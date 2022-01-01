openbase logo
Readme

@varlet/cli

The out-of-the-box Vue3 component library rapid prototyping tool provides a series of commands and tools to solve the problem of component library development

Feature

  • 1.Out-of-the-box component library development environment
  • 2.Out-of-the-box component library compilation tool, support exporting esm and umd two module codes
  • 3.Component library document site based on configuration files, support Baidu statistics and theme customization
  • 4.Supports single file component (sfc) and tsx, jsx two styles of component library writing styles
  • 5.Code inspection tool out of the box
  • 6.Unit testing tools out of the box
  • 7.Out-of-the-box code publishing tool, publish to npm and github, and automatically generate a change log
  • 8.Support Typescript
  • 9.Support Dark Mode

Quickstart

@varlet/cli has built-in single file component (sfc) and tsx, jsx two styles of component library project templates, which can be directly generated by the gen command. To help users directly enter the development of the component itself, it is recommended to use yarn as a package management tool. First, make sure that yarn is installed and added to the system environment variables. The installation and configuration methods of yarn are not introduced here.

# Install command line tools
yarn global add @varlet/cli
# Use the gen command to generate the project
varlet-cli gen projectName
cd projectName
yarn
yarn dev

Then by simply modifying some basic information of the component library template, you can start the development of the component library

Advanced customization

Configuration file

The varlet.config.js in the project root directory is used to manage the specific details of the entire component library project

ParameterDescriptionTypeDefault
hostDevelopment server hostnumberlocalhost
portDevelopment server portnumber8080
nameFull name of the component librarystringVarlet
namespaceComponent library namespace, Will be used as a component prefixstringvar
titleThe title of the component library in the documentstringVARLET
logoThe logo of the component library in the documentstring-
defaultLanguageDocument default languagestringzh-CN
useMobileWhether to display the right mobile phone previewbooleanfalse
themesDocument themesSiteThemes-
darkThemesDocument dark mode themesSiteThemes-
highlightDocument code snippet style relatedSiteHighlight-
analysisDocument statistics relatedSiteAnalysis-
pcPC-side document structure configurationSitePC-
mobileMobile document structure configurationSiteMobile-
moduleCompatibleModule compatible configRecord<string, string>-

Module Compatible

Some external dependencies may need to be compatible with module syntax to achieve the purpose of compiling correctly to commonjs and esmodule. For example, the wording of esmodule of dayjs is

import dayjs from 'dayjs/esm'

In order to build commonjs, the writing method is

import * as dayjs from 'dayjs'

In the project, we embrace the first way of writing the esmodule module, and make the following configuration for adaptation

// varlet.config.js
module.exports = {
  moduleCompatible: {
    "import dayjs from 'dayjs/esm'\n": "import * as dayjs from 'dayjs'\n"
  }
}

SiteThemes

Theme variables are related, because the default theme variables may be modified from time to time, subject to the theme of the varlet official document

Variable
color-body
color-bar
color-sub-bar
color-text
color-sub-text
color-border
color-shadow
color-introduce-border
color-primary
color-link
color-type
color-progress
color-progress-track
color-side-bar
color-side-bar-active-background
color-app-bar
color-nav-button-hover-background
color-pc-language-active
color-pc-language-active-background
color-mobile-cell-hover
color-mobile-language-active
color-mobile-language-active-background

SiteHighlight

Code snippets are highlighted, based on highlight.js

ParameterDescriptionTypeDefault
stylehighlight css linkstring-

SiteAnalysis

Statistics related to buried points

ParameterDescriptionTypeDefault
baiduBaidu statistics script addressstring-

SitePC, SiteMobile

The document structure is partly related, and the example configuration is as follows

