Online calculation of Exponential Moving Average for Node.js.

Also suports Moving Variance, Moving Deviation and Forecast.

The following online algorithm is implemented:

diff := x - mean incr := alpha * diff mean := mean + incr variance := (1 - alpha) * (variance + diff * incr) forecast := mean + alpha * diff

Install

$ npm install moving-average

Use

var timeInterval = 5 * 60 * 1000 ; var MA = require ( 'moving-average' ); var ma = MA(timeInterval); setInterval( function ( ) { ma.push( Date .now(), Math .random() * 500 ); console .log( 'moving average now is' , ma.movingAverage()); console .log( 'moving variance now is' , ma.variance()); console .log( 'moving deviation now is' , ma.deviation()); console .log( 'forecast is' , ma.forecast()); });

License

MIT