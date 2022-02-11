This repo has been archived and the source has been moved to vercel/fetch monorepo
A decorator on top of
fetch that caches the DNS query of the
hostname of the passed URL.
const fetch = require('@vercel/fetch-cached-dns')(require('node-fetch'))
Since this implementation is implementing redirects we are providing an
onRedirect extra
option to the
fetch call that gets called with the response object and the options that
will be used for the next request. This allows to access the request from outside and to
modify the options.
NOTE: if the fetch implementation is not supplied, it will attempt to use peerDep
node-fetch