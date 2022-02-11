openbase logo
@verdaccio/babel-preset

by verdaccio
10.0.0 (see all)

🏰Monorepo to keep all the packages for Verdaccio ecosystem (deprecated, only v5 changes)

142

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

29

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Verdaccio Monorepo

This monorepo contains all the packages that composes the Verdaccio 5.x architecture, except Verdaccio itself and UI.

⚠️ DEPRECATED All packages were moved to verdaccio/verdaccio/ master branch, only security vulnerabilities will be commited on this repo until verdaccio@5.x.x is being is replaced by major release. Features please refer to the main repository. Only bugs and security updates are allowed on this repository.

Contributing

Please, refer to our CONTRIBUTING to learn how to contribute.

License

Verdaccio Monorepo is an open source project with MIT license

