The out-of-the-box
Vue3 component library rapid prototyping tool provides a series of commands and tools to solve the problem of component library development
esm and
umd two module codes
single file component (sfc) and
tsx, jsx two styles of component library writing styles
Typescript
Dark Mode
@varlet/cli has built-in
single file component (sfc) and
tsx, jsx two styles of component library project templates, which can be directly generated by the
gen command.
To help users directly enter the development of the component itself, it is recommended to use
yarn as a package management tool. First, make sure that
yarn is installed and added to the system environment variables.
The installation and configuration methods of
yarn are not introduced here.
# Install command line tools
yarn global add @varlet/cli
# Use the gen command to generate the project
varlet-cli gen projectName
cd projectName
yarn
yarn dev
Then by simply modifying some basic information of the component library template, you can start the development of the component library
The
varlet.config.js in the project root directory is used to manage the specific details of the entire component library project
|Parameter
|Description
|Type
|Default
host
|Development server host
|number
localhost
port
|Development server port
|number
8080
name
|Full name of the component library
|string
Varlet
namespace
|Component library namespace, Will be used as a component prefix
|string
var
title
|The title of the component library in the document
|string
VARLET
logo
|The logo of the component library in the document
|string
-
defaultLanguage
|Document default language
|string
zh-CN
useMobile
|Whether to display the right mobile phone preview
|boolean
false
themes
|Document themes
|SiteThemes
-
darkThemes
|Document dark mode themes
|SiteThemes
-
highlight
|Document code snippet style related
|SiteHighlight
-
analysis
|Document statistics related
|SiteAnalysis
-
pc
|PC-side document structure configuration
|SitePC
-
mobile
|Mobile document structure configuration
|SiteMobile
-
moduleCompatible
|Module compatible config
|Record<string, string>
-
Some external dependencies may need to be compatible with module syntax to achieve the purpose of compiling correctly to
commonjs and
esmodule. For example, the wording of
esmodule of
dayjs is
import dayjs from 'dayjs/esm'
In order to build
commonjs, the writing method is
import * as dayjs from 'dayjs'
In the project, we embrace the first way of writing the
esmodule module, and make the following configuration for adaptation
// varlet.config.js
module.exports = {
moduleCompatible: {
"import dayjs from 'dayjs/esm'\n": "import * as dayjs from 'dayjs'\n"
}
}
Theme variables are related,
because the default theme variables may be modified from time to time,
subject to the theme of the
varlet official document
|Variable
color-body
color-bar
color-sub-bar
color-text
color-sub-text
color-border
color-shadow
color-introduce-border
color-primary
color-link
color-type
color-progress
color-progress-track
color-side-bar
color-side-bar-active-background
color-app-bar
color-nav-button-hover-background
color-pc-language-active
color-pc-language-active-background
color-mobile-cell-hover
color-mobile-language-active
color-mobile-language-active-background
Code snippets are highlighted, based on highlight.js
|Parameter
|Description
|Type
|Default
style
|highlight css link
|string
-
Statistics related to buried points
|Parameter
|Description
|Type
|Default
baidu
|Baidu statistics script address
|string
-
The document structure is partly related, and the example configuration is as follows
module.exports = {
defaultLanguage: 'en-US',
pc: {
redirect: '/home',
title: {
'en-US': 'A components library',
},
header: {
darkMode: null,
i18n: null,
github: 'https://github.com/haoziqaq/varlet',
},
menu: [
{
text: {
'en-US': 'Develop Guide',
},
// Sidebar menu directory
type: 1,
},
{
text: {
'en-US': 'Basic Intro',
},
doc: 'home',
// Index the md document in the root directory of the project
type: 3,
},
{
text: {
'en-US': 'Basic Component',
},
type: 1,
},
{
text: {
'en-US': 'Button',
},
doc: 'button',
// Md document in the root directory of the index component
type: 2,
},
],
},
mobile: {
redirect: '/home',
title: {
'en-US': 'A components library',
},
header: {
darkMode: null,
i18n: null,
github: 'https://github.com/haoziqaq/varlet',
},
},
}
varlet-cli dev
varlet-cli build
varlet-cli preview
varlet-cli compile
varlet-cli test
varlet-cli test -w
or
varlet-cli test -wa
varlet-cli lint
varlet-cli create <componentName>
varlet-cli gen <projectName>
To configure
babel, first specify the target browser in
package.json
{
"browserslist": [
"Chrome >= 51",
"iOS >= 10"
]
}
create
babel.config,js
// babel.config.js
module.exports = {
presets: [
[
'@varlet/cli/preset',
{
loose: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'compile',
},
],
],
}
husky,
lint-staged cooperate with
eslint,
stylelint,
commitlint to check before commit,
package.json configuration is as follows
{
"scripts": {
"prepare": "husky install",
"commit": "git-cz"
},
"config": {
"commitizen": {
"path": "cz-conventional-changelog"
}
},
"lint-staged": {
"*.{ts,tsx,js,vue,less}": "prettier --write",
"*.{ts,tsx,js,vue}": "eslint --fix",
"*.{vue,css,less}": "stylelint --fix"
},
"eslintConfig": {
"root": true,
"ignorePatterns": [
"es/**",
"umd/**",
"site/**",
"public/**",
"src/*/__tests__/**",
".varlet/**"
],
"extends": [
"@varlet"
]
},
"stylelint": {
"extends": [
"@varlet/stylelint-config"
],
"ignoreFiles": [
"es/**",
"umd/**",
"site/**",
"coverage/**",
"public/**",
"highlight/**"
]
}
}
create
commitlint.config.js
// commitlint.config.js
module.exports = {
extends: ['@commitlint/config-conventional'],
}
create
.prettierignore
// .prettierignore
coverage/**
es/**
umd/**
site/**
public/**
src/*/__tests__/**
*.md
create
tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"strict": true,
"downlevelIteration": true,
"declaration": true,
"skipLibCheck": true,
"esModuleInterop": true,
"allowJs": true,
"lib": ["esnext", "dom"],
"allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true,
"jsx": "preserve"
}
}
Use
release-it and
conventional-changelog for code release and update log generation.
The configuration of
package.json is as follows
{
"scripts": {
"genlog": "conventional-changelog -p angular -i CHANGELOG.md -s",
"genAllLog": "conventional-changelog -p angular -i CHANGELOG.md -s -r 0",
"release": "yarn compile && release-it"
},
"release-it": {
"git": {
"changelog": "git log --pretty=format:\"* %s (%h)\" ${from}...${to}",
"tagName": "v${version}",
"commitMessage": "chore: release ${version}",
"requireCleanWorkingDir": false
},
"plugins": {
"@release-it/conventional-changelog": {
"preset": "angular",
"infile": "CHANGELOG.md"
}
}
}
}