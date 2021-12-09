openbase logo
@vechaiui/core

by vechai
0.6.0 (see all)

A set of high-quality accessible React UI components with the built-in dark mode using Tailwind CSS. Pre-designed headless ui and radix-ui.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

247

GitHub Stars

767

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vechai UI

Collection of Accessible React UI Components using TailwindCSS.

npm latest package npm downloads

✨ Features

  • 📦 A set of accessibility React components & pre-designed headlessui + radix-ui components.
  • 🛠️ Written in TypeScript.
  • 🌙 Built-in Dark mode.
  • 🌈 Powerful theme customization.

Installation

npm i @vechaiui/core @vechaiui/react @tailwindcss/forms

Yarn

yarn add @vechaiui/core @vechaiui/react @tailwindcss/forms

Development

Prerequisites: Node.js v12+, Yarn v1.22+

After cloning this repo, run:

  1. yarn boot to install all dependencies & build all packages.
  2. yarn start to run storybook
  3. yarn docs:dev to run document website

Contributing

All contributions are welcome. Even, if you notice wrong information, typos, or grammar mistake (English is not my primary language). Feel free to open an issue or create a pull request.

License

MIT License © 2021 pepelele

