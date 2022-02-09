





Solana JavaScript API

This is the Solana Javascript API built on the Solana JSON RPC API

Latest API Documentation

Installation

Yarn

$ yarn add /web3.js

npm

$ npm install --save /web3.js

Browser bundle

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@solana/web3.js@latest/lib/index.iife.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@solana/web3.js@latest/lib/index.iife.min.js" > </ script >

Development Environment Setup

Install the latest Solana release from https://docs.solana.com/cli/install-solana-cli-tools

Run test validator

Use solana-test-validator from the latest Solana release

BPF program development

Use cargo build-bpf from the latest Solana release

Usage

Javascript

const solanaWeb3 = require ( '@solana/web3.js' ); console .log(solanaWeb3);

ES6

import * as solanaWeb3 from '@solana/web3.js' ; console .log(solanaWeb3);

Browser bundle

console .log(solanaWeb3);

Examples

Example scripts for the web3.js repo and native programs:

Example scripts for the Solana Program Library:

Flow

A Flow library definition is provided at https://unpkg.com/@solana/web3.js@latest/module.flow.js. Download the file and add the following line under the [libs] section of your project's .flowconfig to activate it:

[libs] node_modules/@solana/web3.js/module.flow.js

Releases

Releases are available on Github and npmjs.com

Each Github release features a tarball containing API documentation and a minified version of the module suitable for direct use in a browser environment ( <script> tag)

Disclaimer

All claims, content, designs, algorithms, estimates, roadmaps, specifications, and performance measurements described in this project are done with the Solana Foundation's ("SF") best efforts. It is up to the reader to check and validate their accuracy and truthfulness. Furthermore nothing in this project constitutes a solicitation for investment.

Any content produced by SF or developer resources that SF provides, are for educational and inspiration purposes only. SF does not encourage, induce or sanction the deployment, integration or use of any such applications (including the code comprising the Solana blockchain protocol) in violation of applicable laws or regulations and hereby prohibits any such deployment, integration or use. This includes use of any such applications by the reader (a) in violation of export control or sanctions laws of the United States or any other applicable jurisdiction, (b) if the reader is located in or ordinarily resident in a country or territory subject to comprehensive sanctions administered by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), or (c) if the reader is or is working on behalf of a Specially Designated National (SDN) or a person subject to similar blocking or denied party prohibitions.

The reader should be aware that U.S. export control and sanctions laws prohibit U.S. persons (and other persons that are subject to such laws) from transacting with persons in certain countries and territories or that are on the SDN list. As a project based primarily on open-source software, it is possible that such sanctioned persons may nevertheless bypass prohibitions, obtain the code comprising the Solana blockchain protocol (or other project code or applications) and deploy, integrate, or otherwise use it. Accordingly, there is a risk to individuals that other persons using the Solana blockchain protocol may be sanctioned persons and that transactions with such persons would be a violation of U.S. export controls and sanctions law. This risk applies to individuals, organizations, and other ecosystem participants that deploy, integrate, or use the Solana blockchain protocol code directly (e.g., as a node operator), and individuals that transact on the Solana blockchain through light clients, third party interfaces, and/or wallet software.