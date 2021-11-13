ƒun

Local serverless function λ development runtime.

Example

Given a Lambda function like this one:

exports.handler = function ( event, context, callback ) { callback( null , { hello : 'world' }); };

You can invoke this function locally using the code below:

import { createFunction } from '@vercel/fun' ; async function main ( ) { const fn = await createFunction({ Code : { Directory : __dirname + '/example' }, Handler : 'index.handler' , Runtime : 'nodejs8.10' , Environment : { Variables : { HELLO : 'world' } }, MemorySize : 512 }); const res = await fn({ hello : 'world' }); console .log(res); await fn.destroy(); } main().catch( console .error);

Caveats

ƒun provides an execution environment that closely resembles the real Lambda environment, with some key differences that are documented here:

Lambdas processes are ran as your own user, not the sbx_user1051 user.

user. Processes are not sandboxed nor chrooted, so do not rely on hard-coded locations like /var/task , /var/runtime , /opt , etc. Instead, your function code should use the environment variables that represent these locations (namely LAMBDA_TASK_ROOT and LAMBDA_RUNTIME_DIR ).

, , , etc. Instead, your function code should use the environment variables that represent these locations (namely and ). Processes are frozen by sending the SIGSTOP signal to the lambda process, and unfrozen by sending the SIGCONT signal, not using the cgroup freezer.

signal to the lambda process, and unfrozen by sending the signal, not using the cgroup freezer. Lambdas that compile to native executables (i.e. Go) will need to be compiled for your operating system. So if you are on macOS, then the binary needs to be executable on macOS.

Runtimes

ƒun aims to support all runtimes that AWS Lambda provides. Currently implemented are: