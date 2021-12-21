openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ma

@vascosantos/moving-average

by Pedro Teixeira
1.1.0 (see all)

Moving Average

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.6K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

moving-average

Build Status

Online calculation of Exponential Moving Average for Node.js.

Also suports Moving Variance, Moving Deviation and Forecast.

The following online algorithm is implemented:

diff := x - mean
incr := alpha * diff
mean := mean + incr
variance := (1 - alpha) * (variance + diff * incr)
forecast := mean + alpha * diff

Install

$ npm install moving-average

Use

var timeInterval = 5 * 60 * 1000; // 5 minutes

var MA = require('moving-average');
var ma = MA(timeInterval);

setInterval(function() {
  ma.push(Date.now(), Math.random() * 500);
  console.log('moving average now is', ma.movingAverage());
  console.log('moving variance now is', ma.variance());
  console.log('moving deviation now is', ma.deviation());
  console.log('forecast is', ma.forecast());
});

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial