Opinionated
fetch optimized for use inside microservices. Bundles:
It automatically configures an
agent via agentkeepalive,
if not provided, with the following settings:
|Name
|Value
maxSockets
|200
maxFreeSockets
|20
timeout
|60000
freeSocketKeepAliveTimeout
|30000
JavaScript
const fetch = require('@vercel/fetch')(require('some-fetch-implementation'));
TypeScript
import createFetch from '@vercel/fetch';
import * as fetch from 'some-fetch-implementation';
const fetch = createFetch(fetch);
If no fetch implementation is supplied, it will attempt to use peerDep
node-fetch.