module.exports = {
  defaultLanguage: 'en-US',
  pc: {
    redirect: '/home',
    title: {
      'en-US': 'A components library',
    },
    header: {
      darkMode: null,
      i18n: null,
      github: 'https://github.com/haoziqaq/varlet',
    },
    menu: [
      {
        text: {
          'en-US': 'Develop Guide',
        },
        // Sidebar menu directory
        type: 1,
      },
      {
        text: {
          'en-US': 'Basic Intro',
        },
        doc: 'home',
        // Index the md document in the root directory of the project
        type: 3,
      },
      {
        text: {
          'en-US': 'Basic Component',
        },
        type: 1,
      },
      {
        text: {
          'en-US': 'Button',
        },
        doc: 'button',
        // Md document in the root directory of the index component
        type: 2,
      },
    ],
  },
  mobile: {
    redirect: '/home',
    title: {
      'en-US': 'A components library',
    },
    header: {
      darkMode: null,
      i18n: null,
      github: 'https://github.com/haoziqaq/varlet',
    },
  },
}

Commands Intro

Start the development server

varlet-cli dev

Build documentation site

varlet-cli build

Preview documentation site

varlet-cli preview

Build component library code

varlet-cli compile

Perform all unit tests

varlet-cli test

Execute unit tests in watch mode

varlet-cli test -w
or
varlet-cli test -wa

Lint code

varlet-cli lint

Quickly create a component folder

varlet-cli create <componentName>

Generate a project template

varlet-cli gen <projectName>

babel

To configure babel, first specify the target browser in package.json

{
  "browserslist": [
    "Chrome >= 51",
    "iOS >= 10"
  ]
}

create babel.config,js

// babel.config.js
module.exports = {
  presets: [
    [
      '@varlet/cli/preset',
      {
        loose: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'compile',
      },
    ],
  ],
}

git and npm

git-hook

husky, lint-staged cooperate with eslint, stylelint, commitlint to check before commit, package.json configuration is as follows

{
  "scripts": {
    "prepare": "husky install",
    "commit": "git-cz"
  },
  "config": {
    "commitizen": {
      "path": "cz-conventional-changelog"
    }
  },
  "lint-staged": {
    "*.{ts,tsx,js,vue,less}": "prettier --write",
    "*.{ts,tsx,js,vue}": "eslint --fix",
    "*.{vue,css,less}": "stylelint --fix"
  },
  "eslintConfig": {
    "root": true,
    "ignorePatterns": [
      "es/**",
      "umd/**",
      "site/**",
      "public/**",
      "src/*/__tests__/**",
      ".varlet/**"
    ],
    "extends": [
      "@varlet"
    ]
  },
  "stylelint": {
    "extends": [
      "@varlet/stylelint-config"
    ],
    "ignoreFiles": [
      "es/**",
      "umd/**",
      "site/**",
      "coverage/**",
      "public/**",
      "highlight/**"
    ]
  }
}

create commitlint.config.js

// commitlint.config.js
module.exports = {
  extends: ['@commitlint/config-conventional'],
}

create .prettierignore

// .prettierignore
coverage/**
es/**
umd/**
site/**
public/**
src/*/__tests__/**
*.md

typescript

create tsconfig.json

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "strict": true,
    "downlevelIteration": true,
    "declaration": true,
    "skipLibCheck": true,
    "esModuleInterop": true,
    "allowJs": true,
    "lib": ["esnext", "dom"],
    "allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true,
    "jsx": "preserve"
  }
}

Release code

Use release-it and conventional-changelog for code release and update log generation. The configuration of package.json is as follows

{
  "scripts": {
    "genlog": "conventional-changelog -p angular -i CHANGELOG.md -s",
    "genAllLog": "conventional-changelog -p angular -i CHANGELOG.md -s -r 0",
    "release": "yarn compile && release-it"
  },
  "release-it": {
    "git": {
      "changelog": "git log --pretty=format:\"* %s (%h)\" ${from}...${to}",
      "tagName": "v${version}",
      "commitMessage": "chore: release ${version}",
      "requireCleanWorkingDir": false
    },
    "plugins": {
      "@release-it/conventional-changelog": {
        "preset": "angular",
        "infile": "CHANGELOG.md"
      }
    }
  }
}

Note before release

  • 1.The registry of npm and yarn must set to the official npm mirror
  • 2.Both npm and yarn must execute the login command for user login

