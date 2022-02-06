Looking for Verdaccio 5? Check branch
5.x.
Verdaccio is a simple, zero-config-required local private npm registry. No need for an entire database just to get started! Verdaccio comes out of the box with its own tiny database, and the ability to proxy other registries (eg. npmjs.org), caching the downloaded modules along the way. For those looking to extend their storage capabilities, Verdaccio supports various community-made plugins to hook into services such as Amazon's s3, Google Cloud Storage or create your own plugin.
Latest Node.js v16 required
Install with npm:
npm install --global verdaccio@6-next
or
docker pull verdaccio/verdaccio:nightly-master
If you want to use all benefits of npm package system in your company without sending all code to the public, and use your private packages just as easy as public ones.
If you have more than one server you want to install packages on, you might want to use this to decrease latency (presumably "slow" npmjs.org will be connected to only once per package/version) and provide limited failover (if npmjs.org is down, we might still find something useful in the cache) or avoid issues like How one developer just broke Node, Babel and thousands of projects in 11 lines of JavaScript, Many packages suddenly disappeared or Registry returns 404 for a package I have installed before.
If you use multiples registries in your organization and need to fetch packages from multiple sources in one single project you might take advance of the uplinks feature with Verdaccio, chaining multiple registries and fetching from one single endpoint.
If you want to use a modified version of some 3rd-party package (for example, you found a bug, but maintainer didn't accept pull request yet), you can publish your version locally under the same name. See in detail here.
Verdaccio has proved to be a lightweight registry that can be booted in a couple of seconds, fast enough for any CI. Many open source projects use verdaccio for end to end testing, to mention some examples, create-react-app, mozilla neutrino, pnpm, storybook, alfresco or eclipse theia. You can read more in dedicated article to E2E in our blog.
Run in your terminal
verdaccio
You would need set some npm configuration, this is optional.
npm set registry http://localhost:4873/
For one-off commands or to avoid setting the registry globally:
NPM_CONFIG_REGISTRY=http://localhost:4873 npm i
Now you can navigate to http://localhost:4873/ where your local packages will be listed and can be searched.
Warning: Verdaccio does not currently support PM2's cluster mode, running it with cluster mode may cause unknown behavior.
npm adduser --registry http://localhost:4873
if you use HTTPS, add an appropriate CA information ("null" means get CA list from OS)
npm set ca null
npm publish --registry http://localhost:4873
This will prompt you for user credentials which will be saved on the
verdaccio server.
Below are the most commonly needed information, every aspect of Docker and verdaccio is documented separately
docker pull verdaccio/verdaccio:nightly-master
Available as tags.
To run the docker container:
docker run -it --rm --name verdaccio -p 4873:4873 verdaccio/verdaccio
Docker examples are available in this repository.
Verdaccio aims to support all features of a standard npm client that make sense to support in private repository. Unfortunately, it isn't always possible.
If you want to report a security vulnerability, please follow the steps which we have defined for you in our security policy.
If you have any issue you can try the following options, do no desist to ask or check our issues database, perhaps someone has asked already what you are looking for.
Verdaccio is MIT licensed
The Verdaccio documentation and logos (excluding /thanks, e.g., .md, .png, .sketch) files within the /assets folder) is Creative Commons licensed.