Intro

Varlet is a Material design mobile component library developed based on Vue3 , developed and maintained by partners in the community.

Features

Provide 50 high quality general purpose components Components are very lightweight Developed by Chinese, complete Chinese and English documentation and logistics support Support on-demand introduction Support theme customization Support internationalization Support WebStorm, VS Code component syntax highlighting Support the SSR Support the Typescript More than 90 percent unit test coverage, providing stability assurance Support dark mode

Install

CDN

varlet.js contain all the styles and logic of the component library, and you can import them.

< div id = "app" > </ div > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@next" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@varlet/ui/umd/varlet.js" > </ script > < script > const app = Vue.createApp({ template: '<var-button>Button</var-button>' }) app.use(Varlet).mount( '#app' ) </ script >

Webpack / Vite

Install with npm or yarn npm npm i @varlet/ui -S yarn yarn add @varlet/ui