No longer maintained

This repository is no longer maintained. Issues and pull requests will no longer be answered or approved. The repository will remain read-only though, so that users can fork and use elsewhere. Thank you for a good run.

Vapid is an intentionally simple content management system built on the idea that you can create a custom dashboard without ever leaving the HTML.

Installation

Vapid requires node v10 or higher, and can be installed via npm

npm install -g @ vapid / cli

Usage

To create a new website project, use the Vapid command line tool:

vapid new path / to /project/folder

Then change to the project directory, and start the development server. By default, the server will livereload, and refresh your website as you change the source files.

cd path / to /project/folder vapid start .

A few files and folders you should be aware of:

File/Folder Description www Your website files. Anything you put in here is an accessible resource, with the exceptions of files that start with underscores or periods—those are private/special. Sass and JS files that have the .pack.js , .pack.scss , or .pack.sass extensions will be compiled by Webpack. data SQLite database file, and uploaded images. In general, you do not want to mess with this folder. node_modules This one should also be ignored. package.json Information about your project, including Vapid configuration options. .env A private file that contains server environment variables, like the SECRET_KEY used by the web server.

Deploying

Vapid can be deployed to any hosting service that supports Node.js. Here are a few to consider:

Service Notes Heroku Free or paid tiers. One thing to note is that Heroku's file system is ephemeral, so Vapid's type=image directives won't work here. Glitch The easiest way to take Vapid for a test-drive.

Or, use the vapid build command to export to a static website, and host on S3, Surge, or the like.

Community

If you'd like to get involved, and help improve Vapid:

Participate in and answer questions in the Vapid forums

Contribute on Issues

Suggest edits for the Wiki

Follow @hellovapid on Twitter

License

MIT