The out-of-the-box Vue3 component library rapid prototyping tool provides a series of commands and tools to solve the problem of component library development

Feature

1.Out-of-the-box component library development environment

2.Out-of-the-box component library compilation tool, support exporting esm and umd two module codes

3.Component library document site based on configuration files, support Baidu statistics and theme customization

4.Supports single file component (sfc) and tsx, jsx two styles of component library writing styles

5.Code inspection tool out of the box

6.Unit testing tools out of the box

7.Out-of-the-box code publishing tool, publish to npm and github, and automatically generate a change log

8.Support Typescript

9.Support Dark Mode

Quickstart

@varlet/cli has built-in single file component (sfc) and tsx, jsx two styles of component library project templates, which can be directly generated by the gen command. To help users directly enter the development of the component itself, it is recommended to use yarn as a package management tool. First, make sure that yarn is installed and added to the system environment variables. The installation and configuration methods of yarn are not introduced here.

Install command line tools yarn global add @varlet/cli Use the gen command to generate the project varlet-cli gen projectName cd projectName yarn yarn dev

Then by simply modifying some basic information of the component library template, you can start the development of the component library

Advanced customization

Configuration file

The varlet.config.js in the project root directory is used to manage the specific details of the entire component library project

Parameter Description Type Default host Development server host number localhost port Development server port number 8080 name Full name of the component library string Varlet namespace Component library namespace, Will be used as a component prefix string var title The title of the component library in the document string VARLET logo The logo of the component library in the document string - defaultLanguage Document default language string zh-CN useMobile Whether to display the right mobile phone preview boolean false themes Document themes SiteThemes - darkThemes Document dark mode themes SiteThemes - highlight Document code snippet style related SiteHighlight - analysis Document statistics related SiteAnalysis - pc PC-side document structure configuration SitePC - mobile Mobile document structure configuration SiteMobile - moduleCompatible Module compatible config Record<string, string> -

Module Compatible

Some external dependencies may need to be compatible with module syntax to achieve the purpose of compiling correctly to commonjs and esmodule . For example, the wording of esmodule of dayjs is

import dayjs from 'dayjs/esm'

In order to build commonjs , the writing method is

import * as dayjs from 'dayjs'

In the project, we embrace the first way of writing the esmodule module, and make the following configuration for adaptation

module .exports = { moduleCompatible : { "import dayjs from 'dayjs/esm'

" : "import * as dayjs from 'dayjs'

" } }

SiteThemes

Theme variables are related, because the default theme variables may be modified from time to time, subject to the theme of the varlet official document

Variable color-body color-bar color-sub-bar color-text color-sub-text color-border color-shadow color-introduce-border color-primary color-link color-type color-progress color-progress-track color-side-bar color-side-bar-active-background color-app-bar color-nav-button-hover-background color-pc-language-active color-pc-language-active-background color-mobile-cell-hover color-mobile-language-active color-mobile-language-active-background

SiteHighlight

Code snippets are highlighted, based on highlight.js

Parameter Description Type Default style highlight css link string -

SiteAnalysis

Statistics related to buried points

Parameter Description Type Default baidu Baidu statistics script address string -

SitePC, SiteMobile

The document structure is partly related, and the example configuration is as follows

module .exports = { defaultLanguage : 'en-US' , pc : { redirect : '/home' , title : { 'en-US' : 'A components library' , }, header : { darkMode : null , i18n : null , github : 'https://github.com/haoziqaq/varlet' , }, menu : [ { text : { 'en-US' : 'Develop Guide' , }, type : 1 , }, { text : { 'en-US' : 'Basic Intro' , }, doc : 'home' , type : 3 , }, { text : { 'en-US' : 'Basic Component' , }, type : 1 , }, { text : { 'en-US' : 'Button' , }, doc : 'button' , type : 2 , }, ], }, mobile : { redirect : '/home' , title : { 'en-US' : 'A components library' , }, header : { darkMode : null , i18n : null , github : 'https://github.com/haoziqaq/varlet' , }, }, }

Commands Intro

Start the development server

varlet-cli dev

Build documentation site

varlet-cli build

Preview documentation site

varlet-cli preview

Build component library code

varlet-cli compile

Perform all unit tests

varlet-cli test

Execute unit tests in watch mode

varlet-cli test -w or varlet-cli test -wa

Lint code

varlet-cli lint

Quickly create a component folder

varlet-cli create <componentName>

Generate a project template

varlet-cli gen <projectName>

babel

To configure babel , first specify the target browser in package.json

{ "browserslist" : [ "Chrome >= 51" , "iOS >= 10" ] }

create babel.config,js

module .exports = { presets : [ [ '@varlet/cli/preset' , { loose : process.env.NODE_ENV === 'compile' , }, ], ], }

git and npm

husky , lint-staged cooperate with eslint , stylelint , commitlint to check before commit, package.json configuration is as follows

{ "scripts" : { "prepare" : "husky install" , "commit" : "git-cz" }, "config" : { "commitizen" : { "path" : "cz-conventional-changelog" } }, "lint-staged" : { "*.{ts,tsx,js,vue,less}" : "prettier --write" , "*.{ts,tsx,js,vue}" : "eslint --fix" , "*.{vue,css,less}" : "stylelint --fix" }, "eslintConfig" : { "root" : true , "ignorePatterns" : [ "es/**" , "umd/**" , "site/**" , "public/**" , "src/*/__tests__/**" , ".varlet/**" ], "extends" : [ "@varlet" ] }, "stylelint" : { "extends" : [ "@varlet/stylelint-config" ], "ignoreFiles" : [ "es/**" , "umd/**" , "site/**" , "coverage/**" , "public/**" , "highlight/**" ] } }

create commitlint.config.js

module .exports = { extends : [ '@commitlint/config-conventional' ], }

create .prettierignore

// .prettierignore coverage/** es/** umd/** site/** public/** src/*/__tests__/** *.md

typescript

create tsconfig.json

{ "compilerOptions" : { "strict" : true , "downlevelIteration" : true , "declaration" : true , "skipLibCheck" : true , "esModuleInterop" : true , "allowJs" : true , "lib" : [ "esnext" , "dom" ], "allowSyntheticDefaultImports" : true , "jsx" : "preserve" } }

Release code

Use release-it and conventional-changelog for code release and update log generation. The configuration of package.json is as follows

{ "scripts" : { "genlog" : "conventional-changelog -p angular -i CHANGELOG.md -s" , "genAllLog" : "conventional-changelog -p angular -i CHANGELOG.md -s -r 0" , "release" : "yarn compile && release-it" }, "release-it" : { "git" : { "changelog" : "git log --pretty=format:\"* %s (%h)\" ${from}...${to}" , "tagName" : "v${version}" , "commitMessage" : "chore: release ${version}" , "requireCleanWorkingDir" : false }, "plugins" : { "@release-it/conventional-changelog" : { "preset" : "angular" , "infile" : "CHANGELOG.md" } } } }

Note before release