Verdaccio Monorepo

This monorepo contains all the packages that composes the Verdaccio 5.x architecture, except Verdaccio itself and UI.

⚠️ DEPRECATED All packages were moved to verdaccio/verdaccio/ master branch, only security vulnerabilities will be commited on this repo until verdaccio@5.x.x is being is replaced by major release. Features please refer to the main repository. Only bugs and security updates are allowed on this repository.

