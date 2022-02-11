A headless GraphQL ecommerce framework built on Node.js with Nest & TypeScript, with a focus on developer productivity and ease of customization.
This project is a monorepo managed with Lerna. Several npm packages are published from this repo, which can be found in the
packages/ directory.
vendure/
├── docs/ # Documentation source
├── e2e-common/ # Shared config for package e2e tests
├── packages/ # Source for the Vendure server, admin-ui & plugin packages
├── scripts/
├── changelog/ # Scripts used to generate the changelog based on the git history
├── codegen/ # Scripts used to generate TypeScript code from the GraphQL APIs
├── docs/ # Scripts used to generate documentation markdown from the source
The following instructions are for those who want to develop the Vendure core framework or plugins (e.g. if you intend to make a pull request). For instructions on how to build a project using Vendure, please see the Getting Started guide.
yarn
The root directory has a
package.json which contains build-related dependencies for tasks including:
yarn bootstrap
This runs the Lerna "bootstrap" command, which cross-links monorepo dependencies.
yarn build
Packages must be built (i.e. TypeScript compiled, admin ui app built, certain assets copied etc.) before being used.
Note that this can take a few minutes.
The server requires an SQL database to be available. The simplest option is to use SQLite, but if you have Docker available you can use the dev-server docker-compose file which will start up both MariaDB and Postgres as well as their GUI management tools.
Vendure uses TypeORM, and officially supports MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQLite, though other TypeORM-supported databases may work.
getDbConfig() function are correct for the database type you will be using.
getDbConfig() settings. If you are using SQLite, you can skip this step.
If you do not specify the
cd packages/dev-server
DB=<mysql|postgres|sqlite> yarn populate
DB variable, it will default to "mysql".
cd packages/dev-server
DB=<mysql|postgres|sqlite> yarn start
Or if you are in the root package
DB=<mysql|postgres|sqlite> yarn dev-server:start
If you do not specify the
DB argument, it will default to "mysql".
cd packages/admin-ui
yarn start
graphql-code-generator is used to automatically create TypeScript interfaces for all GraphQL server operations and admin ui queries. These generated interfaces are used in both the admin ui and the server.
Running
yarn codegen will generate the following files:
packages/common/src/generated-types.ts: Types, Inputs & resolver args relating to the Admin API
packages/common/src/generated-shop-types.ts: Types, Inputs & resolver args relating to the Shop API
packages/admin-ui/src/lib/core/src/common/generated-types.ts: Types & operations relating to the admin-ui queries & mutations.
packages/admin-ui/src/lib/core/src/common/introspection-result.ts: Used by the Apollo Client
IntrospectionFragmentMatcher to correctly handle fragments in the Admin UI.
The core and several other packages have unit tests which are can be run all together by running
yarn test from the root directory, or individually by running it from the package directory.
Unit tests are co-located with the files which they test, and have the suffix
.spec.ts.
Certain packages have e2e tests, which are located at
/packages/<name>/e2e/. All e2e tests can be run by running
yarn e2e from the root directory, or individually by running it from the package directory.
e2e tests use the
@vendure/testing package. For details of how the setup works, see the Testing docs
When debugging e2e tests, set an environment variable
E2E_DEBUG=true which will increase the global Jest timeout and allow you to step through the e2e tests without the tests automatically failing due to timeout.
All packages in this repo are released at every version change (using Lerna's fixed mode). This simplifies both the development (tracking multiple disparate versions is tough) and also the developer experience for users of the framework (it is simple to see that all packages are up-to-date and compatible).
To make a release:
yarn publish-release
It will run
lerna publish which will prompt for which version to update to. Although we are using conventional commits, the version is not automatically being calculated from the commit messages. Therefore the next version should be manually selected.
Next it will build all packages to ensure the distributed files are up to date.
Finally the command will create changelog entries for this release.
git push origin master --follow-tags
The reason we do not rely on Lerna to push the release to Git is that this repo has a lengthy pre-push hook which runs all tests and builds the admin ui. This long wait then invalidates the npm OTP and the publish will fail. So the solution is to publish first and then push.
MIT