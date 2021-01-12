openbase logo
@vapid/cli

by vapid
0.11.4 (see all)

Vapid is an intentionally simple content management system built on the idea that you can create a custom dashboard without ever leaving the HTML.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

59

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

No longer maintained

This repository is no longer maintained. Issues and pull requests will no longer be answered or approved. The repository will remain read-only though, so that users can fork and use elsewhere. Thank you for a good run.

Vapid is an intentionally simple content management system built on the idea that you can create a custom dashboard without ever leaving the HTML.

CircleCI

Installation

Vapid requires node v10 or higher, and can be installed via npm

npm install -g @vapid/cli

Note: A desktop GUI application is coming soon—please add yourself to the mailing list if you'd like to be notified when that is available.

Usage

To create a new website project, use the Vapid command line tool:

vapid new path/to/project/folder

Then change to the project directory, and start the development server. By default, the server will livereload, and refresh your website as you change the source files.

cd path/to/project/folder
vapid start .

A few files and folders you should be aware of:

File/FolderDescription
wwwYour website files. Anything you put in here is an accessible resource, with the exceptions of files that start with underscores or periods—those are private/special. Sass and JS files that have the .pack.js, .pack.scss, or .pack.sass extensions will be compiled by Webpack.
dataSQLite database file, and uploaded images. In general, you do not want to mess with this folder.
node_modulesThis one should also be ignored.
package.jsonInformation about your project, including Vapid configuration options.
.envA private file that contains server environment variables, like the SECRET_KEY used by the web server.

Deploying

Vapid can be deployed to any hosting service that supports Node.js. Here are a few to consider:

ServiceNotes
HerokuFree or paid tiers. One thing to note is that Heroku's file system is ephemeral, so Vapid's type=image directives won't work here.
GlitchThe easiest way to take Vapid for a test-drive.

Or, use the vapid build command to export to a static website, and host on S3, Surge, or the like.

Community

If you'd like to get involved, and help improve Vapid:

License

MIT

