A mailer module for Nest framework (node.js) using Nodemailer library
npm install --save @nestjs-modules/mailer nodemailer
npm install --save-dev @types/nodemailer
#or
yarn add @nestjs-modules/mailer nodemailer
yarn add -D @types/nodemailer
Hint: handlebars and pug is an optional dependency, if you want to use the template, you must install it.
npm install --save handlebars
#or
npm install --save pug
#or
npm install --save ejs
yarn add handlebars
#or
yarn add pug
#or
yarn add ejs
