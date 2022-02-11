Opinionated fetch optimized for use inside microservices. Bundles:

It automatically configures an agent via agentkeepalive, if not provided, with the following settings:

Name Value maxSockets 200 maxFreeSockets 20 timeout 60000 freeSocketKeepAliveTimeout 30000

How to use

JavaScript

const fetch = require ( '@vercel/fetch' )( require ( 'some-fetch-implementation' ));

TypeScript

import createFetch from '@vercel/fetch' ; import * as fetch from 'some-fetch-implementation' ; const fetch = createFetch(fetch);