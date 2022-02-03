openbase logo
@vertx/web-common

by reactiverse
4.2.1 (see all)

🚀 fast JavaScript 4 Eclipse Vert.x

125

781

16d ago

31

1

Apache-2.0

Built-In

No?

Readme

ES4X

This is the EcmaScript (5.1+) language support for Eclipse Vert.x

CI Join the chat at https://gitter.im/es4x/Lobby Security Status

Why?

10 things I've learned making the fastest JS runtime in the world

JavaScript is fast, and this is the way to make it even faster 🚀🚀🚀

Usage

Create a project:

# create a generic project
mkdir my-app
cd my-app
# init the project
npm init @es4x project
# add other dependencies...
npm install @vertx/unit --save-dev
npm install @vertx/core --save-prod
# will trigger the download
# of the java dependencies
npm install

Create your index.js:

/// <reference types="es4x" />
// @ts-check

vertx
  .createHttpServer()
  .requestHandler(function (req) {
    req.response().end("Hello!");
  })
  .listen(8080);

console.log('Server listening at: http://localhost:8080/');

and your index.test.js:

import { TestSuite } from '@vertx/unit';

const suite = TestSuite.create("the_test_suite");

suite.test("my_test_case", function (context) {
  var s = "value";
  context.assertEquals("value", s);
});

suite.run();

npm start

Profit!

Documentation

For more documentation please see docs.

