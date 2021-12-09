npm i @vechaiui/core @vechaiui/react @tailwindcss/forms
Yarn
yarn add @vechaiui/core @vechaiui/react @tailwindcss/forms
Prerequisites: Node.js v12+, Yarn v1.22+
After cloning this repo, run:
yarn boot to install all dependencies & build all packages.
yarn start to run storybook
yarn docs:dev to run document website
All contributions are welcome. Even, if you notice wrong information, typos, or grammar mistake (English is not my primary language). Feel free to open an issue or create a pull request.
MIT License © 2021 pepelele