: 0, y: 0, w: canvas.width, h:0} Rectangle where the confetti should spawn. Default is across the top. friction Number 0.99 wind Number 0 gravity Number 0.1 initialVelocityX Number \| { min: Number, max: Number } 4 Range of values between which confetti is emitted horizontally, positive numbers being rightward, and negative numbers being leftward. Giving a number x is equivalent to giving a range { min: -x, max: x } . initialVelocityY Number \| { min: Number, max: Number } 10 Range of values between which confetti is emitted vertically, positive numbers being downward, and negative numbers being upward. Giving a number y is equivalent to giving a range { min: -y, max: 0 } . colors String[] ['#f44336'

'#e91e63'

'#9c27b0'

'#673ab7'

'#3f51b5'

'#2196f3'

'#03a9f4'

'#00bcd4'

'#009688'

'#4CAF50'

'#8BC34A'

'#CDDC39'

'#FFEB3B'

'#FFC107'

'#FF9800'

'#FF5722'

'#795548']

All available Colors for the confetti pieces. opacity Number 1.0 recycle Bool true Keep spawning confetti after numberOfPieces pieces have been shown. run Bool true Run the animation loop tweenDuration Number 5000 How fast the confetti is added tweenFunction (currentTime: number, currentValue: number, targetValue: number, duration: number, s?: number) => number easeInOutQuad See tween-functions drawShape (context: CanvasRenderingContext2D) => void undefined See below onConfettiComplete (confetti: Confetti) => void undefined Called when all confetti has fallen off-canvas.

Draw a custom shape for a particle. If not provided, defaults to a random selection of a square, circle or strip confetto. The function is called with the canvas context as a parameter and the Particle as the this context.

For example, to draw all spirals: