Vechai UI

Collection of Accessible React UI Components using TailwindCSS.

✨ Features

📦 A set of accessibility React components & pre-designed headlessui + radix-ui components.

🛠️ Written in TypeScript.

🌙 Built-in Dark mode.

🌈 Powerful theme customization.

Installation

npm i @vechaiui /core @vechaiui /react @tailwindcss /forms

Yarn

yarn add @vechaiui /core @vechaiui /react @tailwindcss /forms

Development

Prerequisites: Node.js v12+, Yarn v1.22+

After cloning this repo, run:

yarn boot to install all dependencies & build all packages. yarn start to run storybook yarn docs:dev to run document website

Contributing

All contributions are welcome. Even, if you notice wrong information, typos, or grammar mistake (English is not my primary language). Feel free to open an issue or create a pull request.

License

MIT License © 2021 pepelele