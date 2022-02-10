openbase logo
@veek/nestjs-modules-mailer

by nest-modules
1.3.2 (see all)

📨 A mailer module for Nest framework (node.js)

Readme

Nest Logo

A mailer module for Nest framework (node.js) using Nodemailer library

Installation

npm install --save @nestjs-modules/mailer nodemailer
npm install --save-dev @types/nodemailer
#or
yarn add @nestjs-modules/mailer nodemailer
yarn add -D @types/nodemailer

Hint: handlebars and pug is an optional dependency, if you want to use the template, you must install it.

with npm

npm install --save handlebars
#or
npm install --save pug
#or
npm install --save ejs

with yarn

yarn add handlebars
#or
yarn add pug
#or
yarn add ejs

Documentation

you can find all the documentation here for the email module

Starter kit

Contributing

License

MIT

