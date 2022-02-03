ES4X

This is the EcmaScript (5.1+) language support for Eclipse Vert.x

JavaScript is fast, and this is the way to make it even faster 🚀🚀🚀

Usage

Create a project:

mkdir my-app cd my-app npm init @es4x project npm install @vertx /unit --save-dev npm install @vertx /core --save-prod npm install

Create your index.js :

vertx .createHttpServer() .requestHandler( function ( req ) { req.response().end( "Hello!" ); }) .listen( 8080 ); console .log( 'Server listening at: http://localhost:8080/' );

and your index.test.js :

import { TestSuite } from '@vertx/unit' ; const suite = TestSuite.create( "the_test_suite" ); suite.test( "my_test_case" , function ( context ) { var s = "value" ; context.assertEquals( "value" , s); }); suite.run();

npm start

Profit!

Documentation

For more documentation please see docs.