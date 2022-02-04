openbase logo
Documentation
Readme

ipfs-unixfs

Travis CI Codecov Style

JavaScript implementation of IPFS' UnixFS (a representation of a Unix file system on top of a MerkleDAG)

The UnixFS spec can be found at ipfs/specs/UNIXFS.md

Lead Maintainer

Alex Potsides

Table of Contents

Structure

This project is broken into several modules, their purposes are:

Development

  1. Clone this repo
  2. Run npm install

This will install lerna and bootstrap the various packages, dedpuing and hoisting dependencies into the root folder.

If later you wish to remove all the node_modules/dist folders and start again, run npm run reset && npm install from the root.

See the scripts section of the root package.json for more commands.

Publishing new versions

  1. Ensure you have a GH_TOKEN env var containing a GitHub Personal Access Token with public_repo permissions
  2. From the root of this repo run npm run release and follow the on screen prompts. It will use conventional commits to work out the new package version

Using prerelease versions

Any changed packages from each successful build of master are published to npm as canary builds under the npm tag next.

Canary builds only consider changes to packages in the last built commit so changes to the root config files should not result in new prereleases being published to npm.

Contribute

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.

License

MIT

