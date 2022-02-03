@vertx/service-discovery-bridge-kubernetes

This is the EcmaScript (5.1+) language support for Eclipse Vert.x
JavaScript is fast, and this is the way to make it even faster 🚀🚀🚀
Create a project:
# create a generic project
mkdir my-app
cd my-app
# init the project
npm init @es4x project
# add other dependencies...
npm install @vertx/unit --save-dev
npm install @vertx/core --save-prod
# will trigger the download
# of the java dependencies
npm install
Create your
index.js:
/// <reference types="es4x" />
// @ts-check
vertx
.createHttpServer()
.requestHandler(function (req) {
req.response().end("Hello!");
})
.listen(8080);
console.log('Server listening at: http://localhost:8080/');
and your
index.test.js:
import { TestSuite } from '@vertx/unit';
const suite = TestSuite.create("the_test_suite");
suite.test("my_test_case", function (context) {
var s = "value";
context.assertEquals("value", s);
});
suite.run();
npm start
Profit!
For more documentation please see docs.